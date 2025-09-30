Electronic Arts, arguably one of the biggest names in gaming, is officially under new ownership. The deal, however, raised questions – and eyebrows – about what this could mean for EA’s creative direction. When it comes to diversity, inclusion and representation in future titles, its core principles will now be under the microscope given Saudi Arabia’s complicated human rights record.



EA CEO Andrew Wilson has tried to calm the waters with a statement, telling press that the company’s core values and creative freedom will indeed remain unchanged. How much of that is true, or just suppressing noise, remains to be seen.

“Our values and our commitment to players and fans around the world remain unchanged,” Wilson wrote.

“With continued rigor and operational excellence, we can amplify the creativity of our teams, accelerate innovation, and pursue transformative opportunities that position EA to lead the future of entertainment. Together, we’ll create experiences that are bold, expressive, and deeply connected to inspire generations of players around the world.



Many players and industry watchers are less than convinced, feeling it’s a slippery slope towards even bigger changes in the future.

Will EA Buyout Change the Company Direction?

While Wilson stated that EA’s principles around inclusivity and representation remain non-negotiable, the question remains, what even are EA’s core values to begin with?

One can’t help but realize, that Electronic Arts is in the gaming business to make money first and foremost.



These assurances were aimed directly at fans worried about a cultural shift, what with The Sims and Mass Effect, as well as the recent Dragon Age Veilguard release being pinnacles of player driven diverse storytelling – but what if the cultural Zeitgeist shifts?

That remains to be seen.

Critics argue, that promises in press releases are one thing, but maintaining those “values” under new ownership is a different beast altogether.

Saudi Arabia Gaming Investment

Gaming has seen corporate acquisitions before, but this one feels like a new chapter, especially since EA used to be the company buying – not being bought. Saudi investment has grown massively over the past decade, with this their latest soft power move into gaming as they inject billions into esports, publishing, and now AAA studios.

Combined with Jared Kushner’s involvement, the move signals a blend of financial and political power rarely seen in this industry. For many, the concern isn’t about immediate censorship, but about long-term influence that could gradually reshape how EA approaches sensitive themes in its games.