Final Fantasy VII Remake Looks Right at Home on Nintendo Switch 2

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade is now available on Nintendo Switch 2, and early impressions suggest Square Enix has delivered one of the more technically ambitious ports on the platform to date.

The game launched on January 22, 2026, alongside simultaneous Xbox Series X|S and PC releases – marking the title’s first appearance on Nintendo hardware since its original 2020 PlayStation 4 debut.

That arrival alone is notable. Final Fantasy VII Remake spent years as a PlayStation-associated release, and seeing it run on Nintendo’s hybrid console – looking almost indistinguishable from its PS5 counterpart on a 4K TV – is a meaningful moment for the Switch 2’s growing third-party library.

Final Fantasy VII Remake on Switch 2 Looks Almost Identical to the PS5 Version

The Switch 2 port targets a locked 30 FPS with DLSS upscaling applied across both docked and handheld modes – and according to RPGSite’s Cullen Black, who reviewed the port, the results are genuinely impressive.

“Docked on my 4K TV, at a normal viewing distance from my couch, it was almost indistinguishable from playing it on the PlayStation consoles,” Black wrote.

Undocked, the upscaling work appears equally well-matched to the Switch 2’s screen – no pixel count was confirmed, but Black reported the image looked crisp in both modes without noticeable framerate dips below the 30 FPS target.

Character models hold up under frequent close-ups, texture quality hasn’t taken visible hits, and the energetic combat choreography – Yuffie zipping around the field vertically and horizontally – runs without serious issues.

This is the full Intergrade release, meaning the Yuffie Intermission campaign is included alongside the main game.

Visual improvements introduced in the PS5 version carry over intact. Black compared it directly to the Steam Deck experience – which he found inadequate due to a “crunchy image and inconsistent performance” – and found the Switch 2 version to be an entirely different proposition.

“The DLSS they’re using here really does just feel like magic to me,” he noted.

The 30 FPS cap is the clearest concession from the PS5’s 60 FPS mode, though the game was originally designed around 30 FPS on PS4 Pro – so for players whose primary memories are from that version, it shouldn’t register as a significant downgrade.

An uncapped option with VRR support would have been welcome, but it’s absent here.



What Final Fantasy VII Remake’s Arrival Means for Switch 2’s Third-Party Momentum

Square Enix committing a port of this technical ambition to Switch 2 is a meaningful signal – not just for Final Fantasy fans, but for the platform’s broader identity.

The Switch 2 has been steadily accumulating serious third-party support, with titles like Warframe arriving on the eShop with full cross-save support and a steady stream of announcements from the February 2026 Nintendo Direct reinforcing that this is a very different conversation from the original Switch’s third-party struggles.

Final Fantasy VII Remake is a particularly high-profile addition – a game that sold over 7 million copies and carries genuine cultural weight.

Square Enix confirmed Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is following on June 3, 2026, which would bring the full trilogy within reach on a single platform. That’s a compelling proposition for players yet to start the series.



File Size, Pricing, and Availability

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade is available now on the Nintendo Switch 2 eShop. The download weighs in at 90.4 GB – a significant ask given the Switch 2’s onboard storage, so clearing space in advance is strongly advised. Physical copies are distributed as Game Key Cards.

Pricing sits at USD $39.99 via standard retail, with Square Enix’s own store offering a discounted digital version at USD $29.98.

Australian pricing had not been officially confirmed at time of writing. Battery life when playing undocked is approximately two hours maximum – worth keeping a charger handy for longer sessions.

GamesHub will continue covering Final Fantasy VII Remake and the broader Switch 2 third-party rollout as Rebirth‘s June release approaches.

Are you picking up Remake on Switch 2, or waiting to play the full trilogy in one run? Let us know in the comments.