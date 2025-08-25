Top Online Casinos in Quebec, August, 2025

Is Online Gambling Legal in Quebec?

The province allows gambling to be conducted and managed by the province under Canada’s Criminal Code (s.206-207). In practice, that means Loto-Quebec runs the only provincially regulated online option as well as the province’s land-based casinos.

Retail gambling is legal and widespread. Loto-Quebec operates four casinos – Montreal, Lac-Leamy, Charlevoix, and Mont-Tremblant – plus two gambling halls.

Many offshore casinos accept Quebec players but aren’t licensed or supervised. A 2016 provincial attempt to force ISPs to block unlicensed gambling sites was struck down by the province’s Superior Court in 2018, and that decision was upheld on appeal in 2021. That means that access to offshore sites remains unblocked.

Quebec Gambling Legislation

Online gambling has been regulated in this provicne for decades. Loto-Quebec was created in 1969 to run lottery and gaming on the province’s behalf, and today, it oversees casinos, gaming halls, and local online gaming sites. The Regie des alcools, des courses et des jeux (RACJ) oversees permits and compliance. Federally, gambling is generally prohibited by the Criminal Code, unless it is run and overseen by a province. Since August 27, 2021, provinces may also offer single-event sports betting.

The province allows legal play on its government-run online casino, while private operators remain unlicensed in the province’s closed system. The government has signaled it intends to keep Loto-Quebec as the sole operator, in contrast to Ontario’s open licensing framework overseen by iGaming Ontario. The legal gambling age in the province is 18.

When Did Quebec Legalize Online Casinos?

The province launched its legal gambling site Espacejeux on December 1st, 2010, offering casino games and poker under Loto-Quebec’s authority.

Quebec’s Official Online Gambling Platform

The only regulated online casino in Quebec is Loto-Quebec’s platform (branded Espacejeux). Loto-Quebec explicitly states it operates the province’s only legal gaming website. You can use offshore sportsbooks or casinos for their larger brand selection and promotions, but those sites aren’t licensed in the province and don’t carry local consumer protection.

Timeline

Below is a quick timeline of Quebec’s key online gambling milestones and laws. As of August 20th, 2025, the province hasn’t introduced any new legislation to open the online gambling market. In fact, the provincial finance ministry confirmed in 2024 that it intends to maintain Loto-Québec’s monopoly.

Feb 15, 2024: The finance ministry signals no plans to open the market to private operators, reaffirming Loto-Québec’s monopoly.

The finance ministry signals no plans to open the market to private operators, reaffirming Loto-Québec’s monopoly. May 23, 2023: Industry-backed Quebec Online Gaming Coalition launches to advocate for a regulated multi-operator model.

Industry-backed Quebec Online Gaming Coalition launches to advocate for a regulated multi-operator model. Aug 27, 2021: Single-event sports betting comes into force in Canada; provinces (including Quebec/Loto-Quebec) can offer it.

Single-event sports betting comes into force in Canada; provinces (including Quebec/Loto-Quebec) can offer it. May 5, 2021: The Court of Appeal (2021 QCCA 730) upholds the Superior Court’s ruling that the province’s ISP-blocking provisions are unconstitutional.

The Court of Appeal (2021 QCCA 730) upholds the Superior Court’s ruling that the province’s ISP-blocking provisions are unconstitutional. July 18, 2018: The Superior Court (2018 QCCS 3159) strikes down Bill 74’s ISP-blocking sections as ultra vires.

The Superior Court (2018 QCCS 3159) strikes down Bill 74’s ISP-blocking sections as ultra vires. May 18, 2016: Bill 74 is assented to, adding website-blocking clauses to the Consumer Protection Act (never validly in force due to later court rulings).

Bill 74 is assented to, adding website-blocking clauses to the Consumer Protection Act (never validly in force due to later court rulings). May 17, 2016: National Assembly adopts Bill 74 (Quebec’s budget-implementation bill containing the gambling-site blocking plan).

National Assembly adopts Bill 74 (Quebec’s budget-implementation bill containing the gambling-site blocking plan). Feb 2011: Inter-provincial online poker network launches between Quebec (Espacejeux) and British Columbia (BCLC).

