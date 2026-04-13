The release of Pokémon Champions was supposed to be a milestone for competitive fans, but the launch has been anything but smooth.

Since its debut on April 8, players have flooded Reddit and social media to report a litany of technical glitches, performance woes, and even “missing” features that were promised in trailers.

In response to the growing “Pokémon Fans Revolt” sentiment, the developers have officially apologized and rolled out the first major patch and maintenance window to begin stabilizing the experience.

Addressing the Pokémon Champions Launch Day Disaster

While the core gameplay of Pokémon Champions – which strips away traditional RPG elements to focus purely on high-stakes battling – has received some praise, the technical execution has been widely criticized.

Many players have dubbed the launch a “glorified beta test.”

The most significant issues involved Pokémon becoming “stuck” during transfers from Pokémon Home and incorrect move data.

For example, the move Leech Seed was incorrectly described as dealing 1/16 damage, despite the internal math correctly calculating 1/8 damage.

The new patch aims to align these descriptions with actual gameplay to prevent further confusion among competitive players.

Key Bug Fixes in the First Pokémon Champions Update

The developers have released a specific list of high-priority fixes targeting battle mechanics and UI errors. Key updates include:

Ability Corrections: Lightning Rod will now activate correctly even when the Pokémon is in an “Encore” state.

Lightning Rod will now activate correctly even when the Pokémon is in an “Encore” state. Mega Evolution Fixes: A bug that prevented players from selecting moves after hovering over the Mega Evolution button and pressing ‘B’ has been resolved.

A bug that prevented players from selecting moves after hovering over the Mega Evolution button and pressing ‘B’ has been resolved. Tutorial Consistency: Gender errors for Pokémon in the tutorial and pre-coordinated teams have been corrected.

Gender errors for Pokémon in the tutorial and pre-coordinated teams have been corrected. Mega Evolution Order: Improvements have been made to ensure the turn order remains consistent when both Pokémon Mega Evolve simultaneously.

Improving Switch 2 Performance and Resolution

One of the most surprising complaints came from early adopters of the Nintendo Switch 2.

Players reported a frustrating visual glitch where launching the game in docked mode caused it to run at a significantly lower resolution (1080p instead of the expected 4K).

While the patch begins to address these optimization hurdles, the community has found a temporary workaround: launching the game in handheld mode first or re-docking the console once the game is running.

The developers have acknowledged the “lackluster” performance on the new hardware and are working toward a permanent fix to ensure Pokémon Champions looks as clean as previous entries like Scarlet and Violet.

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The Road Ahead: Missing Pokémon and Future Content

Despite the technical fixes, the Pokémon Champions community remains divided over the game’s limited Pokédex and “predatory” gacha-style recruitment mechanics.

With only a fraction of the 1,000+ existing Pokémon available at launch, top-tier players feel their strategic options are being artificially throttled.

The developers have promised that this first patch is only the beginning.

As maintenance continues, fans are hopeful that future updates will not only squash bugs but also deliver the items and Pokémon that were notably absent on day one.