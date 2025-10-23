Global tech company Delasport has received the green light to introduce its dedicated sports jackpot solution, SuperPot, to the UK betting industry.

Delasport’s SuperPot is an innovative way of merging sports betting and casino jackpots into one product, driven by making predictions around the world of sport.

Just last week it became fully compliant in Ontario and SuperPot is now available in the UK after receiving certification from Gaming Labs International, the global testing and consultation service.

Delasport is licensed to operate in several key global markets, including the UK, Brazil, South Africa and the Netherlands and offers a one-stop-shop solution for sportsbook and casino operators as well as a plug and play sportsbook iframe and management tools.

What Is Delasport’s SuperPot?

DelaSport launched its unique sports jackpot product in January of this year, and it contains prediction elements that are bound to draw comparisons with the rapidly expanding world of prediction markets in the US.

SuperPot is no trading exchange though and users can win the jackpot even if they don’t get all of their predictions spot on.

With SuperPot, players buy a ticket to enter and have to predict the outcomes of major sports fixtures and events.

It could be multiple fixtures from the weekend’s football or a mixture of sports from football to horse racing and major US sports, with a sportsbook having the capability to set its own SuperPot events with many variables.

The more ticket entries there are, the bigger the jackpot.

The key attraction to both sports bettors and casino players is that you don’t have to get every single prediction correct to win, you just have to be the person with the most correct picks from that particular Superpot.

Delasport’s Global Sales Director, Reece Calderbank, said: “Securing approval in the UK marks a major step forward for us.

“SuperPot blends the excitement of jackpots with the passion for sports, offering players an easy-to-understand, highly rewarding experience.

“It’s designed to stand out in a mature and competitive market and ensure risk-free high margin for Operators.”

Creating Space In A Crowded Market

Announcing their new solution to the world, CEO Oren Cohen Shwartz said: “Sports bettors should also enjoy the thrill of a jackpot, so offering SuperPot made a lot of sense.

“We have set our mind to provide the best Sportsbook jackpot in the market.”

It is increasingly difficult to come up with a one-of-a-kind product in the crowded sports betting arena but developers such as Delasport are rising to the challenge.

Delasport’s SuperPot

At the start of October, B2B games studio Playback Fusion celebrated the launch of its PlayBook Football fantasy game in the UK and Nigeria with LiveScore Bet, in the same week that its debut title also became available in Brazil through Superbet.

While it is accepted that the sports gambling market in the US is the global leader, the UK is No 1 in Europe.

The UK Gambling Commission released its latest industry statistics in July, which showed that the total Gross Gambling Yield (GGY) in iGaming for April 2024 through to March 2024 hit £6.9 billion.

From that total, online sports betting was responsible for £2.4 billion GGY, with wagers on football and horse racing prominent above the rest.

The US sports betting industry is facing a fresh challenge from financial exchange platforms, who are attracting sports fans with trades on yes or no outcomes on sports events.

This week the NHL announced a multi-year partnership with Kalshi and Polymarket, the two leading players in the prediction markets space who are reaping the rewards from moving swiftly in a new marketing space.