Inter-provincial online poker network launches between Quebec (Espacejeux) and British Columbia (BCLC). Dec 1, 2010: Loto-Québec’s Espacejeux goes live province-wide for online casino and poker.

The Future of Online Gambling in Quebec

The province’s online gambling market is expected to remain unchanged, with Loto-Quebec continuing as the province’s only legal operator. Opening the market to private operators, as Ontario has done, would require new legislation and a significant policy shift. For now, the most likely developments will be minor improvements to Espacejeux.

An Overview of Regulated Gambling Options in Quebec

Quebec offers several venues for legal gambling, from traditional casinos to regulated online platforms. Here’s how those options stack up:

Casino Type Example Pros Cons Offshore Casinos BugClash, Spinbara, VegasHerp Wide variety of games, jackpot slots, generous bonuses, and strong promotions No provincial regulation or consumer protection Land-based Casinos Casino de Montreal Full casino experience, social and atmospheric appeal Requires travel, limited accessibility/hour Regulated Online Casinos Espacejeux (Loto-Québec) Secure and legal, government-backed trusts Fewer games, less competitive bonuses, closed models with no third-party operators Sweepstakes Casinos N/A Unique format and bonuses Not traditional casino gaming, legal framework and rules vary

Brick-and-Mortar Casinos in Quebec

The province’s land-based casinos offer immersive, full-service gaming experiences that seamlessly blend entertainment, dining, and ambience. Below is a snapshot of major venues across the province.

Land-based Casino Hours of Operation No. of Slot Machines Table Games Poker Room / Tables Unique Feature Casino de Montreal 9 AM – 4 AM 3,000+ Roulette, Blackjack, Baccarat, Poker variants 10+ Located inside an old cruise ship – distinctive ambience Casino du Lac-Leamy 9 AM – 3 AM/ 5 AM (weekends) 1,400+ Roulette, Blackjack, Baccarat, Poker variants, Craps 8+ Scenic lakeside setting with integrated hotel and spa Casino de Mont-Tremblant 11 AM – 1 AM (weekdays) / 3 AM (weekends) 400+ Roulette, Blackjack, Baccarat, Poker variants 5 Alpine resort feels with mountain views Casino de Charlevoix 9 AM – 1 AM (Sun-Thu / 2 AM (Fri-Sat) 650+ Roulette, Blackjack, Baccarat, Poker variants, Craps 20 Rustic, mountainous vibe in a picturesque region

Sweepstakes Casinos in Quebec

Sweepstakes casinos operate legally in Quebec by offering virtual credits redeemable for playing casino-like games. You can access these through ‘freemium’ models where they may receive bonus play credits and can purchase more to redeem cash or other rewards. They’re perfect if you’re seeking low-risk gambling entertainment. Loto-Quebec doesn’t regulate them, but then they don’t fall under the same legal structure as traditional casinos Quebec online.

Online Poker in Quebec

While players can access online poker legally through Loto-Quebec’s Espacejeux, many turn to offshore poker sites for a broader selection of games, higher stakes, and more generous promotions. These online gambling platforms offer exciting alternatives beyond provincial networks, giving you greater variety and flexibility in their online poker experience.

Other Gambling Options in Quebec

While this page focuses on casinos, this province offers several other legal gambling formats. These contribute significantly to the gaming landscape.

Lottery: National and provincial are operated by Loto-Québec.

National and provincial are operated by Loto-Québec. Bingo: Offered through select charitable and community fundraisers under provincial licensing.

Offered through select charitable and community fundraisers under provincial licensing. Sports Betting: Single-event sports betting is available through Loto-Quebec via Espacejeux or partnered casino apps.

Single-event sports betting is available through Loto-Quebec via Espacejeux or partnered casino apps. Horse Racing: Pari-mutuel betting is legal at racetracks and through Loto-Quebec’s betting outlets.

Pari-mutuel betting is legal at racetracks and through Loto-Quebec’s betting outlets. Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS): DFS operators may target the province, but they operate in a legal gray area and are not centrally regulated.

How Does Quebec Casino Legislation Compare to Other Provinces?

