Sneaky Slots has emerged from the shadows of its parent company Evolution to unleash its debut slots title on an impatient world.

With Nip Tuck, Sneaky Slots has applied the plastic surgeon’s knife to the traditional slot genre and carved out a collagen-fuelled cosmetic store with a difference.

I was so impressed with the comic-book style graphics and original take on what is usually predictable gameplay that I have included it among the best of this week’s new online slot and casino games.

What Is Sneaky Slots?

It has been a month since the studio first appeared under the Evolution banner, with an article titled What Is Sneaky Slots?

Beyond a promise to produce “games that speak for themselves” not much else was revealed.

Evolution has waited until the newcomer’s first online slot game Nip Tuck was ready to roll out before introducing the bold new Sneaky Slots studio properly.

Nip Tuck by Sneaky Slots

Malcolm Mizzi, Head of Commercial Operations of RNG at Evolution, said: “This is a natural next step for Evolution, creating an exciting new brand from the ground up and leveraging our immense knowledge base of slots development across multiple brands.

“With One Stop Shop and our global sales network behind it, Sneaky Slots starts with momentum that few new studios ever get.

“We firmly believe that Sneaky Slots will capture the attention of players and industry veterans, becoming one of the industry’s newcomers to watch out for.

“Sneaky Slots is our way of bringing something bold and rebellious into the spotlight.

“These games are freaky, daring, and full of character.

“Rather than focusing on complexity or extremes, we aim to create unforgettable atmospheres that players truly enjoy.

“With Sneaky Slots, we’re opening a door into the shadows — and inviting everyone to step inside.”

Sneaky Slots Roadmap

Nip Tuck, Freak Show Revelation and Gopnik all set for release in 2025

The release of Nip Tuck on September 24 marked the graphically-rich debut of the Sneaky Slots studio.

It’s a cosmetic crash course among the slots, where eyes, lips and noses are available to improve your surreal self, or at least re-arrange the poor face you’ve decided to butcher.

Next month should see the launch of Freak Show Revelation on October 29.

The whole freak show will be conducted by B.T.Parnum with his posse of abnormal associates and feature the first appearance of Nolimit City’s xBomb® mechanic.

November will hit hard as Gopnik is due to swing into action on the 26th.

In case you’ve no idea who or what a Gopnik is, you’ve obviously never been introduced to the delinquent subculture of Eastern Europe.

Now’s your chance!

Gopnik will give you the opportunity to hang with the worst of the locals, with a blood spattered xNudge® baseball bat to show you the way.