Running Rich Grand Prix – The New Slots Video Game Targeting a Younger Audience

There’s a new breed of slots machine hitting the casinos – ones that are a mixture of video games and slots that are aimed at a younger audience in a bid to attract them to the gaming floors.

Running Rich Grand Prix – A Cross Between Mario Kart and Slots

Introducing Running Rich Grand Prix – a hybrid slots offering that combines a racing car video game with the more traditional slots machine.

Imagine Mario Kart, who have recently announced Mario Kart World will be hitting the shops soon, meets top online casino slots offering Starburst and you get the idea.

Competition Interactive CEO Paul Steelman said “It truly is a hybrid slot machine”.

Running Rich Grand Prix is the title given to this new slots/video game double-act that features racing a car in a normal ‘steering wheel’ fashion – combined with the ability to speed around the track for free spins and bonuses along the way.

The game has been manufactured by Las Vegas firm Competition Interactive and are saying the marriage of slots and video gaming is the new era in casino gaming.

“We’re considering it the beginning of a new era in casino gaming, new, next generation of gaming to the casino floor.” said founder and chief creative officer of Competition Interactive, Keith Winters,

Casino Gaming Designed To Attract A Younger Demographic

Of course, anyone playing slots for money has to be above the legal age in that region – depending on what part of the world you are in, this is normally 18 or 21.

However, it’s thought these new casino-gaming offerings have been brought about to try and get the younger (legal) wagerers onto the paying casino floor.

It’s hard to see your stalwart veteran slots players sitting down in front of a steering wheel to try and combine the two offerings.

But, in contrast, the 18-25 age range would be a perfect target audience for these new games – just like Running Rich Grand Prix.

Competition Interactive’s Keith Winters went onto say – “It’s a slot machine with an interactive bonus. It features cards and characters, free spins and bonuses.”

With the race bonuses allowing players to tackle a video game race and depending on how they do – or how well they finish – will determine any payback, spins or bonuses.

It even plays and looks like a normal slot machine – but there is a level of interactivity that opens doors to a whole new dimension of video gaming offerings.

Aimed at the next generation of gambling entertainment – “We’re fusing together video game interactivity, whether it’s home PC, console or arcade, with real-money slot mechanics,” Winters added.

Where Can You Find Running Rich Grand Prix?

With a limited release in 2024 at just a few casinos, which included New York-New York – it’s been announced this summer (2025) by Competition Interactive that Station Casinos will add one of these new video gaming slots machines in each of their local sites.

Competition Interactive’s SEO Paul Steelman added that he can recall younger people walking past the casino floor and sportsbooks and by the slot machines – to go directly into the on-site restaurants.

However, this is the gap they are trying to fill with games like Running Rich Grand Prix.

These younger people will now stop and look at the machine when they see its lights, multiple screens and steering wheel – asking many questions in their heads before giving them a try.

Plus, when do people give them a whirl – it’s fun to see their reactions.

That said, it’s believed that these interactive slots games are not being billed as ‘skill games’ – but as an interactive experience.

“We’re trying to create familiar, mobile-style, home-style, arcade-style experiences that add immersion to the existing game that’s at the casino that would be called a traditional slot,”

Going forward Competition Interactive plan for more releases in Strip and downtown casinos – with their flagship offering Running Rich Grand Prix set for more tweaks.

Plus bring in more titles – the list and ideas are endless for this unique collaboration.

Keith Winters concluded “I like to think that we’re bringing the arcade, we’re bringing the home video game console into the casino.”