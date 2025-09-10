Can you believe it’s been 30 years since Sony gifted us with the PlayStation 1? This gray console arguably changed gaming forever with the launch in September 1995, with it being the first of its kind in terms of true 3D graphics and CD-based storage. Not only was the PS1 a wonder in technology, but it gave us franchises, which dominated the market for decades – some of them are relevant even to this day.

The PS1 sold more than 40 million units in the US, making it one of the most successful consoles of its time. Genre-defining RPGs, great sports games, and some of the first FPS seen on a console in 3D, let’s celebrate this gaming console for what it truly is — the Beginning of a new era. Here are some of the best selling games on PS1.

Gran Turismo Definitely Leads The Charge

No surprise here: Gran Turismo was the PS1’s king. Released in 1998, Polyphony Digital’s simulation racer sold millions of copies in the US, setting a new bar for realism and depth in racing games. Its combination of arcade accessibility and authentic driving physics made it a must-have.

Final Fantasy vs Crash Bandicoot

The PS1 marked the battleground of the first 3D entry in the Final Fantasy series, and the second-best selling PS1 game is still relevant now with Final Fantasy 7 getting a remake. It didn’t just take the US by storm but helped cement JRPGs as more than the quirky cousin of its Western counterpart.

At the same time, funnily enough, Crash Bandicoot marked some serious competition for Nintendo’s Italian plumber, and inevitably became Sony’s unofficial mascot. What’s more, it put Naughty Dog on the map, who are, as you might know, still relevant today, although their focus has naturally shifted from jump’n run platformers, over to action adventures spiced with a little drama.

The Top 10 Best Selling PS1 Games

Gran Turismo Final Fantasy VII Final Fantasy VIII Gran Turismo 2 Tekken 3 Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone Crash Bandicoot: Warped Tomb Raider Metal Gear Solid Crash Bandicoot

Sports, Action, and Even Party Games Were Fantastic on The PlayStation 1

Think Madden NFL and Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 2, and imagine what that time was like as a kid, seeing these sports games unfold on that 17-inch TV you had in your room – it might not sound like much, but for us, that was pure magic. These titles blurred the lines between casual fans and hardcore sports nerds and, therefore, sold incredibly well.

Tekken 3 dominated the fighting game scene, and our little Spyro the Dragon added another platformer to the roster of already great titles. The PS1 was a marvel of its time, and 30 years aren’t enough to let us forget this little gray box anytime soon.