Battlefield 6 Faces Backlash Over Alleged AI Generated Cosmetic

Battlefield 6 players are calling out EA for what appears to be AI-generated art in the new Windchill cosmetics bundle.

The controversy centres on the “Winter Warning” sticker, which depicts a soldier wielding an M4A1 rifle with glaring errors. Two barrels and a duplicated ejection port cover hallmarks of generative AI glitches.

This definitely looks AI Generated right? #Battlefield6 pic.twitter.com/VLYMhEMOqQ — Battlefield 6 News (@BF6Updates) December 21, 2025

Spotlight on the Flawed Sticker

Spotted shortly after launch in the in game store, the sticker sparked immediate outrage online. Fans highlighted the anatomical impossibilities as “lazy” oversights, questioning why such assets would ship without review.

Divided Community Reactions

Players are split, many decry it as a threat to human artists and proof of cost-cutting, while others shrug it off as inevitable or minor. Frustrations mount amid recent Winter Offensive update woes, including stuttering and plummeting player counts.

EA’s Silence and Past Promises

EA has yet to respond. A top Battlefield Studios dev previously insisted the game launched with no visible AI-generated assets, though AI aided “preparatory” work. They called the tech “seducing” but promising for future creativity.

Broader Industry Echoes

This mirrors scandals like Call of Duty: Black Ops 7’s AI calling cards (defended by Activision) and Arc Raiders AI voices yet the latter still soared commercially.

Uncertain Fallout

Despite backlash, Battlefield 6 a commercial hit since its October 2025 launch may weather the storm. With 2026 updates teased, eyes are on whether EA addresses the claims.