From frantic shooters to relaxing adventures, the Meta Quest 3 offers all types of games. The headset is also excellent for board game fans looking to play tabletop titles virtually with friends.

The mixed reality (MR) features are top-notch, making tabletop games a joy on Meta’s third-generation Quest device.

What Makes the Quest 3 So Special for Tabletop MR Experiences?

The Quest 3 is Meta’s high-end standalone virtual reality device, with the Quest 3S being the budget option. Both are capable of mixed reality, though the Quest 3’s pancake lenses and higher resolution make MR stand out that little bit more.

The Quest 3 and 3S offer AAA gaming without the need to plug into a high-end PC. Mixed reality is a breakthrough feature, offering superb clarity and unmatched immersion.

With the Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 under the hood, the Quest 3 can handle twice the graphical performance of the Quest 2. The depth sensor for spatial awareness allows the device to understand your surroundings, mixing the real and virtual worlds together.

First Encounters showed off the headset’s mixed reality capabilities, as aliens crash through your ceiling and through your walls. It’s also great for productivity, displaying your real desktop PC in a virtual environment.

Despite the Steam Frame being a direct rival to the Quest 3, Valve’s new headset will not have mixed reality at launch, which is a big win for Meta.

Playing tabletop games is also a memorable experience in the Quest headset. Place virtual games on a real table or even get a full-size pool table in your living room. The mixed reality possibilities are endless in the Quest 3 headset.

Best Tabletop Games on the Quest Store

The Meta Quest store is packed with excellent tabletop games, including Demeo. The Demeo franchise is extremely popular, with several games to choose from. Alongside the regular Demeo, we have Dungeons & Dragons: Battlemarked, Dungeons of Eternity, and Battles.

Demeo is tailor-made for virtual reality, offering players immersive tabletops, superb performance, and top-notch controls. The game supports mixed reality and hand tracking, adding to the immersion.

Puzzling Places is also a brilliant experience in VR. Connect 3D puzzle pieces to make items, with mixed reality elements thrown in. Poker VR, OnBoard Chess, and Devil’s Roulette are also highly rated.

While nothing beats the experience of unboxing a new board game and physically playing it for the first time, the Quest 3 makes an excellent alternative. You can play with friends from around the world from the comfort of your own home, with mixed reality making the tabletop experience even more immersive.