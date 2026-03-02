While Assassin’s Creed Shadows has been the primary focus for Ubisoft recently, the “spookier” sibling in the franchise roadmap, Codename Hexe, just had a massive information dump.

According to prolific industry insider Tom Henderson, Assassin’s Creed Hexe is shaping up to be the most radical departure for the series yet – but fans will have to wait a little longer to get their hands on it.

Previously mooted for a 2026 launch, the project is now reportedly targeting a Holiday 2027 release window.

Despite the delay and the recent departure of creative director Clint Hocking, internal buzz at Ubisoft Montreal is allegedly “extremely high,” with many developers considering it the most exciting project currently in production at the studio.

A “Disturbing” New Combat System: Contortionists and Acrobatics

The most striking detail from the latest leak involves a total ground-up rework of the series’ combat.

To achieve the “dark and moody” tone promised for this 16th-century witch-hunt setting, Ubisoft has reportedly hired professional contortionists for motion capture sessions.

This suggests that the protagonist, Elsa, will move and fight in ways that are intentionally uncanny or “supernatural.”

Henderson notes that the combat is moving away from the “robotic” animations of the RPG era toward a more fluid, highly acrobatic style.

This aligns with earlier rumors that Elsa possesses witch-like abilities, including the power to possess animals (like cats) to distract guards.

The focus on contortionism hints at a combat style that is as disturbing as it is efficient – perfect for a game set during the height of the Holy Roman Empire’s witch trials.

The Return of the Mentor: Is Ezio Auditore in AC Hexe?

Perhaps the biggest bombshell for long-time fans is the potential return of Ezio Auditore da Firenze.

According to Henderson, early drafts of the script featured the legendary Master Assassin appearing roughly halfway through the game.

Ezio was reportedly intended to act as a mentor to Elsa, teaching her the “ways of the Assassins” and transitioning the game from a supernatural horror experience into a more traditional Assassin’s Creed title.

While it is unclear if this cameo has survived the recent creative leadership changes – with Jean Guesdon reportedly stepping in as the new Creative Director – the timeline (early 1500s) theoretically allows for an “Old Man Ezio” appearance or a connection via the Memory Discs seen in Revelations.

Returning to a Linear, Horror-Focused Experience

For those tired of 150-hour map-clearing grinds, Hexe is reportedly doubling down on a more “linear” structure with open-world elements, similar to Assassin’s Creed Mirage but with a much darker lens.

The game is expected to be the “darkest entry in the series yet,” utilizing a refined version of the Fear System first seen in Assassin’s Creed Syndicate’s Jack the Ripper DLC.

By combining 16th-century German folklore with high-fidelity horror elements, Assassin’s Creed Hexe looks to be the “shot of adrenaline” the franchise needs.

If Henderson’s 2027 timeline holds true, it will be the centerpiece of the series’ 20th-anniversary celebrations – a fitting stage for the return of Ezio.