Quebec’s casino and online gambling regulations stand out in Canada due to the province’s closed market model. Players must generally use Loto-Quebec’s platforms for legal online play or visit land-based casinos. If you’re looking to explore other Canadian online casinos, outside of this province, we are now going to dive into what some of the other provinces have to offer.

British Columbia

British Columbia offers both regulated land-based casinos and online gambling through the BC Lottery Corporation (BCLC). Similar to Quebec, online access is restricted, but BC allows for interprovincial poker networks. If you’re outside the province, you cannot legally register at online casinos in BC.

Alberta

Alberta’s gambling market is overseen by the Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis Commission (AGLC). With strict provincial licensing, online casino and poker offerings are centralized under PlayAlberta.ca. Residents aren’t technically allowed to use offshore platforms, but in practice, the rules are more advisory than strictly enforced.

Ontario

Ontario’s gambling landscape has adopted an open licensing framework, allowing multiple private operators to legally offer online casino and poker services under the supervision of iGaming Ontario. This contrasts sharply with Quebec’s monopoly, giving you more competitive options and cross-platform promotions. Georestrictions still apply for legal play.

Manitoba

Manitoba’s online gambling and land-based casinos are regulated through the Manitoba Liquor and Lottery Corporation, with interprovincial poker networks available in collaboration with Quebec and BC. Options are more limited than Ontario’s open market but consumers benefit from provincial oversight and security.

Find the Best Quebec Online Casino for You

Choosing the right Quebec casino online is more than just signing up – it’s about finding a platform that matches your gaming style. Some platforms specialize in slot machines, others in table games or live dealer games. Picking one that aligns with your preferences ensures a better gaming journey. Below, you can see the mini reviews of our top 3 casinos online in Quebec, and the unique features that make them stand out.

1. Vegas Hero Casino – Best Overall Online Casino in Quebec, Offering a Diverse Bonus System

If you’re looking for the widest selection of casino promotions, Vegas Hero is your true hero. With generous welcome packages, rewarding loyalty programs, weekly free spins, and exclusive challenges tailored to your style, every visit is designed to keep the excitement alive and make every spin feel like a jackpot.

Vegas Hero Bonuses Overview

Type of Promotion Details First Deposit Bonus 100% up to $150 Welcome Offer 100% up to $750 + 200 free spins + 1 bonus crab Free Spins Weekly reload: 50 free spins on selected games Weekly Reload Bonuses 50% up to $750 Loyalty Program Five-tier system with cashback, personal manager, and higher withdrawal limits Cashback 10% up to $750 Weekend Reload $1,050 + 50 free spins

Vegas Hero’s platform emphasizes rewarding engagement, ensuring you always have something to aim for beyond standard play. The variety of bonuses is impressive, catering to different game styles, even for sports betting. There is a whole ‘Special’ section for jackpot tournaments, but they expire quickly, so make sure you keep an eye on them.

💡 Expert’s Opinion Vegas Hero’s various bonuses and structured loyalty program make it really stand out. All of the promos have favourable terms and conditions as well, including the wagering requirements, minimum deposits, bonus caps, and expiry dates. We still recommend checking the fine print before claiming, so you know what you’re getting yourself into. Overall, for bonus hunters and those who value extra perks alongside their gameplay, Vegas Hero offers one of the most extensive promotional experiences in the province. Overall Verdict: 4.5/5

2. Ally Spin Casino – Top Casino for Pragmatic Play Titles

Ally Spin Casino stands out in Quebec as the go-to destination for Pragmatic Play titles, offering you 550+ slots alongside 190+ live dealer games by this provider. This strong partnership delivers a complete gaming experience with high-quality slots, immersive live tables, and exclusive features that showcase the developer’s full portfolio.

Pragmatic Play Games at AllySpin

Game Title Type RTP Provider Wolf Gold Slot 96.01% Pragmatic Play Sweet Bonanza Slot 96.48% Pragmatic Play The Dog House Slot 96.51% Pragmatic Play Gates of Olympus Slot 96.5% Pragmatic Play Mega Roulette Live Live Game N/A Pragmatic Live Super 8 Baccarat Live Live Game N/A Pragmatic Live Speed Blackjack Live Live Game N/A Pragmatic Live

AllySpin’s Pragmatic Play collection ensures you enjoy innovative slots and authentic live casino experiences. If you’re wondering what makes this provider so special, it’s simply the good reputation, many rewards for fairness, and a vast portfolio of excellent games. Their slots are the best, even for mobile play, and the live dealer section has super high-quality cameras.

