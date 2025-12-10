News > PC

Fortnite Leaks Shows The Bleach Anime Crossover

Jamie Davis
Fortnite’s crossover madness just got a soul crushing upgrade, with leaks confirming the long awaited Bleach anime invasion is finally slashing its way to the Island.

Epic Games has mastered the collab game, from horror slashers like Ghostface, sci-fi with Star Wars to viral memes like Skibidi Toilet. but anime drops like Attack on Titan, Naruto, Jujutsu Kaisen, and Dragon Ball always steal the show. Now, Bleach joins the battle.

Bankai Unleashed When’s the Drop?

Brace for early 2026 during Chapter 7 Season 1 (wrapping March 4), per top dataminer SamLeakss corroborated by Hypex and Shiina. Expect a January or February blitz, priming the Island for Soul Reaper supremacy.

Swords, Skins & Soundtrack Fire

  • At least one killer skin, Ichigo Kurosaki is the safe bet for that full Fortnite glow up, with fans clamoring for Rukia Kuchiki and Renji Abarai variants.
  • Jam Track banger:, “Number One Bankai” by Shiro Sagisu, ripping through Fortnite Festival and even Rocket League as a Player Anthem.

More loot like wraps, emotes, or Bankai pickaxes? Leaks could see this in the coming weeks.

