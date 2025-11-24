Roblox CEO Proposes Prediction Markets A ‘Brilliant Idea’ Sparks Gambling Concerns

Roblox CEO David Baszucki has created controversy by suggesting the addition of “prediction markets” to the platform, calling it a “brilliant idea” during a tense New York Times Hard Fork podcast interview.

The feature would allow players to bet on in-game events, such as outcomes in popular experiences like Steal a Brainrot or a hypothetical Dress to Impress Predictor, where users wager on who steals a specific item or wins a fashion contest.

“I actually think it’s a brilliant idea if it can be done in an educational way that’s legal,” Baszucki stated, emphasizing no involvement of real money, free Robux, or prizes just simulated betting to teach prediction skills.

title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

He drew inspiration from platforms like Polymarket, which he used with his family to track the 2025 U.S. election results ahead of traditional media.

‘Educational’ Implementation Faces Legal Hurdles

Baszucki stressed the need for compliance, noting significant legal barriers to integrating such a system. While Robux wagering was floated hypothetically, he clarified an official version would avoid the platform’s premium currency to sidestep gambling regulations.

Roblox, with its massive young userbase primarily under 16 has faced prior scrutiny over third party Robux gambling sites, prompting lawsuits and dismissal motions from the company. Recent safety upgrades include AI-powered age recognition, raising restricted content limits to 18+, and removing adult experiences from searches for minors.

Backlash Amid Child Safety Lawsuits

The proposal lands amid escalating legal battles. We have seen the game being banned in Turkey for over child exploitations concern, states like Louisiana, Kentucky, and Texas have sued Roblox for failing to protect children from predators, while Florida launched a criminal probe. A Hindenburg Research report accused the company of cutting trust and safety budgets amid abuse allegations.

Interviewer Kevin Roose called it a “horrible idea” and sarcastically remarked, “Start them young. That’s what I always say. When it comes to gambling, you’re never too young.” Baszucki remained enthusiastic, viewing it as “very fun.” Social media erupted with criticism, labeling it tone-deaf for a kids’ platform.

This week's Hard Fork might be the craziest interview we've ever done.



We asked the CEO of Roblox about the child safety issues that have been plaguing the platform. His response was…well, just listen.https://t.co/VBjvLmPYP7 — Kevin Roose (@kevinroose) November 21, 2025

Despite controversies, Roblox boasts hits like Grow a Garden, which shattered records with 22 million concurrent users. However, stock woes persist from slower growth and safety scandals.

Whether prediction markets materialize remains uncertain, but the debate underscores tensions between innovation and safeguarding young players.