💡 Expert’s Opinion With its 550+ slots and nearly 200 live casino games, AllySpin provides one of the most complete Pragmatic Play experiences. You will benefit from high-quality graphics, engaging bonus features, and regulated play, while RTPs averaging around 96.5% in slots ensure rewarding sessions. For fans of both slots and live table games, AllySpin is the ultimate destination for Pragmatic Play content. Overall Verdict: 4.2/5

3. BigClash Casino – Best Casino for a Wide Selection of Megaways Games

Big Clash Casino is our top pick for best casino online Quebec sites for Megaways enthusiasts. It offers a massive collection of this slot variant with thrilling gameplay and huge payout potential. Progressive jackpots are simply slot machines, but with much bigger potential rewards.

Top Megaways Slots at BigClash

Slot Title RTP Provider Madame Destiny Megaways 96.56% Pragmatic Play Atlantis Megaways 96.10% Relax Gaming Power of Thor Megaways 96.5% Pragmatic Play Buffalo King Megaways 96.52% Pragmatic Play Blue Wizard Megaways 96.47% Playtech

Big Clash’s focus on Megaways slots makes it a perfect if you want to enjoy unpredictable reels and massive win multipliers. With over 240 titles, it’s hard to match the variety here. For balance, if you’re looking for classic table games, you may find the selection a little thin compared to other casinos.

💡 Expert’s Opinion Big Clash has one of the largest Megaways libraries available, and with RTPs consistently above 96%, it’s an attractive choice for value-seeking slots fans. Its partnerships with major developers like Big Time Gaming and Playtech ensure both volume, quality, and fairness. For Megaways lovers, this is as good as it gets. Overall Verdict: 4.2/5

How to Choose the Best Quebec Online Casino

You are probably still asking yourself how we are so confident that these sites are truly the best. Well, the answer is easy – our gambling analysts go through a detailed evaluation process before determining which platforms are worth your time. We have explained this process below, so even if you don’t pick one of these top sites, you will still know what to look for in a gambling platform.

Accessibility: A casino should be easy to navigate, with clear menus and fast load times. Our team checks if the online casinos are user-friendly for newcomers and experienced players alike.

A casino should be easy to navigate, with clear menus and fast load times. Our team checks if the online casinos are user-friendly for newcomers and experienced players alike. License, safety & security: Legal licensing and strong security measures protect your personal and financial information. We only shortlist casinos with verified licenses and robust encryption protocols.

Legal licensing and strong security measures protect your personal and financial information. We only shortlist casinos with verified licenses and robust encryption protocols. Sign-up offer: Welcome bonuses help you get started with extra value. Experts assess fair gaming, wagering requirements, and overall value of each sign-up promotion.

Welcome bonuses help you get started with extra value. Experts assess fair gaming, wagering requirements, and overall value of each sign-up promotion. Online Casino Games library: A wide range of slot machines, table games, and live dealer games ensures there’s something for every taste. We prioritize casinos with both quantity and quality in their library.Banking options & withdrawal ease: Fast, secure deposits and withdrawals are critical. Our team evaluates payment methods, processing times, and any hidden fees.

A wide range of slot machines, table games, and live dealer games ensures there’s something for every taste. We prioritize casinos with both quantity and quality in their library.Banking options & withdrawal ease: Fast, secure deposits and withdrawals are critical. Our team evaluates payment methods, processing times, and any hidden fees. Regular promos: Ongoing promotions keep potential gambling winnings more engaging and rewarding. We consider the frequency, variety, and fairness of these offers when recommending any kind of online casinos.

Ongoing promotions keep potential gambling winnings more engaging and rewarding. We consider the frequency, variety, and fairness of these offers when recommending any kind of online casinos. Mobile compatibility/App: Mobile access allows you to enjoy casino games anywhere. Experts test apps and mobile sites for speed, usability, and feature parity with desktop versions.

