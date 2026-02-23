CoinPoker has officially announced a comprehensive “Level Up” of its poker platform, set to debut on March 2, 2026.

The update promises a complete overhaul of the existing ecosystem, introducing entirely new software, expanded player rewards, and the addition of high-profile ambassadors to CoinPoker’s professional team.

While specific technical details remain under wraps, the platform has hinted at sweeping changes across nearly every facet of the user experience.

Existing players will see their accounts migrated to a new, “futuristic” platform designed to enhance gameplay and skill-building features across Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS devices.

A New Era of Software and Gameplay

The core of the March 2 update is the migration to a brand-new software architecture. This transition is expected to introduce a wider variety of poker variants to supplement the site’s current offerings of Texas Hold’em, Pot Limit Omaha, and 5-Card PLO.

Mario Mosböck, a prominent CoinPoker ambassador, noted that the software is designed to impress both current veterans and new users alike.

Select members of the platform’s 8,000-person Discord community have reportedly already been granted early access to test the new environment in private games.

Enhanced Player Rewards and Promotions

To coincide with the launch, CoinPoker plans to roll out a month-long series of promotions throughout March. These new incentives will build upon the platform’s established 150% deposit bonus and rakeback programs.

The goal of these “unparalleled” rewards is to encourage immediate engagement with the new software.

The platform expects a significant surge in player traffic, particularly in cash games and tournament series such as the Cash Game World Championship (CGWC) and the Coin Series of Online Poker (CSOP).

High-Profile Ambassador Expansion

The “Level Up” also extends to the brand’s public-facing team. A spokesperson for the site revealed that “one of the most famous personalities in the poker world” is slated to join the ambassador roster in March.

This new addition will join a team that saw significant expansion throughout 2025 and early 2026, including notable figures such as YoH Viral, Mariano, Brantzen Wong, Patrick Leonard, and Bencb.

Founded in 2017, CoinPoker has positioned itself as a player-focused alternative in the online poker space, emphasizing payment freedom and fair play. This upcoming update represents the most significant evolution of the product since its inception.

Active 2026 CoinPoker Promotions

CoinMasters : MTT series with solid silver and gold-plated coins for winners, plus a $100,000 poker career for the final champion.

: MTT series with solid silver and gold-plated coins for winners, plus a $100,000 poker career for the final champion. Cash Game World Championship (CGWC): Rake-free cash game events running several times a year, attracting the best talent in the world.

Coin Series of Online Poker (CSOP): CoinPoker’s largest tournament series, running twice per year with millions in prizes.