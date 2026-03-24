CoinPoker Announces the 2026 Heads Up Cash Game World Championship: A Rake-Free $10,000 Buy-In Battle

March 2026 – Leading crypto poker platform CoinPoker is proud to announce the Heads Up Cash Game World Championship (CGWC), a groundbreaking rake-free event featuring concurrent No Limit Hold’em and Pot Limit Omaha matches.

From April 6 to May 3, 2026, the digital felt will become a theater of elite strategy, as the world’s most formidable No Limit Hold’em (NLHE) and Pot Limit Omaha (PLO) specialists face off in a rake-free environment for the ultimate symbol of success: an exclusive Rolex watch and a share of a massive prize pool.

Following the platform’s massive March 2026 software transformation, this edition of the CGWC marks a revolutionary shift in tournament design.

For the first time, CoinPoker is hosting concurrent championships for both NLHE and PLO formats, allowing versatile “end bosses” to compete for dual titles and two legendary timepieces simultaneously.

The Architecture of Elite Performance: Rake-Free and Deep-Stacked

In an industry-shaking move, CoinPoker has confirmed that every hand played during the 2026 Heads Up CGWC will be 100% rake-free.

By stripping away the house commission, the platform ensures that the focus remains entirely on the battle between the two players.

Matches will be contested at minimum stakes of $50/$100 with a $10,000 buy-in, featuring mandatory 100BB auto-reloads.

Furthermore, in a show of commitment to the community, CoinPoker will provide a 50% contribution match on player buy-ins, significantly boosting the total value of the championship.

Neutralizing Variance: The EV BB Scoring Revolution

To ensure the title of “World Champion” is earned through skill rather than the whims of the deck, the 2026 CGWC utilizes a sophisticated scoring system based on Expected Value (EV) in Big Blinds (BB). This “luck-neutral” metric tracks the mathematical profitability of a player’s decisions, rewarding those who consistently have the highest skills in poker.

Group Stage, Semi-Finals & Grand Final

The championship is structured into three phases:

The Group Stage (April 6–19): Competitors are seeded into groups via RNG, facing off in high-volume matches requiring between 1,250 and 1,875 hands each. Players earn 50 points per match win, with a performance bonus of 1 point for every 10 EV BB won, capped at 150 points. The Semi-Finals (April 20–26): The elite survivors advance to a 2,000-hand elimination bracket. The player who secures the highest point total during the Group Stage earns the “Challenger’s Choice,” granting them the right to select their opponent for the Semi-Final showdown. The Grand Final (April 27–May 3): A marathon 2,000-hand heads-up battle that will crown the 2026 World Champion in both formats.

Prizes

Players will each contribute $10,000 to the prize pool, with CoinPoker matching an additional 50% and adding it on top.

The Heads Up World Champion of each format also wins a high-end Rolex watch (one for Texas Hold’em and one for Pot Limit Omaha).

More details about prizes and prize distribution will be revealed once event registration closes.

Keep Up to Date With the Heads Up CGWC

The entire 2026 Heads Up CGWC journey will be broadcast live for the global poker community. If you’re not on the rail inside the CoinPoker desktop app, watch the Heads-Up CGWC with our community.

Live Streams: Coverage on YouTube and Twitch.

Highlights: Catch the biggest bluffs on X (Twitter).

Analysis: Join real-time hand discussions in our Telegram.

How to Join the Heads Up CGWC

A limited number of slots are available for this elite event. Prospective competitors are invited to apply via the following steps:

Ensure you are a registered CoinPoker player. Contact the CGWC team by sending an email to [email protected] . Use the Subject Line: “Heads Up CGWC Seat”. Include a brief overview of your high-stakes experience for the selection committee’s review.

About CoinPoker

CoinPoker is revolutionizing online poker with a player-first approach, emphasizing transparency, fairness, and community-driven excitement. It delivers a robust lineup of games including Texas Hold’em, Pot Limit Omaha (PLO), 5-Card PLO, and diverse crypto casino options, complemented by high-stakes promotions such as daily CoinRaces, generous rakeback systems, and competitive leaderboards.

By ditching legacy banking limitations, CoinPoker empowers players with:

Blockchain-Verified Fairness : Every hand runs on provably fair, on-chain technology, letting anyone verify outcomes for unmatched trust.

: Every hand runs on provably fair, on-chain technology, letting anyone verify outcomes for unmatched trust. Lightning-Fast Crypto Withdrawals : Cash out winnings instantly in USDT, BTC, or other top cryptocurrencies – no delays or middlemen.

: Cash out winnings instantly in USDT, BTC, or other top cryptocurrencies – no delays or middlemen. Pro-Creator Ecosystem: The innovative “Creator Squad” features top ambassadors like Abby Merk, Papo MC and Tom Talboom hosting live coaching, strategy sessions, and exclusive events that build real connections beyond what legacy platforms offer.

Active CoinPoker Promotions for Poker Players