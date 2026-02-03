Road Kings is the next trucking simulator on the horizon, releasing on Steam, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S in 2026. The new driving sim is aiming to compete with the best on the market.

From what we know and have seen so far, Road Kings could be a big hit for Saber Interactive and Focus Entertainment. We take a look at the setting, gameplay, and story mode.

Realistic Driving Experience Across Southeastern USA

For those players craving a new truck simulator experience in 2026, Road Kings should be on your list. Set on the Florida-Georgia border in the southeastern United States of America, the sim looks gorgeous and promises much.

Saber Interactive is going for realism, as you build up your reputation from rookie to professional driver. Players will be managing fuel and keeping an eye on wear and tear across their journeys.

The game focuses on real-life narratives like corporate pressure and supply issues. The objective of the game is to progress from a novice to a proficient owner-operator.

Road Kings will feature many licensed American semi-trucks, with Mack and International on board, and more brands are expected to be added down the line. Also, dynamic weather and road conditions will impact your driving skills.

Road Kings vs. American Truck Simulator

Road Kings is expected to be a direct rival to American Truck Simulator, arguably the most popular US-based truck sim available right now. The game originally released a decade ago and receives regular updates.

American Truck Simulator has a larger map, while Road Kings offers better visuals and wear-and-tear mechanics. Only time will tell whether Saber’s sim can compete in the long run, but the signs are certainly positive.

The American and Euro Truck Simulators have had it all their own way in recent years, but Road Kings is the new kid on the block and looking to put the cat among the pigeons.

These types of sim games are popular among gamers looking for a realistic driving experience. Some simulators, especially in VR, can improve your driving skills.

Saber Interactive already has experience in the driving simulator world, with the MudRunner, SnowRunner, and Expeditions titles. All games have scored well with the critics and are fun to play.

Road Kings is set to release on PC, PS5, and Xbox in 2026, though no official date has been confirmed.