Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Dominates Battlefield 6 on Consoles in 2026

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 is outperforming Battlefield 6 on PlayStation and Xbox, claiming the top spot as the most played game in the US for the week ending January 17, per Circana data.

While Battlefield 6 holds strong on Steam as the third most played game, it has seen sharp declines on consoles amid post launch discontent.

Historical Rivalry

Call of Duty releases annually, dominating sales since 2005, while Battlefield launches irregularly every 3-5 years.

In 2025, Battlefield 6 dethroned CoD as the best-selling shooter, rebounding from Battlefield 2042’s 2021 flop.

Platform Breakdown

Platform Black Ops 7 Status Battlefield 6 Status Consoles #1 most played (PS/Xbox, US) Absent from top ranks Steam Bundled in CoD HQ app #3 most played; 89% drop from 747k peak to 80k daily

Black Ops 7 supports PS4/Xbox One; CoD app aggregates Black Ops 6, 7, and free Warzone.

Battlefield 6’s console retention lags due to underwhelming updates.

Future Update

Battlefield 6 Season 2, delayed for polish based on feedback, launches on February 17, with the current season extended.