Top Online Casinos in Alberta, September 2025

Is Online Gambling Legal in Alberta?

Online gambling is legal for all players who are aged 18 or over. However, regulations depend on which type of online gambling you’re interested in. Since 2021, both parlay sports betting and single-game sports betting have been legal and available in the province.

The Alberta Gaming, Liquor & Cannabis Commission (AGLC) is the authority in charge of all gambling.

Alberta Gambling Legislation

Before you get involved, it’s essential to understand the legality of the Alberta online casino scene. We’ve collected all the most important information to set the record straight.

When Did Alberta Legalize Online Casinos?

Players in this province have been able to play locally regulated gambling games since 2020. That’s when the AGLC granted an official gambling license to the province’s one and only online gambling platform. However, the province looks set to introduce an expanded iGaming market in 2026.

Alberta’s Official Online Gambling Platform

Since there is only one official online gambling platform licensed in Alberta, there is a risk that the lack of competition could impact the quality of the site.

Casino players often use offshore casinos to get around this, and at the same time, access bigger bonuses and a much wider selection of games. These online casinos have licenses based in other parts of the world through licensing agencies like Curaçao eGaming, Malta Gaming Authority, and others.

The Path to Alberta Online Casino Legislation

Let’s take a trip back through Alberta’s online gambling history. Here at GamesHub, we’ve been following the story closely over the years, and these are the main events.

📜 May 2025: The third reading of Bill 48 is passed. After a Royal Assent, a full and regulated iGaming market will be well on the way.

The Future of Online Gambling in Alberta

The most significant expected change on the online gambling scene in the time to come is that we’ll see more offshore casinos readily available to players.

Another interesting development that will have a big impact on the scene is that while the AGLC will continue to regulate private casino operators, the AIC (Alberta iGaming Corporation) will be overseeing private licensing and operator agreements in a similar way to iGaming Ontario.

That means the AGLC will serve as a more traditional regulator for the market in general, while the AIC will focus on online gambling expansion and managing relationships with private operators.

An Overview of Regulated Gambling Options in Alberta

The table below includes all the different types of gambling establishments available, along with their pros and cons.

Casino Type Example Pros Cons Offshore Casinos BigClash, Spinbara, Vegas Hero ✅ Much more choice of casinos ✅ Generally larger bonus offers ✅ A wider variety of casino games ❌ No local licensing may require more vetting on the part of players Land-based Casinos River Cree Resort & Casino ✅ Super fun social experience ✅ 29 options ❌ No bonus offers are usually available ❌ RTPs of games can be lower Regulated Online Casinos playalberta.ca ✅ Regulation allows for a safe experience ❌ Only one option right now ❌ Caps on the bonuses

Land-Based Casinos in Alberta

At the time of writing, almost 30 land-based casinos are available to players. Take a look at the most popular options in the table below.

Land-based Casinos Hours of Operation No. of Slot Games Table Games Unique Feature River Cree Resort & Casino 24 hours 1400+ Roulette, blackjack, poker, craps Music venue with 2,500 capacity Grey Eagle Resort & Casino 24 hours 950+ Roulette, blackjack, poker, craps Fantastic postmodern architecture Pure Casino Edmonton 24 hours 850+ Roulette, blackjack, poker, craps Great for nightlife Century Downs Racetrack & Casino 9.30 am-3/4 am 600+ Roulette, blackjack, poker, craps In-house racetrack Century Mile Racetrack & Casino 9.30 am-3/4 am 600+ Roulette, blackjack, poker, craps One of the largest horse racing tracks

Sweepstakes Casinos in Alberta

Another way to casino games is through sweepstakes casinos, where you play with gold coins and sweep coins, instead of real currency. Gold coins are used for free play, while sweeps coins can be converted into prizes.

Online Poker in Alberta

Many regular online casinos offer live dealer poker and video poker games. Some sites specialize in traditional player-vs-player poker, offering tournaments, variants, and bet levels.

As of writing this, traditional online poker (i.e., tournaments and cash games) is only available to Albertans at offshore sites.

Other Gambling Options in Alberta

There are a few other types of online gambling sites that you’ll have the chance to access here.

Bingo

Lottery

Daily Fantasy Sports

Sports Betting

How Does Alberta Casino Legislation Compare to Other Provinces?

The rules surrounding online casinos in Canada vary between provinces. Casino georestrictions may also exist between Canadian territories.

However, attempts to block the usage of offshore casinos in Canada were deemed unlawful in 2021. Now, the precedent states that provinces can’t prevent residents from accessing these sites.

