Online gambling brand 1xBet has expanded its sporting connections by agreeing an exclusive partnership with the ATP Challenger Tour, the second tier of men’s international tennis.

It is the latest high-profile deal in the sporting world for a betting operator that is banned from several leading markets worldwide, including the UK and the US.

This latest agreement revolves around 36 scheduled events for the tennis circuit that reaches across the globe, with over 200 challenger tournaments annually.

The collaboration will see 1xBet operating as the official betting partner for each of the agreed 36 events, being played in locations that include the US, France, Italy, Brazil, Chile, Ecuador and Peru.

The firm will also be allowed to use the ATP Challenger Tour logo in its marketing campaigns and tournament courts will feature a sticker carrying the bookies’ branding.

1xBet’s Controversial Sporting Partnerships

1xBet previously held betting partnerships with English Premier League clubs Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham, but they all dropped the brand in September 2019 after being warned by the UK Gambling Commission that they were dealing with an unlicensed operator.

1xBet’s UK-facing operation had been taken offline the previous month after an investigation in The Sunday Times which revealed 1xBet’s Kenya site had been taking bets on Under-16 basketball games and had been advertising on sites that offered illegal streaming of Premier League games.

1xBet has a new three-year partnership with Paris Saint-Germain running until June 2028

As a result, the UK is one of several leading markets that 1xBet is not licensed to operate in.

It is also banned France, where the company has enjoyed a high-profile relationship with one of Europe’s top clubs.

1xBet has been a long-term partner of 2025 Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain, which has seen the brand entitled to marketing rights and advertising displays around the club’s stadium, Parc Des Princes.

Their collaboration was extended for another three years in September, and under the new agreement 1xBet remains PSG’s official betting partner across Asia, Africa and selected international territories.

For the sports betting market in France, PSG renewed its partnership with French betting brand ParionsSport Point de Vente last month in a deal which will run until the end of the 2027-28 season.

1xBet is also a global partner and official betting partner of Spanish giants Barcelona.

That alliance with the 28-time LaLiga champions runs until June 2029.

The online betting firm also has strong connections within Esports, backing several teams.

1xBet sponsors esports teams 9z and Aurora Gaming

In September, 1xBet became the main sponsor of Argentinian esports organisation 9z Team, with a particular focus on Counter Strike.

This was the second esports deal agreed in Argentia after a similar arrangement had been put in place with Bestia the previous year.

It is also the main sponsor for Serbian-based esports team Aurora Gaming.

What Is The ATP Challenger Tour?

The ATP Challenger Tour is for men’s tennis as female players have their own events.

It is effectively the second division of men’s professional tennis and is mainly competed by young, up and coming players, or those who have missed the cut for main ATP events, plus seasoned pros hoping to return to the main tour.

Players can earn ranking points in the challenger series which go towards entry for main ATP Tour events.

Through 2024 the ATP Challenger Tour comprised 207 tournaments with Bosnia and Herzegovina’s No 1 Damir Džumhur winning the most titles, coming out on top in all six finals he took part in.

Six-time 2024 ATP Challenger Tour winner Damir Džumhur. Image: Albert Cesare via Imagn Images

Executive Reaction To The Partnership

1xBet spokesperson: “Obtaining the status of an official partner of 36 ATP Challenger Tour tennis tournaments is another milestone in 1xBet history.

“This agreement is a strategically important step that opens up new opportunities to showcase our brand on a global stage.”

ATP Challenger Tour spokesperson: “We are proud to partner with 1xBet, whose reputation and contribution to the sport perfectly align with our mission to organize tennis tournaments of the highest level,”