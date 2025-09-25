One of the most iconic RPG-shooters turned immersive sim, Deus Ex, is getting a remaster – for both the PS5 and the Switch 2. Eidos-Montréal and Aspyr are working together to get Deus Ex Remastered on the living room screens of many fans in February 2026.



The release also coincides with the game’s 25th anniversary, and therefore is the perfect moment for both veterans and new players to revisit this cyberpunk legend of a game.

This is the first time the PC-title will be playable on Sony’s hardware, so it really is the holy trifecta of remasters. The remaster itself aims to honor Warren Spector’s masterpiece and make it accessible to a new generation at the same time.

The game has been largely tied to PC gaming history, but with this version, PlayStation and Switch 2 players get a chance to experience it natively. The February 5th release sets up a strong start to 2026, with Code Vein II being a strong contender for GOTY as well.

Deus Ex Remastered

The original Deus Ex became a landmark title in 2000, praised for giving players agency in how they approached missions.

It became popualr for the way it gives you true freedom of choice, and not just in terms of narrative design – the gameplay is affected too. From stealth to hacking to guns-blazing combat, the game lets you carve your own path.

It’s one of the few games that give you the tools and say, do what you want, we don’t care how you get to the finish line – just get there. The remaster preserves this foundation while upgrading textures, lighting, and animations to better fit today’s standards. When it comes to the controller, there are good news too, especially because it used to be a keyboard and mouse title at its heart.

Deus Ex Remastered will reportedly also include DualSense support, offering haptic feedback for combat and exploration.