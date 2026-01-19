Battlefield 6 Season 2: All you need to know about its release, maps and more

Battlefield 6’s Season 2 kicks off February 17, delayed from January to polish Season 1 with community requested tweaks and fresh drops keeping the action hot on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S as a free update.

title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Season 1, kicking off late October 2025, packed in new maps, weapons, modes, and the free REDSEC Battle Royale spin off. Expect Season 2 to amp it up with phased reveals, a revamped Battle Pass, and shadowy teases hinting at chaos.

Season 1 Send Off

While you grind, Season 1 extends with:

January 20: Major expansion for Battlefield 6 and REDSEC.

January 27: Frostfire bonus path unlocks weapon packs, skins, XP boosts, and more.

Valentine’s login rewards, double XP weekends, and bonus challenges.

Battle Pass Blueprint: 100 Tiers of Fire

Mirroring Season 1, Season 2’s Battle Pass spans 100 tiers packed with cosmetics, weapon skins, XP boosters, and premium paths (via purchase or editions like Phantom). Weekly missions fuel progression expect themed challenges tied to new toys for that sweet unlock rush.

Like Season 1’s staggered drops (Blackwell Fields map, gadgets, modes, events), Season 2 unfolds weekly new maps, weapons, story beats, and limited time spectacles to keep lobbies evolving.

What’s Dropping?

Teasers, Leaks, and HypeA cryptic trailer flashes green poison gas and labored mask breaths echoing Battlefield 1’s fog warfare for visibility shredding tension. Leaks spill:

AH-6 Little Bird helicopter.

New grenade launchers.

Impact grenades.

Full reveal looms late January or early February brace for maps, operators, and skins.