Activision have announced the highly-anticipated Call of Duty: Black Ops 7’s early access and open beta release times.

The full open beta will be available to all players on October 5, while players who have pre-ordered the game will be able to join in the action three days earlier.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Beta Release Time

The early access beta will open at 1pm EDT on Thursday, October 2, while the full open beta will launch at the same time on Sunday, October 5.

Activision have confirmed that a pre-load will be available, but timeslots are still yet to be announced, despite the beta being only days away.

Ahead of the beta, PC players will also be required to enable Trusted Platform Module 2.0 and Secure Boot. The requirements are part of Activision’s anti-cheat measures which prevent unaurhorized modifications to hardware and software.

While Windows 11 requires the two to run, players on older systems built before manufacturers were required to enable them by default may need to use the BIOS to enable them.

Activision also confirmed Black Ops 7 beta players will receive special rewards, with weapons charms and animated emblems among those listed.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Will Require TPM and Secure Boot

A blog post from Activision on the subject stated: “We’re building toward the most advanced and robust anti-cheat protections players will find in gaming, starting with the Beta on October 2 for Early Access and October 5 for all players.”

“We’re striking cheat makers and sellers from every angle: in-game detections that stop them cold, and legal action that dismantles their operations. And we’re not stopping there. Significant continued improvements to our systems are coming, including those that detect external hardware.”