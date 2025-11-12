Fast Track Weapon Levels in Call Of Duty: Black Ops 7

Unlocking attachments and camos in Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 means grinding weapon XP relentlessly but it doesn’t have to drag on forever. From multiplayer mayhem to undead hordes, these strategies will slash your grind time in Black Ops 7.

Top Methods to Grind Weapon XP Efficiently

Sure, racking up kills with your target gun and activating a Double Weapon XP Token is the gold standard. But layering in these smart plays will accelerate your progress even more.

Dominate Objective Modes for Bonus XP

This powerhouse tip doubles for account and weapon grinding: Every score event with your equipped firearm kills, assists, flags captured in Domination, or tag grabs in Kill Confirmed pumps XP straight into that weapon.

For maximum gains, dive into Kill Confirmed. Snagging those dog tags is a breeze and delivers a massive XP windfall per match.

(Image sourced by Dexerto)

Queue Up Nuketown When It Drops

Once Nuketown hits post launch (and it will soon after Black Ops 7’s debut), it’s your ultimate XP farm. This compact chaos factory lets you chain kills like nobody’s business, keeping engagement sky high.

Pro move, blend in objective play to avoid spawn traps and squeeze out even more rewards. Small map, big payoffs.

(Image sourced by Activision)

Leverage Directed Mode in Zombies

Zombies has always been the king of weapon leveling in CoD, and Black Ops 7 maintains that crown. Raise it high with Directed Mode, a system that leads you through Easter egg quests or locks round progression letting you stomp as many of the low threat zombies as possible.

Pair it with a Double Weapon XP Token for marathon sessions, and you’ll blaze through levels faster than a Hellhound sprint.

These core tactics should arm you for rapid weapon unlocks in Black Ops 7. Community discoveries post launch could uncover more gems, and we’ll update accordingly.

(Image sourced by Activision)