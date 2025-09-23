Virgin Bet has kicked-off a new partnership with TNT Sports that sees it become the sponsor of the UK sports channel’s exclusive UEFA Europa League and Conference League coverage.

The collaboration will run from now until the end of the season in May 2026 and will see Virgin Bet branding feature prominently across TNT’s linear, digital and out-of-home broadcasts.

The UK sportsbook and online casino is operated by LiveScore Group, under licence from Virgin Group.

Virgin Bet Achieves New Goal

It is Virgin Bet’s first major step into football after previously focussing on high-profile collaborations within the horse racing industry.

Those deals include an alliance announced last month that saw the UK sports betting app tie up a presenting partner agreement with Goodwood Racecourse for the remainder of the 2025 season.

TNT Sports holds the rights to more than 700 live football matches across the UK and Ireland on an exclusive basis, broadcast across its linear channels and its streaming platform discovery+.

That includes all 342 Europa League and Conference League Games this season, which will feature Premier League clubs Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest (Europa League) and 2025 FA Cup winners Crystal Palace (Conference).

Three Scottish clubs are also taking part: Old Firm rivals Celtic and Rangers will play in the Europa League after stumbling out of Champions League qualifying, and Aberdeen who will appear in the Conference League.

Executive Reaction To The Partnership

Dominic Vye, Marketing Director, Virgin Bet: “As one of the UK’s fastest-growing sportsbooks, Virgin Bet is always looking to connect with fans in meaningful ways.

“Partnering with TNT Sports gives us an incredible platform to put Virgin Bet in front of football fans during some of the biggest nights in European football, while reinforcing our commitment to delivering a standout customer experience and an extensive product offering.

“It’s an exciting step forward for the brand and a big part of our plans to keep growing in the UK and delivering the best experience we can for our customers.”

Mike Rich, Group SVP Ad-Sales and Brand Partnerships, UK & Ireland and International at Warner Bros. Discovery: “We’re thrilled to welcome Virgin Bet as a sponsor of our exclusive UEFA Europa and Conference League coverage.

“Each season we deliver the most compelling and immersive football content to viewers in the UK and Ireland on TNT Sports and discovery+ as part of our mission to be right by the fans.

“Partnerships such as this enable us to enhance that storytelling experience even further and we look forward to working closely with Virgin Bet throughout what promises to be another exciting European campaign.”

The deal was facilitated by Bicycle London and Sky Media.