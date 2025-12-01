Having been officially announced by Ubisoft in 2021, the Splinter Cell remake is coming. However, we have not heard much about the game since, with the lack of communication a slight concern for fans of the franchise.

It’s been four years and counting since the remake was announced by Ubisoft, but is the new Splinter Cell game still on course? The beloved franchise deserves the best possible remaster, so the long wait could be a positive for the Splinter Cell remake.

Is the Splinter Cell Remake on Course?

Why the Long Wait?

With four years passing with no fresh updates, some Splinter Cell fans are fearing the worst. Although there is no official delay, the silence is deafening. The remaster remains in development, but director changes have halted its momentum. What we know about the Splinter Cell remake remains very little as we approach 2026.

Initially, David Grivel, a long-time servant to Ubisoft, was the game’s director. Grivel has worked on several huge gaming franchises at Ubisoft, such as Crysis, Assassin’s Creed, and Far Cry. However, he has since left the company to focus on other projects.

Grivel was replaced by a new director, with Andrea Schmoll reportedly taking the mantle until 2025. With Schmoll also quitting, Ubisoft is currently looking for yet another director. The departures have left the game in development limbo, though the French video game publisher is remaining guarded on any potential delays.

No news is not necessarily good news in the video gaming industry. Fans have been waiting for a Splinter Cell game since Blacklist, which was released way back in 2013. Still, if Ubisoft can get things right, the Splinter Cell remake could be well worth the wait.

How Will the Splinter Cell Remake Differ from the Original?

The original Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell was released in 2002. At the time, stealth shooters were few and far between, so Splinter Cell became an instant hit with gamers, with the Xbox version receiving an impressive 93% score on Metacritic.

The game was praised for its stealth-action gameplay, stunning graphics, and gripping story. The original Splinter Cell is regarded as one of the best games ever made in its genre, paving the way for six more main titles in the franchise.

In 2011, the Classic Trilogy HD was released on PlayStation 3, based on the PC ports. Although it was nice to have improved graphics and updated controls, the Classic Trilogy received mixed reviews. Fans have been crying out for a genuine remake of the first game, so the news in 2021 was huge.

With updated technology and a new engine, the remake will bring the original up to modern-day standards. We could see 4K graphics and up to 120 fps, which would fit nicely with the game’s stealthy theme.

The Splinter Cell remake is being built from the ground up, with enhanced visuals and gameplay. Ubisoft will utilise the Snowdrop engine, allowing for stunning graphics and smooth frame rates.

The original game was a fantastic linear experience, and the remake will follow suit. The new remaster will stick to the original script but will be updated for a modern audience. Ubisoft aims to stay true to the original game while introducing newcomers to the Splinter Cell franchise.

The level design will follow a similar path to the originals, though fans of the series can expect some new gadgets and gameplay mechanics. The game will feel like a familiar Splinter Cell experience with modern graphics and advanced AI features.

When Will the Remake Be Released?

With the lack of information and developer changes, predicting the release date is a tough task. After four years of little information, don’t expect the remake to arrive anytime soon.

The original game came out in 2002, so we have already missed the 20th anniversary mark. However, the 25th anniversary will be in 2027, and that could line up nicely for the Splinter Cell remake’s release year.

Ubisoft has many irons in the fire right now, so the new Splinter Cell game could be put on the backburner. Nevertheless, the remake, codenamed “North”, has reportedly been in development for at least four years at this point, so Ubisoft Toronto must be hard at work.

Recent rumours suggested a 2026 release, but 2027 could be more likely. Ubisoft has already cancelled a Splinter Cell VR game and a live-action movie, but there are no signs at present that the remaster will follow that path. The Splinter Cell remake could be worth the wait for fans of the Sam Fisher franchise, but we are desperate for more information.