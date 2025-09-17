Paris Saint-German (PSG) has completed another big summer signing, after renewing its partnership with sports betting brand ParionsSport Point de Vente.

The alliance between France’s most successful football club and the online sports betting brand owned by FDJ UNITED was first cemented in 2022, and this extension will see the collaboration run for the next three seasons up to the end of the 2027-2028 campaign.

As a Premium Partner, ParionsSport Point de Vente will have a significant presence in the club’s Parc des Princes stadium on match days, including direct betting points for supporters to use.

It will also take part in Fan Zone activities and be allowed to run promotional campaigns around the club’s matches, as well as help develop some new activations, including 3D carpets, pre-match initiatives and work alongside Club Legends.

According to ParionsSport Point de Vente, PSG was the club that it paid out on the most to bettors last term.

The 13-time French league champions dominated the 2024-25 season both domestically and in Europe, winning Ligue 1, the Coup de France, the French Super Cup and the biggest prize of all, the Uefa Champions League, hammering Italy’s Inter Milan 5-0 in a scintillating final.

PSG were also one of the 32 teams invited to play in the newly expanded 2025 Fifa Club World Cup, held in the United States over the summer.

Just two weeks after lifting the Champions League trophy to crown a demanding season, PSG were back in action in the US, topping their qualifying group before beating Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid in the knockout stages, eventually being defeated in the final by Chelsea.

PSG’s Goncalo Ramos scores against Real Madrid. Image: Amanda Perobelli, Reuters via Imagn Images

Who are FDJ UNITED?

FDJ UNITED holds the exclusive rights to run the national lotteries in both France and Ireland, and operates brands through the UK and around western Europe and Scandinavia, as well as Australia.

The lottery and sports betting giants reported revenue of €3.1 billion in 2024 from a player base of around 33 million.

FDJ UNITED has exclusive rights to the French lottery, its legacy business, operating all online and offline lottery games, including Euromillions.

It also holds exclusive rights for sports betting in France at the point of sale, with 29,000 outlets nationwide.

It owns several iconic brands operating globally in regulated markets for sports betting, horse racing, poker and online casino games.

They include Unibet, the sports betting and casino brand that boasts a user base of more than 9.2 million players in over 100 countries, and 32Red, which offers around 400 casino games as well as Poker, Bingo and a Sportsbook product.

Executives Have Their Say

Reaction to the announcement that PSG and ParionsSport Point de Vente had renewed their partnership was typically enthusiastic.

Patrick Buffard, Director of Lottery France and Retail Sports Betting at FDJ UNITED, said: “We are particularly pleased to renew this partnership with Paris Saint-Germain.

“This decision reflects our desire to build a long-term relationship alongside a Club that is emblematic of French football.

“Since 2022, our collaboration with Paris Saint-Germain has been built around shared values: commitment, performance, and closeness to the public.

“We are proud to accompany this new stage of the partnership with numerous activations, in order to offer a unique experience to all supporters.”

Richard Heaselgrave, Chief Revenue Officer of Paris Saint-Germain, said: “We are delighted to extend our collaboration with ParionsSport Point de Vente, a brand deeply rooted in the daily lives of the French people and an integral part of the country’s sporting and cultural landscape.

“This extension reflects the mutual trust between two strong brands and the ambition to continue writing a shared story around sport.”