Mobile access allows you to enjoy casino games anywhere. Experts test apps and mobile sites for speed, usability, and feature parity with desktop versions. Customer support: Responsive and knowledgeable support can make or break your experience. We assess availability, communication channels, and helpfulness of each casino’s gaming customer service team.

Real Money Online Casinos in QC vs. Sweepstakes Casinos

Sweepstakes casinos offer an alternative to real-money gambling, operating under a different legal structure. These platforms use a dual-currency system – typically Gold Coin for fun play and Sweepstakes Coins for prize-eligible gameplay – allowing them to remain legal without requiring direct money wagers. Below, you can see our comparison table between sweepstakes casinos and real money casino sites.

Real Money Online Casinos Sweepstakes Casinos Licensed via Loto-Quebec Operate via promotional sweepstakes laws, not regulated under gaming legislation Real money deposits and payouts Use virtual currencies (Gold and Sweeps Coins); no real-money wagering Regulated, secure, consumer-protected Legal grey area A broad variety of casino games Typically focused on online slots and table games

Signing Up: How to Register & Claim Your Welcome Bonus

If you’re ready to start your journey with the best casino sites, the process will take just a few minutes. We’ve made it super easy and quick for you to find the top platforms, and now all you need to do is follow the steps below, and you can start playing your favorite casino games in no time!

Select a Casino: Choose one of the sites from our top list and open its official website. Create an account: Fill in your details and verify your identity. This step will only take a few minutes. Claim Bonus: Go to the ‘Promotions’ section and select one of the welcome bonuses available. Always read the terms and conditions. Start Playing: Explore the library and have a good time. You can play games in demo mode or for real money.

Most Popular Games at Quebec Online Casino Sites

Gambling online is only enjoyable when you have a wide selection of games to choose from, including slots, progressive jackpots, classic table games, live dealer games, and more. All of the best casino sites in our guide offer a great diversity in terms of game titles, but choosing the right one for you may take some time. Below, we have highlighted the most popular games and the best casinos for each game type.

Slot Games

Slots games dominate the online casino landscape with their variety, fast gameplay, and potential for big wins. You can enjoy everything from simple three-reel slot machines to modern video slots with immersive themes. The best choice for slot machines is BigClash, thanks to its extensive themed library and progressive jackpots that attract high payouts.

Video Poker

Video poker blends elements of slots play with poker strategy, giving you a sense of control over their outcomes. It’s especially popular if you’re more strategy-minded. Vegas Hero is the go-to platform for video poker, offering multiple variants with clear paytables and competitive RTP rates.

Classic Table Games

The classics define the casino experience, both online and offline. Most gambling sites feature the staples: blackjack, roulette, craps, and baccarat. Each game has its own following and unique edge, making it a must-have at any quality casino site.

Blackjack

Known for its mix of skill and luck, blackjack is one of the most widely played card games, partly because of its potential 99% RTP. Big Clash casino stands for its wide selection of blackjack tables and side-bet variations, offering something for both casual and serious players.

Roulette

Roulette is a game of pure chance, loved for its simple rules and high excitement. AllySpin delivers one of the best roulette experiences, with multiple European and American tables, slick graphics, and fast gameplay.

Craps

Though less common online, craps is popular among players who enjoy fast-paced, community-driven play. Pistolo offers a streamlined craps experience with easy-to-follow betting options, making it accessible to newcomers.

Baccarat

Baccarat appeals to those who prefer simple but elegant gameplay. It’s especially popular among high rollers. VegasHero is the best platform for baccarat, thanks to its multiple tables and live dealer integration, which creates an authentic VIP atmosphere.

Live Casino Games

Live casino gaming brings the thrill of a physical casino straight to your screen, complete with real dealers and live streaming. VegasHero leads the way, with a robust suite of live dealer games, supported by high-quality video and professional hosts.

Online Poker

Poker has long been a staple of the Quebec gambling scene. Online, it offers the same mix of strategy and excitement, with cash games and professional gambler tournaments running around the clock. If you prefer more complicated and strategic gambling, Spinbara is our top recommendation for online poker. It provides a strong poker room with multiple variants, fast tables, and regular tournaments.

Specialty Games

Specialty games add variety and novelty to online casino libraries, offering experiences beyond traditional slot machines or table games. These games will be especially appealing if you’re looking for casual, quick entertainment. Big Clash has a solid selection of specialty games, including Plinko, Crash, and other exciting titles.

