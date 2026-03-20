GTA 6 Price Leak? Take-Two CEO Hints at Official Cost for Rockstar’s Next Epic

The mystery surrounding the Grand Theft Auto 6 price may finally be clearing up.

For years, rumours have swirled that Rockstar Games’ next open-world opus could be the first “quadruple-A” title to break the $100 barrier for a standard edition.

However, recent comments from Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick suggest that the GTA 6 cost might be more grounded in reality than fans feared.

During a recent industry interview with The Game Business, Zelnick discussed the evolving landscape of video game monetisation.

While addressing the controversial topic of in-game advertising, the CEO inadvertently dropped what many believe to be the clearest signal yet regarding the GTA 6 MSRP.

GTA 6 Price: Will it Cost $70 or $80?

In a discussion about whether high-budget titles should include interstitial ads (commercials that play during gameplay), Zelnick dismissed the idea for premium releases.

“It’s very difficult for me to believe that we would want to have interstitial advertising in a game that someone paid 70 or 80 bucks for; that would seem unfair,” Zelnick stated.

While he did not explicitly name Grand Theft Auto VI, industry analysts and fans have been quick to connect the dots.

Given that GTA 6 is the most anticipated project under the Take-Two umbrella, referencing a “$70 to $80” price point suggests that the publisher is leaning toward the current industry standard for AAA titles rather than a radical new pricing model.

Why the GTA 6 Cost Matters for the Industry

The “standard” price for a new video game jumped from $60 to $70 at the start of the current console generation.

Since then, there has been constant speculation that GTA 6 – a project with a rumored development budget exceeding $2 billion – would force another hike.

If Rockstar settles on an $80 price tag, it would align with recent premium releases like Mario Kart World and several first-party Xbox titles.

While an $80 base price is still a significant investment, it is a far cry from the $150 rumors that dominated social media in late 2025.

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Confirmed GTA 6 Release Date and Platforms

Despite the pricing speculation, Rockstar has been firm on its production timeline. Following two internal delays, the official GTA 6 release date is currently set for November 19, 2026.

The game will launch first on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

PC players, as per Rockstar tradition, will likely have to wait an additional 12 to 18 months for a port, placing the GTA 6 PC release somewhere in late 2027 or early 2028.

What to Expect from GTA 6 Pre-Orders

With a Terms of Transaction page recently appearing on the Xbox Store backend, it appears the infrastructure for GTA 6 pre-orders is being finalized.

Analysts expect Rockstar to officially announce pricing and open pre-orders following Take-Two’s next earnings call in May 2026.

While the “Standard Edition” is expected to hover around the $79.99 mark, fans should prepare for “Special” and “Collector’s” editions that will undoubtedly feature physical map inserts, digital bonuses, and price tags well north of $200.

For now, Zelnick’s “slip of the tongue” offers a glimmer of hope: GTA 6 may be the biggest game in history, but it might not require a second mortgage to play.

In other GTA 6 news, it was recently revealed than an alleged leak from the game was determined to be a hoax.