Screen Queensland has funded 12 new game projects

Screen Queensland has announced the latest recipients of its digital games funding, confirming 12 projects will share in AUD $1.3 million funding, with this designed to boost development, and help studios reach the next level.

As outlined in a press release, Australian sales of video games have risen to AUD $4.21 billion as of this year, which has inspired a movement to fund new, creative projects in Queensland and beyond. Local games-related employment in the state has risen by 68.5% across studios supported by Screen Queensland from 2023 to 2024, with around 263 jobs added.

An additional 40 positions are expected to be created with the latest round of Screen Queensland funding, with nine independent studios being backed to grow well into the future.

The organisation’s Games Grants funding awards up to AUD $200,000 to projects per round, with a lifetime project cap of AUD $300,000. The 15% Digital Games Incentive is also aiding development for three studios, with this reducing overheads and allowing for further employment opportunities.

“Screen Queensland’s investment extends across all levels of the local sector and that is paying

dividends, with renewed confidence in our state’s studios and the games they are developing,” Jacqui Feeney, Screen Queensland CEO said of this latest round of funding. “We are proud to be driving a step-change in ambition and opportunity across an industry where Queenslanders can be world leaders in the creation of unique and innovative games.”

Read: What video game funding really means for local Australian developers

Amongst the list of newly-funding projects is a range of familiar and new faces. Fuzzy Ghost, alongside Georgia and Patch Harrison, is being supported to produce Bes Mora: Unsettling Wellness. 5 Lives Studio is also being funded to continue working on Cozy Caravan. Prideful Sloth is also in the mix, with funding going towards Go-Go Town!.

Here’s the full list of games supported by the latest round of Screen Queensland funding:

SCREEN QUEENSLAND GAMES GRANTS

Bes Mora: Unsettling Wellness – Fuzzy Ghost and Georgia and Patch Harrison

Blade of Backwater – Saltpunk Studio

Carrot Commotion – Andrew Dowsett x Scarlett Ainsworth x Alanamation x BaristaGamer Productions

Cozy Caravan – 5 Lives Studio

Delverium – Sagestone Games

Isopod: A Webbed Spin-off – Sbug Games (also DGI recipient)

Slime Time – Flow-State Games

Spellbound Shire – MAXART

Unannounced project – Spitfire Interactive

SCREEN QUEENSLAND DIGITAL GAMES INCENTIVE

Go-Go Town! – Prideful Sloth

Vanguard Exiles – The Tea Division

Unannounced project – Spunge Games

Screen Queensland’s next round of funding will open in early December 2024. Those interested in applying can learn more about this program on the Screen Queensland website.