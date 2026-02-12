CoinPoker has officially announced a massive expansion of its ambassador roster, signing three of the most influential names in modern poker: Johan “YoH Viral” Guilbert, Mariano Grandoli, and Brantzen Wong.

This move positions CoinPoker as a leading destination for fans of high-stakes tournaments, legendary cash games, and top-tier poker content.

YoH Viral Brings High-Stakes Expertise to Team CoinPoker

Johan “YoH Viral” Guilbert is a titan of European poker with over $6.5 million in live tournament winnings. Recently, he secured his first WSOP bracelet at the 2025 WSOP Paradise, winning the $25,000 GGMillion High Roller for $1.5 million.

Guilbert, who has turned down sponsorships for eight years, stated he joined CoinPoker because the platform is “done the right way for poker”.

He immediately proved his value by finishing runner-up in the Onyx Super High Roller Series Event #3, earning $870,000 just one day after the announcement.

Mariano Grandoli and the $30,000 New Player Giveaway

Mariano Grandoli has transitioned from a popular vlogger to the biggest winner on Hustler Casino Live, boasting over $2.9 million in profits. Known for his fearless play in the world’s toughest cash games, Mariano is celebrating his new partnership with a massive $30,000 giveaway.

On March 3, CoinPoker will award $1,000 every ten minutes over a five-hour session to participating new players. This follows a similar successful promotion by fellow ambassador Nik Airball, who recently gave away $13,500 to the community.

Brantzen Wong Connects with the Next Generation of Online Poker

With 437,000 YouTube subscribers, Brantzen Wong represents the future of poker content. Based in Southern California, Brantzen has 31 live cashes, including a runner-up finish at the 2025 APT Championship.

Brantzen is launching his ambassadorship with a $500 giveaway for players using the code BRAN, and he plans to host meetup games to engage directly with his growing community.

Why Poker Players are Choosing CoinPoker

CoinPoker continues to attract elite talent by offering a player-first ecosystem. CoinPoker’s Winter Festival paid out over $11 Million in prize pools. The online poker giants recently unveiled a new, free-to-play mobile game that gives players the chance to compete for a guaranteed monthly $5,000 prize pool.

Current platform highlights include: