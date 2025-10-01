A planned Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 beta code drop on Twitch has suffered problems after many players failed to receive their codes.

Activision launched an early access version of the Black Ops 7 beta for players who had pre-ordered the game, but also ran several promotions to allow players to get in on the action on October 2, with the main open beta launching on October 5.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Beta Codes Fail to Arrive

As one promotion, players who watched the COD Next event for an hour with a linked Twitch and Activision account would be given an early access code. However, while other rewards were issued, players quickly found that the beta code had not arrived as promised.

Activision have acknowledged the issues but assured players that they would still receive their codes, saying: “We’re aware that some Twitch users are still experiencing delays with Beta drops appearing in their inbox.

“Rest assured, anyone who watched #CODNext for at least one hour will receive a code for early access to the Black Ops 7 Beta starting October 2.”

Black Ops 7 Beta Date Approaching

The early access beta release time has been confirmed for 1pm ET on October 2.

Players have also been notified that they’ll have to enable Trusted Platform Module 2.0 and Secure Boot on their PCs to access the beta as part of a stringent new system of anti-cheating methods.

The beta will feature a total of 6 maps and 6 multiplayer modes, Team Deathmatch, Domination, Hardpoint, Kill Confirmed, Search and Destroy, and the new objective-based Overload. Players will be able to reach up to level 20 during the beta and earn several emblems, emotes, charms and skins.