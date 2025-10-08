Fortnitemares 2025 Skins and Release Date Confirmed

Halloween is getting ever closer, and that means another edition of Fortnitemares, the annual festival of fear on Epic Games’ classic.

Most of the skins and collaborations coming in the update have been leaked or teased on Fortnite’s official channels, but with Scooby Doo, Doja Cat and Jason Voorhees all making appearances, Fortnitemares 2025 looks set to be one of the biggest and most diverse ever.

This is among the final few major updates before 2025 draws to a close, although the biggest change is likely to come in December when Fornite creators will be able to sell content in-game.

Fortnitemares 2025 Release Time

Fortnitemares 2025 is set to officially kick off on October 9, with the event running until November 1.

If previous releases are anything to go by, we can expect a downtime of around two hours at 6am EDT / 3am PDT, although this is yet unconfirmed. We’re expecting the exact time will be revealed by Epic Games at some point this week.

Fortnitemares 2025 Skins Revealed

New Scooby Doo skins have been teased by Epic Games, with the long-rumoured collaboration finally set to come to fruition. Ghostface, of Scream franchise fame, will also be making an appearance as a buyable skin. Fans of co-op survival game R.E.P.O. will also get to enjoy a crossover, with related skins and cosmetics also set to hit the item shop.

Doja Cat is another notable Fortnitemares collab for this year, where she will feature as the main boss, the Mother of Thorns. The artist revealed their alter ego last week on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and described the character as “a trickster, enchantress, and sorceress.” Two Doja Car icon series skins will also be part of the update.

We could also see some appearances from the more grisly end of the horror spectrum, with strong rumours suggesting a return for Leatherface’s rideable chainsaw, as well as Friday 13th’s Jason Voorhees medallions. Other returning characters already in the item shop include Curdle Scream Leader and Evil Dead’s Ash Williams.

The battle royale map will get its standard spooky backdrop, but we’ll also get a brand new Reload map with a Hallowe’en aesthetic to enjoy. There may be some more surprises, items and weapons along the way, but we’ll have to wait to get in on the action to find out.