Top Online Casinos in Manitoba for August 2025

Is Casino Gambling Legal in Manitoba?

Casino gambling in Manitoba is legal at land-based casinos and through the only regulated online casino, PlayNow, which has been in operation since 2013, under the Liquor, Gaming and Cannabis Control Act in partnership with the British Columbia Lottery Corporation.

PlayNow is managed by the Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries Corporation and regulated by the Liquor Gaming and Cannabis Authority of Manitoba, which is also in charge of Manitoba land-based gambling venues. The province’s gambling regulatory framework is built upon the Criminal Code of Canada, which allows online and land-based casino gambling when it is authorized by the provincial authority in charge.

At the time of writing this, PlayNow is the only regulated in-province site, but Manitobans also have access to offshore casinos. These are casino sites that serve international customers, operating outside of the province’s jurisdiction. They hold licences from reputable authorities and promise extra perks that the only regulated online casino in Manitoba cannot match, like more generous welcome bonuses, more varied promos, and usually broader gaming lobbies housing thousands of slots and other games.

Timeline of Manitoba Casino Legislative Measures

While online gambling in Manitoba is legal now, the path to getting there was not an easy one. Below, we highlight some of the key moments in the history of Manitoba gaming legislation:

📜 January 23, 2013 : PlayNow launched in Manitoba as the sole regulated online casino in partnership with the British Columbia Lottery Corporation.

The launch of PlayNow in 2013 was one of the key events. It marked a new era for the provincial gaming industry. For the first time, residents had access to online casino games, poker, and lottery in a safe and regulated environment that promotes responsible gambling and customer protection.

Shortly after the key moment of launching PlayNow in April 2014, the Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries Corporation Act and the Liquor, Gaming and Cannabis Control Act officially came into effect, solidifying the provincial gambling regulatory framework. This meant more streamlined governance and uniform standards for both online and land-based casinos.

Another major event in restructuring the provincial gaming environment happened on May 12, 2021 when the Horse Racing Regulatory Modernization Act was introduced. This is when the Manitoba Horse Racing Commission gave up control over the horse racing betting market in favour of the Liquor, Gaming, and Cannabis Authority of Manitoba. For this time, all different forms of gambling activities in Manitoba, including horse racing, sports betting, lotteries, and online casinos, were monitored and regulated by the same local authority.

Several months later, in August 2021, single-event sports betting was introduced through Bill C-218, allowing Manitobans to wager on specific matches. When it comes to more recent events, 2024 marked the introduction of stricter anti-money laundering guidelines to ensure a safer environment for everyone involved.

Overview of Legal Casino Options in Manitoba

The Manitoba gambling industry offers diverse options, including regulated land-based gambling venues and online casinos catering to different player needs and preferences. Those interested in online gambling in Manitoba can expand their horizons by visiting one of the many offshore online casinos in Canada that also cater to residents of the province, or stick to playing at the only regulated online casino, PlayNow. The options are limited, but still enough to keep you well-entertained.

Casino Options Legality Land-based casinos ✅ Licensed online casinos ✅ Offshore casinos ✅ Social casinos ✅

Land-Based Casinos in Manitoba

Land-based casinos are regulated through the LGCA. They play an essential role in the Manitoba gambling industry and overall gambling landscape. All Manitoba casinos are licensed by the LGCA, and must meet strict standards for responsible gambling, customer protection, and fairness.

The majority of land-based Manitoba casinos are located in Winnipeg and other urban areas, while you will also come across several gambling establishments in more rural areas. They provide a top-tier experience with a mix of dining and entertainment options. If you are looking for the best alternative to an online casino in Winnipeg, Club Regent Casino is an appealing choice, as well as McPhillips Station Casino.

Casino Address Club Regent Casino 1425 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2, Canada McPhillips Station Casino 484 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2X 2H2, Canada South Beach Casino & Resort 1 Ocean Dr, Scanterbury, MB R0E 0E2, Canada Sand Hills Casino 777 Sand Hills Drive, Carberry, MB R0K 0H0, Canada Aseneskak Casino MB-10, Opaskwayak, MB R9A 1M1, Canada

Are Online Casinos Legal in Manitoba?

Online casinos were first regulated in 2013, when PlayNow was launched in partnership with the British Columbia Lottery Corporation. The foundation for the provincial gambling framework lies in the Criminal Code of Canada, according to which provinces have the right to operate gambling venues within their jurisdictions. While online casinos are legal in Manitoba, PlayNow remains the only regulated Manitoba casino.

The leading online gambling authority is the Liquor, Gaming, and Cannabis Authority of Manitoba, which oversees the entire industry and makes sure the gambling regulatory framework set by the Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries Corporation Act and the Liquor, Gaming, and Cannabis Control Act is enforced. At the same time, Manitobans have access to online casinos based outside of the country or offshore gambling sites, which may not be licensed by the provincial authority but have licenses issued by other acclaimed regulatory agencies.

Other Gambling Options in Manitoba

Other regulated gambling activities in Manitoba include the following:

Lottery: Operated by the Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries Corporation, the lottery is the most accessible gambling activity in the province. It covers different formats, including Lotto 6/49 and Lotto Max, readily available at PlayNow.

Operated by the Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries Corporation, the lottery is the most accessible gambling activity in the province. It covers different formats, including Lotto 6/49 and Lotto Max, readily available at PlayNow. Sports Betting: The turning point for the Manitoba sports betting industry was the introduction of Bill C-218, which allowed Manitobans to place wagers on specific sports events and games.