Ontario

Ontario online casinos are very popular, but there are a lot of rules surrounding their marketing, especially when it comes to bonuses. Commercial online gambling here was launched in 2022 and is regulated by iGaming Ontario. Also, note that you’ll need to be 19 to gamble online here, not 18.

Quebec

Loto-Québec is the licensing body in charge of the regulation of online gambling in Quebec. The regulated platform in the province is called Espacejeux. The legal gambling age in Quebec is 18, just like in Alberta.

British Columbia

PlayNow is the BC equivalent of PlayAlberta, in that it’s the only regulated option for online gambling in British Columbia. Also, as is the case in Ontario, you’ll need to be at least 19 to gamble online here. The regulatory body for gambling is the British Columbia Lottery Corporation.

Manitoba

Apart from offshore casino options, you can play locally regulated games at PlayNow if you’re based in Manitoba. The main difference between online gambling in Manitoba and British Columbia is that you only need to be 18 here. Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries is in charge of all things online gambling here.

Find the Best Online Casino in Alberta for You

It’s time to dive deeper into the world of Alberta casino online sites. Here are our reviews of the top three online casinos for players in the province.

1. BigClash – Best Overall Alberta Online Casino with the Most Jackpot Slot Games

After extensive comparison, we found BigClash to be the top online casino in Alberta, Canada. With more than 320 jackpot slots to play here, this site has the strongest selection available on the market. The choice is unreal!

Number of Jackpot Slots 320+ Largest Jackpot Slot Payout $2,000,000+ Number of Online Slots Overall 7000+ Slot Game Developers Betsoft, Microgaming, Pragmatic Play, and more

The 320+ jackpot slots are broken down into a number of fun jackpot networks. You can play games from Hold & Win, Hold & Hit, Hot Roll Jackpots, and more. This means there’s a wide range of bet levels and prizes to suit all players.

Further good news is that the jackpot games mostly come from great game development outfits, including Pragmatic Play and Betsoft. If you’re still unsure whether a game is right for you, all the slots can be played for free as demos.

💡 Expert’s Opinion One of the best ways to shoot for the big bucks with Alberta gaming is to opt for a progressive jackpot slot. The payouts from some of these games can shoot into the millions. If you want to spin for the big bucks while enjoying some of the best gameplay, BigClash is your obvious go-to. Overall Verdict: 9.9/10

2. Vegas Hero – Best Pick for Generous Free Spins & Ongoing Bonus Rewards

Vegas Hero is loaded with the most free spins of all the casinos we’ve reviewed. You get 200 just with the welcome bonus and plenty of opportunities to grab more as an existing player.

Welcome Bonus 100% up to $750 deposit match and 200 free spins Other Free Spins Bonus Offers Bonus Crab, Bonus Shop, 50 weekly free spins, 50 free spins weekend offer and more Number of Free Spins Slot Games 4000+ Slot Game Developers Pragmatic Play, Hacksaw Gaming, NetEnt, and more

A big perk at Vegas Hero is that you can get loads of extra free spins in direct reload bonuses weekly. You’ll find even more if you sign up for the VIP Levels program and check out the Bonus Shop.

But there’s more to this site than just free spins. You’ll get a lot of bonus cash to play other games with as well. For example, all players can get up to $750 for the welcome bonus plus $4500 in weekly cashbacks.

💡 Expert’s Opinion If you’re a slot game fan, it’s well worth taking a look at all of the free spins you can get at Vegas Hero. That’s especially true considering the immense range of great slot titles available on the site. Overall Verdict: 9.6/10

3. Spinbara – Top Choice for High RTP Live Casino Games

The high RTP of the live casino games at Spinbara means that, inversely, there is a low house edge. Whether you play blackjack, roulette, or something else, your chances of winning are slightly higher here than at many competitors.

Number of Live Casino Games 180+ Types of Live Casino Games Poker, roulette, blackjack, game shows, and more Highest Live Casino Game RTP 99.44% (On Air Gold Saloon Live Blackjack) Live Casino Game Developers On Air, Live88, Winfinity and more

At Spinbara, you can enjoy high RTPs across a wide range of game styles. There are exciting game shows, including Agent Spinity and Cash Wheel Carnival. Or, you could opt for some unique table game variants, such as Blackjack Venice and Roulette Cabaret.

The highest RTP live casino game at Spinbara is blackjack. With more than 70 live blackjack games here, the options are ample.

