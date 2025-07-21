Popular PS3 and Xbox 360 title Lollipop Chainsaw set to be remastered for ‘multiple projects’

A PlayStation and Xbox game that is over 12 years old will be returning to screens soon, with Lollipop Chainsaw set to get another reboot.

Lollipop Chainsaw was first released in 2012 but in the time since its launch the game has remained ever-popular.

The Xbox 360 and PayStation 3 compatible title made a triumphant return to screens at the end of 2024 in the remastered Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP.

While most fans thought that the RePOP edition would be a one-off return for the Lollipop Chainsaw series, it seems new developers have some big plans in the works.

What next for Lollipop Chainsaw?

Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP was met with positive reviews across the board and as a result the game’s developer, Grasshopper Manufacture, has approved multiple projects.

Dragami Games and Nada Holdings will take over all future developments for the game.

Dragami Games and Nada Holdings to jointly develop new Lollipop Chainsaw projects (includes multilateral developments and collaborative projects with other industries) https://t.co/4yLmy2KIoHhttps://t.co/JCLVK6iI1U pic.twitter.com/u8r1PHXsQO — Wario64 (@Wario64) July 17, 2025

“Thirteen years ago, our original development team poured immense passion and creativity into creating Lollipop Chainsaw,” said Shohei Sato, president and CEO of Dragami Games.

“Since then, the game has continued to receive tremendous support and love from fans. We are deeply grateful for this, and it moves us profoundly. To further expand the title and meet the expectations of our fans, Dragami Games has made the important decision to move forward with a new phase of IP development for Lollipop Chainsaw.”

While not much else was said about what the future holds for Lollipop Chainsaw, they did tease the potential of ‘a wide range of new products’.

One of the original game’s biggest success stories came from designer James Gunn. Gunn won’t be playing any role in the new projects as since the release of the original game, he has become one of the most successful filmmakers in the world.

With Gunn most recently directing the new Superman film, there is no chance that he will make a return to the game that kickstarted his career in 2012 – even if the title does still hold a special place in his heart.