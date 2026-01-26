The AYANEO Pocket VERT is packed with impressive features and specs, with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor doing the heavy lifting. For those looking to play PS2 and GameCube games on the go, the Pocket VERT could be the handheld for you.

After a successful crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo, pre-orders for the premium AYANEO went live late last year, with an expected delivery date of February. Is the AYANEO Pocket VERT the ultimate handheld for retro enthusiasts?

A Handheld Gaming Powerhouse

The handheld gaming scene is brimming with high-quality and budget devices in 2026. From the inexpensive Super Pocket to the premium Steam Deck OLED, there is something for every type of retro gamer.

Standing out from the crowd is becoming more important than ever in the retro gaming world, and the AYANEO Pocket VERT has certainly caught the eye. The vertical handheld looks the part and boasts several premium features.

Powered by the capable Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip, AYANEO’s nifty device can play many GameCube and PS2 games with ease. Top titles like Metal Gear Solid 2, Resident Evil 4, and Ratchet & Clank play beautifully at 60 fps via emulators.

With the AYANEO Pocket VERT running Android 14, you have full access to the Google Play Store. Here, you can download all the emulators you will ever need as well as native Android games.

Some Dreamcast, PC, and Nintendo 3DS games will work on the Pocket VERT, most at higher resolutions and frame rates. Smaller PC titles will run thanks to the processor and active cooling system, and you can also use the AYANEO device for cloud streaming.

Pocket VERT’s Impressive Specs

Not only is the AYANEO Pocket VERT an impressive performer under the hood, but it’s gorgeous to look at too. The device takes inspiration from the Game Boy with its vertical layout and buttons, while its premium integrated glass panel design gives off original iPod vibes.

The 615 ppi (pixel per inch) display is supremely impressive, making retro games pop off the screen. The 3.5-inch LCD touchscreen has a superb resolution of 1600×1440 and 450 nits of peak brightness.

Alongside an excellent d-pad and four front buttons, there are four diamond-cut shoulder buttons on the back. Arguably, one of the standout features is the hidden dual-mode touchpads on the front, which can be programmed to work as dual analog sticks for modern games.

The Pocket VERT also has Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, a 3.5 headphone jack, and a USB-C port. The USB-C port supports video out, allowing for hook-up to a TV screen or monitor, which certainly adds value to the device.

What Is the AYANEO Pocket VERT’s Biggest Rival?

The AYANEO Pocket VERT is an outstanding bit of kit, but the retro portable faces stiff competition from elsewhere. Also coming this year is the eagerly anticipated Retroid Pocket 6, which is also aimed at high-end emulation.

Retroid has many top devices on the market, while the Anbernic handhelds offer solid performance at competitive prices. The Analogue Pocket is also an AYANEO Pocket VERT rival, featuring authentic Game Boy, Game Boy Color, and Game Boy Advance cartridge compatibility.

If collecting cartridges and physical media is your thing, the Evercade EXP is a brilliant device. The EXP’s smaller brother, the Super Pocket, can play all Evercade cartridges at a fraction of the price and has built-in games ready and waiting.

The AYANEO Pocket VERT is a premium product at a premium price. The base model is available on AYANEO’s online shop at $269, while the Lava Red 12G+256GB model will set you back $369. Shipping on all models is expected to start in early February.