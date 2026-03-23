The launch of Crimson Desert has been a whirlwind of record-breaking sales and intense player debate.

While the game managed to shift over two million copies in its first 24 hours, the conversation on social media hasn’t been entirely celebratory.

Reddit and social media in general has become a hub for players to voice their frustrations – and for the developers at Pearl Abyss to offer a olive branch.

In a recent official statement, the developers acknowledged that while the world of Pywel is breathtaking, the way players interact with it has caused “discomfort.”

Specifically, the studio is now preparing a major patch to overhaul the game’s controversial control scheme.

Why the Crimson Desert Control Scheme Sparked Outrage

For many players, the biggest barrier to enjoying the 50-80 hour campaign hasn’t been the bosses or the puzzles, but the “janky” button mapping.

Users have pointed out that basic actions often require convoluted multi-button inputs.

“I thought the game was gorgeous, but the controls were so bad I didn’t want to play past 20 minutes,” one user commented.

The lack of a “level 0 accessibility feature” like full key remapping at launch was a particular sore point for the PC community.

Keyboard and mouse players reported a “sub-optimal” experience, with many feeling that the game was clearly designed with only a controller in mind.

Pearl Abyss Responds: “We Are Listening”

To their credit, Pearl Abyss has moved quickly.

The developer issued a sincere thank you to the community, stating, “We are aware of the discomfort many players have experienced with the controls, and we are currently preparing a patch to address this.”

This shift in tone is a relief for fans. Early post-launch comments from the studio suggested that players would simply “get used to” the controls over time, comparing the learning curve to riding a bike.

However, the sheer volume of feedback regarding unintuitive inputs – like holding a shoulder button and a trigger simultaneously for a basic attack – has forced a more proactive approach.

Improving the Keyboard and Mouse Experience

One of the primary goals of the upcoming update is to provide a “satisfactory” experience for those not using a gamepad. Beyond just fixing bugs, players are calling for:

Full Key Remapping: Allowing players to define their own layout.

Allowing players to define their own layout. Simplified Interaction: Reducing the need for “Shift-mashing” and complex modifiers for simple environmental interactions.

Reducing the need for “Shift-mashing” and complex modifiers for simple environmental interactions. UI Streamlining: Moving away from “classic shitty eastern dev menu stuff” like holding Escape to scroll.

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A Massive Success Despite Growing Pains

Despite these technical hurdles, Crimson Desert remains one of the biggest hits of 2026.

Critics have praised its “generation-ahead” graphics and the sheer density of its open world.

The game’s “Hero Contribution” system and physics-based combat have set it apart from its predecessor, Black Desert Online, proving that Pearl Abyss can successfully transition from MMOs to prestige single-player experiences.

As we wait for the control patch to drop, the message from the community is clear: the foundation of a masterpiece is there, it just needs a little less “jank” to truly shine.

Stay tuned to GamesHub for the full patch notes as soon as they go live.