Plinko

Plinko is a simple, luck-based game where balls drop through pegs to land in prize slots. BigClash is the top pick here, offering colorful graphics and adjustable risk levels.

Crash Games

Crash games, live ‘Aviator’, are fast-paced betting games where multipliers climb until they inevitably crash. BassBet excels in this category, thanks to its dedicated crash-game section and intuitive design.

Lottery

Lottery-style games remain a favorite among Quebec players thanks to their simplicity and big-win potential. Many online casinos now feature instant-win draws and lotto-inspired titles alongside traditional gameplay. Our top pick for lottery fans is WildRobin, which offers a potent mix of themed lottery-style games, quick results, and secure payouts.

Bingo

Bingo is a social, easy-to-play game, perfect for you if you’re into more casual gameplay. VegasHero offers engaging online bingo rooms with themed cards and frequent community events.

The Most Generous Bonuses & Welcome Promos in Quebec 2025

Bonuses are among the biggest draws when choosing a casino. From generous welcome packages to reloads, free spins, and loyalty perks, the right promotions can significantly boost your bankroll. That said, terms and conditions always matter, especially wagering requirements, eligible games, and minimum deposits. The casinos we’ve highlighted here all offer fair and transparent promos, but we still encourage you to read the fine print before claiming.

Deposit Bonuses

Deposit bonuses are the most common promotion, usually matching your first deposit with a bonus to give you extra playtime. They often include free spins or other perks, perfect if you’re new to gambling. The best deposit bonus in Quebec comes from BigClash, which offers 100% up to $750 plus 200 FS and one bonus crab.

Free Spins

Free spins give you a set number of chances on selected slot machines without using your own balance. They’re a great way to test new titles while keeping risk low. Vegas Hero stands out for free spins, offering a weekly reload of 50 FS. This consistency makes it the top choice if you like slots and regular extra spins.

Reloads

Reload houses reward returning players who top up their accounts after the initial welcome offer. They typically come as a percentage match, sometimes with extras. AllySpin has the best reload deal: a weekend reload worth up to $1,050 plus 50 FS. It’s one of the most generous repeat offers and guarantees steady rewards.

Loyalty Programs

Loyalty programs give you long-term perks such as cashback, higher withdrawal limits, and VIP treatment. They’re designed to make regular play more rewarding. Vegas Hero runs the strongest loyalty scheme, featuring five tiers of exclusive rewards including personal account managers, cashbacks, and surprise free spins.

No Deposit Bonuses

No deposit bonuses let you try casino games without risking your own money. These are less common but can include free spins or small cash credits. None of our recommended casinos advertise them openly, but Vegas Hero’s loyalty program sometimes grants random FS to higher-level VIPs, making it the closest no deposit bonus.

Exclusive Promotions

Some casinos design unique promotions outside of the bonus structure, such as gamified challenges and tournaments. Ally Spin offers the most creative approach with daily and weekly missions where you earn coins and exchange them for bigger bonuses. This makes promotions feel interactive rather than just transactional.

Responsible Gambling in Quebec

Gambling online should remain a form of entertainment. If you’re in Quebec, you have access to resources that promote safe and responsible gaming:

Built-in tools on recommended websites: deposit limits, self-exclusion, and reality checks to help maintain control.

deposit limits, self-exclusion, and reality checks to help maintain control. Support for problem gambling:

Casino support: many platforms offer customer service to help set limits, access responsible gaming tools, or connect with external support services combating gambling addiction.

Have You Found Your New Favourite Quebec Casino Site?

Quebec offers a unique gambling landscape, with a regulated platform in Espacejeux and many reputable offshore casinos available. Throughout this guide, we’ve compared legal frameworks, top casino sites, generous bonuses, and the most popular games to help you make an informed decision. Whether you’re interested in slot machines, poker, or live dealer experiences, there’s a platform tailored to your play style.

Our gambling analysts have already done the hard work of evaluating safety, fairness, and overall value – all you have to do is decide which casino feels right. If you’re ready to get started, explore our top-rated sites, claim the welcome bonus, and enjoy a secure gaming experience from the comfort of your home.