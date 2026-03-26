Resident Evil Revelations Remake Rumored: Capcom Considering Rev 1 Treatment, Dusk Golem Claims

Capcom’s Resident Evil remake train shows no signs of slowing down.

According to trusted series insider Dusk Golem, the publisher is internally discussing the possibility of giving Resident Evil Revelations — the 2012 handheld original — the full modern remake treatment.

The rumour surfaced via Dusk Golem’s post on X (formerly Twitter), which quickly spread across social media.

While the leaker stressed that no actual development has begun, the mere fact that the idea has been “tossed around” at Capcom highlights just how aggressively the company is expanding its remake strategy.

Resident Evil Revelations Remake Leak: What Dusk Golem Actually Said

In the post that sparked the discussion, Dusk Golem wrote: “The possibility of doing a Rev 1 Remake has been tossed around.”

The comment was made in the context of Capcom’s broader Resident Evil plans, which already include confirmed or heavily rumored remakes of Code Veronica, Resident Evil 1, and Resident Evil 0.

Dusk Golem, who has a mixed but often accurate track record on Capcom leaks, noted that Revelations director Kōshi Nakanishi has remained heavily involved in the franchise, most recently helming Resident Evil Requiem.

This ongoing connection could make a remake feel like a natural next step for the team.

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Why a Resident Evil Revelations Remake Makes Sense in 2026

Resident Evil Revelations launched on the Nintendo 3DS in 2012 before receiving a polished HD port for consoles and PC.

The game introduced fan-favourite characters Jill Valentine and Chris Redfield in a new story set between Resident Evil 4 and Resident Evil 5, blending tense shipboard horror with island exploration and strong co-op elements.

A modern remake would fit perfectly into Capcom’s current formula: over-the-shoulder camera, updated visuals powered by the RE Engine, enhanced gameplay systems from Resident Evil 4 Remake, and expanded lore ties to the larger series.

Fans have long praised Revelations for its atmosphere and pacing, but many feel the original’s handheld roots hold it back from reaching the same heights as the flagship remakes.

How This Fits Into Capcom’s Growing Resident Evil Remake Roadmap

Capcom has already delivered critically acclaimed remakes of Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3, and Resident Evil 4. Recent leaks suggest the studio is far from done:

Resident Evil Code Veronica Remake is reportedly in active development, directed by the same team behind RE2R and RE4R (Kazunori Kadoi and Yasuhiro Anpo).

Resident Evil 1 Remake has reportedly entered full production.

Resident Evil 0 Remake is also rumoured to be on the slate.

A Revelations remake would expand the strategy beyond the mainline numbered entries, breathing new life into the spin-off that many consider the spiritual successor to the classic survival-horror style.

It could also serve as a bridge to Resident Evil 9, which is expected to continue the story threads left open in recent titles.

What This Means for Fans and the Future of Resident Evil

At this stage, the rumor is purely speculative — Capcom has made no official comment.

However, the fact that the idea is even being discussed internally signals strong confidence in the remake model’s commercial success.

Resident Evil 4 Remake sold millions and earned widespread acclaim, proving that updating older entries for current-gen hardware is a winning formula.

If Capcom green-lights a Resident Evil Revelations Remake, expect it to launch on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and possibly Nintendo Switch 2.

The game could arrive as early as 2027 or 2028, following the expected release windows for Code Veronica and other projects.

For now, fans are reacting with excitement on Reddit and social media, with many hoping the remake would restore cut content, improve the divisive Raid Mode, and deliver the same level of polish seen in recent entries.

GamesHub will keep tracking this story and all upcoming Resident Evil news.

With Capcom’s internal meeting reportedly scheduled for 2027 to map out the series’ long-term future, more concrete announcements could arrive sooner than expected.

In the meantime, Resident Evil Revelations remains available to play on modern platforms — a perfect refresher if a remake is indeed on the horizon.