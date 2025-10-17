Ubisoft has revealed some details about its latest entry in the Anno RTS series, which is set at the earliest historical setting in the franchise, taking players to the era of ancient Rome.

Specifically, they’ve outlined what players can expect from the campaign, as well as what the release pattern will look like for the first year. The campaign is being highlighted as especially novel for the series, as players are given the option between two starting characters with distinct narratives Marcus or Marcia – with the additional choice of whether to expand the reach of Rome, or instead operate as the Celts in Albion.

Players assume the role of a governor, opting between paths of gaining loyalty or brute force rebellion, with a focus on increasing power or economic growth.

Anno 117 Release Date

Anno 117 releases on the 13th November 2025 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Ubisoft Reveal Anno 117 Roadmap

Available either as a separate purchase or included in the Gold Edition of the game, the Year 1 Pass includes three DLC expansions, each of which are said to release within the first year of the game, with no further release details given:

Provinces of Ash

The Hippodrome

Dawn of the Delta

Provinces of Ash and Dawn of the Delta describe introducing new areas into the game, both with unique terrain and the introduction of potentially new factions that worship specific deities.

The Hippodrome, on the other hand, will focus on the construction of that famous site, introducing new mechanics in the form of the sports that took place within it.

Anno 117 Preview

There have been previews and demos for the game which have allowed for some insight into how players are responding to Ubisoft’s impending release.

While this only represents a slice of the game and is, of course, subject to change, it’s important to note that these largely indicate a positive reaction, which bodes well for the title.

However, the game comes at a precarious time for Ubisoft. A recent collaboration on its DLC for Assassin’s Creed Mirage raised eyebrows and concerns about creative intention. The reported cancellation of an Assassin’s Creed game due to concerns about the US political climate, alongside the recent firing of a major director, have many questioning what kind of trajectory the studio is on.

That being said, the release of a game that draws a strong, positive critical reception might go some way to boosting their public image.