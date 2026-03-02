Nintendo is keeping the momentum high in what is already shaping up to be a historic month for the company.

Hot on the heels of the massive Pokémon Pokopia launch, the house of Mario has officially announced a new Indie World Showcase scheduled for tomorrow, March 3, 2026.

The presentation will kick off at 6am PT / 9am ET / 2pm UK / 1am AEDT (March 4).

Clocking in at roughly 15 minutes, the broadcast will focus on news and updates for indie titles heading to both the original Nintendo Switch and the high-powered Nintendo Switch 2.

What to Expect: The Switch 2 Indie Revolution

While 15 minutes might seem short, the stakes are remarkably high. This is one of the first dedicated indie showcases where the Nintendo Switch 2 is the primary hardware target.

Following the success of “impossible ports” like Resident Evil Requiem on the new handheld, indie developers are reportedly eager to show off how the increased RAM and DLSS capabilities of the Switch 2 are being utilized for smaller-scale projects.

Expect to see “Enhanced Editions” of current indie hits, alongside brand-new titles that utilize the Switch 2’s unique haptic feedback and improved processing power.

Rumors suggest we may finally get a deeper look at Mina the Hollower from Yacht Club Games, as well as potential release dates for the console versions of Content Warning.

The Elephant in the Room: Hollow Knight Silksong

It wouldn’t be a Nintendo Indie World without the collective internet holding its breath for Hollow Knight: Silksong.

Despite years of “clown emoji” memes and missed deadlines, the hype remains at a fever pitch.

With the original Hollow Knight recently receiving a dedicated Switch 2 upgrade patch, fans are theorizing that Team Cherry might finally be ready to drop the Silksong release date – perhaps as a “shadow drop” or a flagship “launch window” title for the new hardware.

While Nintendo has explicitly stated this is not a general Nintendo Direct, the inclusion of Silksong would instantly turn this 15-minute stream into the biggest gaming event of the year so far.

Expanding the “Planet Pokémon” Ecosystem

Given the critical and commercial success of Pokémon Pokopia over the weekend, many analysts expect to see indie collaborations or spin-offs that lean into the “cozy crafting” trend.

With the Switch 2 proving to be a powerhouse for builders and life-sims, tomorrow’s showcase could reveal the next generation of Stardew Valley competitors or innovative uses of Nintendo’s “Integrated Play” features.

How to Watch the March 2026 Indie World Showcase

You can catch the stream live on Nintendo’s official YouTube and Twitch channels.

For those in Australia and New Zealand, you’ll likely be waking up to a flurry of news on Wednesday morning.

GamesHub will be covering the event live, providing deep dives into every major announcement and hardware specification revealed during the show.

Stay tuned for our “Best of the Fest” roundup immediately following the broadcast.