Black Ops 7 Removes Fan Favourite Blackheart Map Just Hours Into Season 1

Treyarch has just pulled Blackheart one of Call of Duty: Black Ops 7’s standout Multiplayer maps from rotation less than two hours after Season 1 kicked off on December 4, leaving fans stunned and speculating.

This three lane gem, launched with the game on November 14, won hearts for its perfect balance. Assault Rifles shredded mid range and SMGs owned close quarters, LMGs locked down lanes, Shotguns dominated in flanks, and even Snipers found glory. A true all weapon playground in a sea of specialized maps.

Season 1 dropped massive heat, BO7 Warzone integration for seamless weapon levelling, fresh maps, modes, Operators, and the new Resurgence spot Haven’s Hollow. You can grind your loadouts in Multiplayer, then load into battle royale. But the party crashed fast when Blackheart vanished from public and private pools alike.

The Call of Duty Updates Twitter broke the news:

📢 Call of Duty: #BlackOps7



Blackheart has been temporarily removed from both Public and Private map pools while we investigate an issue. It will return in an upcoming update.



Details: https://t.co/rmpoklhguD — Call of Duty Updates (@CODUpdates) December 4, 2025

No details on the glitch, no ETA just a vague promise of a future fix. With Season 1 barely live, expect days, not hours, before it returns.

Fans erupted: “Blackheart is my FAVORITE MAP what’s the issue? It’s been fine since launch!” one cried. “BRUH HUH?!? One of the best maps?!?” echoed another. The salt is real.