💡 Expert’s Opinion Any savvy online gamer will look for the games with the highest RTPs. We recommend checking out On Air Gold Saloon Live Blackjack by On Air at Spinbara if that’s you. This game has a massive RTP of 99.44%. Of course, the games have to be fun to play, otherwise, they’re not worth it. It just so happens that Spinbara’s collection of live dealer games scores well in both of those departments. Overall Verdict: 9.3/10

How to Choose the Best Online Casinos in Alberta

We did not hold back when we set about ranking the top Alberta gambling sites. It was crucial to cover as many bases as possible in terms of individual player preferences.

We ranked each site in our longlist against the following factors before deciding whether or not they’d make it to our list.

Accessibility We need to make sure that you can actually access an online casino in Alberta in the first place. Accessibility also includes how easy it is to use the site, and how quickly it loads on different devices. License, safety & security Checking the license of an online casino in Alberta is crucial to its safety for players. So, too, is the site’s encryption. We also like to read reviews from other players to ensure we’re not missing any other red flags. Sign-up offer It’s imperative that we get a good bonus when we sign up for a new casino. There should be some free spins and perhaps some bonus cash, and the terms and conditions must be reasonable. Games library There really is no point in signing up for online casinos without great games. We’ve made sure to pick sites that have plenty of examples of different types of game styles. Banking options & withdrawal ease Payouts should always be fast and without strict limits. There should also be plenty of payment methods for you to use. Regular promos We touched on the sign-up offer, but there should be more bonuses than that. As such, we’ve tried to find sites that offer reload bonuses, loyalty programs, and more. Mobile compatibility/app We love to see a good online casino app in Alberta. Alberta mobile casino apps or mobile accessibility can make or break the mobile online casino gaming experience. Customer support Help should always be available around the clock when we’re playing online casino games.

Real Money Online Casinos AB vs. Sweepstakes Casinos

Another option that players have for casino gaming is to sign up for a sweepstakes casino. This comes with one or two benefits over real money online casinos. But it does have a few downsides as well. It all depends on your player preferences.

Real Money Online Casinos Sweepstakes Casinos ✅ Possibility to win real money ✅ Free play slots and other types of games ✅ Bonuses can support your bankroll ✅ A great way to try out games before playing for real money ✅ Much bigger choice of casino sites ❌ Not possible to play live dealer games ❌ There is a risk of losing money ❌ Lack of real money winning could become boring

Signing Up: How to Register & Claim Your Welcome Bonus

Look at the following steps if you feel you’re ready to sign up for a new site.

Choose a site: Use our casino reviews to determine which site you want to try first. Go to the homepage and look for the signup form. Fill out the form: Enter your details. The signup forms will be minimal in most cases, and won’t require further verification if you choose to play with cryptocurrency. Make a deposit: Go to the cashier and choose a payment method. Make sure to put down an amount that will trigger the welcome offer. Enjoy your welcome bonus: Enjoy your bonus cash and/or free spins by playing some online casino games. Make sure to check out the terms to meet the wagering requirements.

Most Popular Casino Games at Alberta Casinos

For an online Alberta casino to end up in our rankings, it needs to feature a wide range of online casino games. We should see examples of at least most of the following.

Slot Games

Online slots are the most popular type of game in the whole country. The best casino site if you’re into slots is, without a doubt, BigClash. It has a particularly good collection of jackpot slots. You’ll probably run into RTPs between 92% and 98% with slots, with an average of a little below 96%.

Video Poker

Video poker was one of the original digital games found at land-based casinos in the ‘80s. Nowadays, it’s super popular in casino form across a bunch of different variants. If you want to find a casino online in Alberta for video poker games, start with Spinit. Consider the wide range of RTPs for video poker. Pick the right variant and it could be over 99%.

Classic Table Games

Classic table games can be played on most sites in the province. Here are a few you’ll probably encounter when perusing the province’s finest online casinos.

Blackjack

Blackjack is one of the most popular ways to enjoy Alberta gaming. That’s especially true considering it often soars up to an incredible 99,6% for its RTP. If you want to check out this simple, fast-paced, low-house-edge card game, there are many places to do that. A casino site that stands out for its blackjack collection is Spinbara.

Roulette

This is arguably the final game in the big three table games alongside poker and blackjack. That’s reflected in the abundance of different versions of this game that you can find at online casinos. You can find a whole lot of online roulette at RoboCat. The RTP of roulette can be anywhere between 94% and 98,6%.

Craps

If you want to spin the virtual dice, your best bet is to play some online craps. While it is a little rarer to find online craps games, WildRobin is a good place to start. Craps can have an RTP of over 99%, but some variants dip as low as 83%.

