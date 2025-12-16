Black Ops 7 Christmas Bundle Creates a Goofy Skin Debate

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7’s fresh holiday drop the Sinister Solstice bundle has exploded back into the spotlight, fueling heated debates over “goofy” cosmetics just weeks after Treyarch pledged a more “authentic” aesthetic.

Launched on December 15, 2025, the bundle spotlights the Shivers Operator skin for Zombies staple Nikolai, decked out in an eerie snowman mask with a bloody grin, glowing eyes, and a festive Santa hat. While far tamer than Black Ops 6’s wild crossovers like Beavis and Butt-Head or Ninja Turtles.

#BlackOps7: The First CODMAS Bundle is Now Available ☃️



💥 The ‘Sinister Solstice’ Bundle features the ‘Shivers’ Operator Skin & 3 Blueprints — for 2800 COD Points. pic.twitter.com/lyj1uKLWtD — DETONATED (@DETONATEDcom) December 15, 2025

Bundle Breakdown: Shivers Steals the Show

The Sinister Solstice pack hit the in game store, transforming Nikolai into a chilling holiday horror. No exact pricing leaked yet, but expect typical bundle fares around 2,400 CP, packed with matching accessories.

Other festive teases include Ugly Christmas Sweater skins for Operators Kagan and Mason in the Sweater Ops 2 bundle, plus animated Christmas camos and Sleighjacked variants lighting up lobbies.

Community Clash: Goofy or Festive Fun?

Players are split down the middle. Critics blasted the quick pivot: “Lmaooooo what happened to no more goofy skins???” one X user fumed, while Reddit echoed, “That was quick… This isn’t f***ing Fortnite.”

@tankolaiDefenders fired back, calling it harmless holiday flair: “It’s just a guy with a mask on, idk why it’s getting hate,” one noted. “Fine by me… This one is just the usual COD holiday fun.” Others distinguished it from BO6 extremes: “Yeah there’s a difference between an operator wearing a mask and being an actual snowman monster.”