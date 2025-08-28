Pragmatic Play Increases Gaming Library In Brazil With TQJ Deal

Pragmatic Play has announced a deal with Todos Querem Jogar (TQJ) that will expand their gaming offering in Brazil – giving customers access to more well-known titles.

Pragmatic Play Signs TQJ Deal In Brazil

Top gaming provider Pragmatic Play has widened their library in Brazil with the announcement of their latest deal with TQJ.

This partnership will offer their customers more leading titles, plus live dealer and classic online casino slots – to further enhance their authority as one of the leading games providers in this sector.

TQJ are a company that operate in Brazil’s regulated online gambling sites and sports betting market.

The firm are under the Grupo Silvio Santos investment umbrella – with the TQJ/Pragmatic Play collaboration twinning the up-to-the-minute gaming technology with popular entertainment.

The deal will allow Pragmatic Play to offer their award-winning slots titles, virtual sports and live casino products to TQJ – giving their customers more playing choice on the company’s main operating brand Bet do MilhãoBet.

Bet do MilhãoBet Customers Will Gain Access To Top Pragmatic Play Titles

Bet do MilhãoBet players will have full access to top Pragmatic Play titles like Blackjack X, Gates of Olympus 1000 and Sweet Bonanza 1000.

Plus, also allow their customers to tap into many of their live dealer offerings and virtual sports representations.

Pragmatic Play has targeted Brazil as one of their main strategic markets due to their engaging players and increasing demand for top-quality digital gaming entertainment.

Director of innovation at TQJ – Leonardo Gadelha – said: “The partnership marks a further step in consolidating the company’s position as a leading digital entertainment provider in Brazil. Pragmatic Play’s content is among the most recognised and appreciated in the industry, and we are excited to bring this new offering to our players through Bet do Milhão.“

“Our commitment is to operate responsibly, within a regulated and secure environment, promoting responsible gaming as part of the high-quality entertainment experience we aim to deliver.”

Victor Arias, VP LatAm at ARRISE powering Pragmatic Play added “Pragmatic Play is excited to partner with Bet do Milhão as the provider continues its mission to deliver outstanding gaming experiences across Latin America.”

“Bet do Milhão is a dynamic operator with a strong presence in Brazil, and we are confident this collaboration will further enhance the entertainment journey of its users.”