Baccarat

The less popular sibling of blackjack is still just as much fun to play, as far as we’re concerned. A few different rules change the dynamics of the game, and we’re big fans. The RTP is similar though! You can find some great baccarat games at SpinBara.

Online Poker

Poker is one of the most popular card games in the world. If you’re willing to learn the rules and think you can hold your nerve, there’s a lot of fun to be had with it. We recommend taking the time to work out which variant suits you the best.

Live Dealer Games

Playing any of the last few table games in live dealer form is possible at many online casinos. Here, a real-life dealer will appear on a live stream and present the game to you. Live casino games also open up the world of live game shows. These include games like Monopoly Live, Deal or No Deal Live, and many more. The number one live dealer casino site among our top ten is SpinBara.

Specialty Games

There are a handful of more modern, specialty games that you can play at casino sites. You may come across some or all of the following at the next site you sign up for. That’s certainly true of Ally Spin, among other picks.

Plinko

Plinko is a puzzle game in which you drop a ball and hope that it lands in the higher-paying slots. It’s gained massive popularity lately and can be found at most of our recommended Albertian casino sites.

Crash Games

Perhaps the most popular type of modern specialty game is the crash game. Titles such as Aviator have taken the Alberta online casino scene by storm. You’ll need to hold your nerve in these games without crashing and losing your stake as multipliers build.

Lottery Games

There aren’t a huge number of lottery games to play at casinos. But if you do come across them, they’re worth a go. They work like the regular lottery, where you get higher prizes the more correct numbers you pick.

Bingo

You can play a few different variants of online bingo: Swedish, 75-ball, and 90-ball. The aim of the game is to pick the correct numbers from the drawer and complete lines, full houses, etc.

The Most Generous Bonuses & Welcome Promos in Alberta 2025

Finding a great casino bonus can be imperative. The art of finding one lies in identifying the best ones. To do this, you need to understand the terms and conditions for each offer, such as the payment limits and wagering requirements. Plus, it’s key that you know which types of offers are available. Here are some common types to look out for.

Deposit Bonuses

Most bonuses you can get for online gaming at casinos will require a deposit to trigger. The best site for deposit bonuses would have to be BigClash, as it has plenty of these types of offers.

Free Spins

You’ll likely find a lot of free spins for Alberta gaming. These will typically come as part of a deposit bonus. The free spins could be for one game or a collection of them. You’ll find a whole bunch of free spins at Vegas Hero.

Reloads

Many Alberta gaming sites offer ongoing offers in the form of reload bonuses. These could be matched deposits, free spins, and more. You’ll typically get these weekly or monthly. We found some reload bonuses at Gransino.

Loyalty Programs

If you’re a regular for online gaming at casinos in Alberta, consider signing up for a loyalty program. The format of these programs typically consists of a number of tiers that you’ll work through when playing games. You’ll get rewards as you go, including faster casino payouts or larger deposit limits. Check out the Vegas Hero loyalty program if you want a good example of them.

No Deposit Bonuses

A no deposit bonus is a bonus that doesn’t require any deposit at all, which equals free money and is a lovely boost. The downside is that these bonuses tend to be smaller. Or, they might come with stricter terms and conditions that attempt to limit your gambling winnings. Plus, they’re basically as rare as pink unicorns. Unfortunately, you won’t find any in our top 10 picks.

Exclusive Promotions

There are some online casino bonuses that are exclusive to certain games, sites, and/ or situations. For example, you might have the chance to win a car or get bonus funds for certain game developers.

Responsible Gambling in Alberta

Alberta online gambling is always best when it’s carried out safely. This is why we always encourage our readers to use deposit limits and cool-off periods. You can also set up time limits at some sites to control how much time you spend gaming.

Problem Gambling Resources Network : This organisation will supply a collection of resources for problem gambling. These include treatment and referrals for further help.

: This organisation will supply a collection of resources for problem gambling. These include treatment and referrals for further help. Responsible Gambling Council : You can contact the RGC across Canada. It’s full of counselors and other resources that could be vital in your quest for safe online gambling.

: You can contact the RGC across Canada. It’s full of counselors and other resources that could be vital in your quest for safe online gambling. Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis: The company regulating online casinos can also provide support. They can advise on safe gambling tools and direct you to further resources.

Have You Found Your New Favourite Alberta Casino Site?

The top online casino going right now is BigClash, with its abundance of jackpot slots games – especially if you’re a jackpot game fan. The thrill is unmatchable, and you have the potential of winning serious amounts of money from these games. That said, you don’t have to be a fan of jackpot slots to enjoy BigClash. It’s also packed with various other types of slots, some great live games, bonus offers, and more.