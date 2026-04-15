Nintendo Direct February 2026 Recap Is Still Worth Watching for Switch Fans

The Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase aired on February 5, 2026, clocking in at approximately 30 minutes of third-party announcements spanning both Nintendo Switch 2 and the original Switch.

It’s the kind of presentation that rewards a second watch – packed with release dates, surprise shadow drops, and more than a few moments that signal just how serious publishers are about Nintendo’s current hardware generation.

This one leaned heavily into Switch 2’s post-launch momentum, but there was enough here for owners of both platforms to take notice.

Here’s everything worth knowing from the February showcase.

Bethesda Goes All-In on Switch 2 With Fallout, Oblivion, and Indiana Jones

The headline story of the showcase was unambiguously Bethesda – or more specifically, the sheer volume of its commitment to Nintendo hardware.

Fallout 4: Anniversary Edition launches digitally on Switch 2 on February 24, with a physical release following on April 28. That alone would’ve been enough to make noise, but Bethesda kept going.

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered is coming to Switch 2 both physically and digitally in 2026, bundling the Shivering Isles and Knights of the Nine expansions.

And rounding out the trio, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle – developed by MachineGames – is also making its Switch 2 debut.

Todd Howard summed it up directly: “It was incredible for us to partner on the original Nintendo Switch… We’re excited to finally bring a number of our franchises for the first time to Nintendo [platforms].”

Microsoft’s Bethesda brands arriving in force on a Nintendo platform is a significant moment – and one Switch 2 owners won’t want to sleep on.

Resident Evil Requiem Is the Horror Event of the Switch 2 Launch Window

Resident Evil Requiem arrives February 27, and the February showcase gave it serious real estate.

Capcom confirmed the game will feature switchable first- and third-person perspectives alongside multiple difficulty modes – a setup that should appeal to series veterans and newcomers alike.

A Creator’s Voice behind-the-scenes video is slated to follow soon for those wanting a deeper look at the development.

The announcement didn’t stop at the game itself. A Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller: Resident Evil Requiem Edition was confirmed alongside amiibo figures for Grace and Leon, both targeting a summer launch.

Community reaction has been enthusiastic – this is shaping up as one of the more complete launch-window packages on Switch 2, and Capcom clearly has confidence in the platform’s audience.

Pre-orders are live on the Nintendo eShop now.

Everything Else Shown at the Nintendo Direct February 2026

Beyond the flagship announcements, the showcase was dense with confirmations across a wide range of genres and release windows. A few highlights:

TOKYO SCRAMBLE – A Switch 2 exclusive co-op title launching February 11 with GameShare and GameChat support baked in from day one.

– A Switch 2 exclusive co-op title launching February 11 with GameShare and GameChat support baked in from day one. REANIMAL – Co-op horror from the team behind Little Nightmares, dropping February 13.

– Co-op horror from the team behind Little Nightmares, dropping February 13. Star Trek: Voyager – Across the Unknown – Arriving February 18 with a 10% eShop pre-order discount available now.

– Arriving February 18 with a 10% eShop pre-order discount available now. Scott Pilgrim EX – Confirmed for March 3.

– Confirmed for March 3. WWE 2K26 – Over 400 superstars and a March 13 release date; pre-orders open on eShop.

– Over 400 superstars and a March 13 release date; pre-orders open on eShop. Tales of ARISE – Beyond the Dawn Edition – Landing May 22 for Switch 2 players.

– Landing May 22 for Switch 2 players. Kyoto Xanadu – A Falcom reveal that generated significant community buzz, with outlets like Seafoam Gaming calling it a standout moment from the showcase.

– A Falcom reveal that generated significant community buzz, with outlets like Seafoam Gaming calling it a standout moment from the showcase. Shadow drops – Cool Boarders and Ninja Gaiden II both arrived without warning, the latter described by more than a few community members as the funniest surprise of the night.

What the February 2026 Nintendo Direct Means for Switch Fans

This showcase arrived at a meaningful point in the Switch 2’s early life.

The console launched in November 2025, and Nintendo has since scaled back Switch 2 manufacturing plans following softer-than-expected holiday demand – making a strong third-party lineup more important than ever for building consumer confidence in the platform.

The balance of this showcase skewed clearly toward Switch 2, which makes sense given where Nintendo is in the hardware cycle.

But the inclusion of titles compatible with the original Switch ensures the audience that hasn’t upgraded yet isn’t entirely left behind. REANIMAL, Scott Pilgrim EX, and several others carry cross-platform support.

What the Bethesda announcements signal most clearly is that major publishers – including those under the Microsoft umbrella – are treating Switch 2 as a serious destination rather than an afterthought port machine.

That’s a very different conversation from the one surrounding the original Switch’s third-party ecosystem in its later years, and it bodes well for what’s coming in the months ahead.

For more on how Nintendo is framing this period across its presentation calendar, the March 2026 Indie World Showcase is the next event worth watching closely.

How to Watch the Nintendo Direct February 2026

The full showcase is available now on Nintendo’s official YouTube channel – no account required.

Australian fans can watch at their own pace well after the February 5 broadcast.

The presentation is also accessible via the Nintendo Today! smart-device app, though a Nintendo Account and compatible device are required; availability varies by country and data charges may apply.

GamesHub will continue covering individual game announcements from this showcase as release dates approach.

Which February Direct announcement has you most excited – the Bethesda triple-header, Resident Evil Requiem, or one of the shadow drops? Let us know in the comments.