The turning point for the Manitoba sports betting industry was the introduction of Bill C-218, which allowed Manitobans to place wagers on specific sports events and games. Horse Racing Betting: Manitobans are also legally allowed to place wagers on horse racing events according to the Horse Racing Regulatory Modernization Act, which has been in force since 2021.

Manitobans are also legally allowed to place wagers on horse racing events according to the Horse Racing Regulatory Modernization Act, which has been in force since 2021. Charitable Gambling: Licensed organizations offer bingo nights and raffles. Charitable gambling is rightly regulated to make sure that proceeds from bingo games and raffles support local fundraising efforts.

How Does Manitoba Compare to Nearby Provinces, Territories, and US States?

Manitoba borders Saskatchewan, Ontario, and Nunavut, alongside two US states to the south, Minnesota and North Dakota. Below, we take a look at how the laws for gambling online and in-person compare to its neighbors’.

Ontario

Ontario is the most progressive Canadian province when it comes to gambling activities. The Ontario online casino industry is associated with iGaming Ontario, which is the main gambling regulatory framework. Unlike residents of Manitoba, Ontario residents have access to numerous regulated online casinos, betting sites, and online poker sites, all of which are regulated by the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario.

Saskatchewan

The Saskatchewan online casino market is closely associated with PlayNow, which was launched in the province in 2022 in partnership with the British Columbia Lottery Corporation. This is the province’s only regulated online casino operated by the Saskatchewan Indian Gaming Authority. Just like in Manitoba, offshore casinos are accessible to the residents of Saskatchewan, but they remain unregulated.

Nunavut

Unlike Manitoba, Nunavut is not home to any land-based casinos, while the Nunavut online casino market is yet to be regulated. This means that the residents of one of the largest Canadian territories can only enjoy online gambling at offshore casino sites. In this context, the Manitoba market is clearly more progressive, although there is only one regulated online casino site.

North Dakota

Manitoba borders North Dakota to the south, and the Peace Garden State has yet to legalize online gambling. At the same time, residents have access to sweepstakes and social casinos, alongside offshore gambling sites. Additionally, North Dakota legalized charitable gaming in 1977, but once again, options are very limited in comparison to different gambling activities accessible to Manitobans.

Minnesota

Manitoba also borders Minnesota to the south, and the Minnesota gambling regulatory framework is very similar to the one in North Dakota. The state’s current regulatory framework does not allow online casinos and other online gambling activities. As for land-based casinos, only tribal casinos are permitted on Indian reservations. Sports betting is not yet legal, while residents have access to DFS contests.

Find the Best Online Casino in Manitoba for You

Choosing the right casino operator can make all the difference. While the only regulated option for Manitobans is PlayNow, if you take the route of offshore casinos, you have plenty of different sites to check out. To help you navigate the growing market like a pro, we have reviewed the three top-ranked options that stand out for their generous bonuses, impressive game variety, and top-tier overall experience.

1. Spinbara: Best Overall Manitoba Online Casino with 7,000 Slot Games

The first stop in this part of our guide on online gambling in Manitoba is Spinbara, a rising star that emerged on the scene in 2024. This Manitoba gambling site has a licence issued by Anjouan Gaming, and houses one of the most impressive gaming lobbies with 10,000 games, including 7,000 online slots. Adding to the popularity of Spinbara among Manitoba residents is the fact that generous bonuses and promotions are readily available.

Spinbara Slots Overview

Number of slot games 7,000+ Types of slot games Classic slots, video slots, jackpot slots, Megaways slots, Cluster Pays slots, branded slots, etc. Popular slots Bigger Bass Splash, Book of the Fallen, Dolphin’s Pearl, Fortune Five, Mad Hit Jokester, Chinese Express, Break the Piggy Bank Slot games developers Pragmatic Play, Relax Gaming, Quickspin, Spinomenal, Hacksaw Gaming, ELA Games, Thunderkick, Iron Dog, Playtech, Red Tiger, Kalamba, Platypus, GameArt, Revolver, Spinberry, etc.

Spinbara is a fantastic choice for slots fans. Its gaming library has over 7,000 slots by the most acclaimed content developers, such as Pragmatic Play, Iron Dog, Thunderkick, GameArt, and others. You will find everything from classic three-reel slot games to modern slot machines featuring innovative in-game bonuses and cinematic visuals to keep you on the edge of your seat.

The casino’s slot selection caters to everyone, including those who are ready to hop on a jackpot-hunting adventure. If you are interested in jackpot slots, rest assured, you are in for a treat. There are over 450 slots featuring fixed and progressive jackpots, such as Thunder Coins, Buffalo King Megaways, Dragon Gates, Tiki Hut Megaways, Tropical Pop, Hot & Spicy Jackpot, Wild Wild North, Majestic King, and much more.

We also have to mention the fact that most slots from the impressively rich selection are available in free/demo play mode, which means you can test the waters in a completely risk-free way. Sweetening the deal for Manitoba slot fans is the Spinbara generous welcome bonus that has been designed with slot players in mind. Upon registering for an account at Spinbara, you qualify for a 100% match deposit bonus up to $750, and the bonus also includes 200 free spins usable on selected slots, alongside one bonus crab.

👍 Expert’s Opinion

Spinbara’s collection of 10,000 games speaks volumes. Yes, more than 7,000 of those are slot games, but we like the fact that still leaves approximately 3,000 options for table games, specialty choices, and more – which is around the same number of games most casinos offer in general, including their slots catalog. We think there will be plenty of choice for even the most discerning casino lover, and with a nice welcome bonus to get you started, we think we’ll be exploring new games on the site for quite some time to come.

2. Vegas Hero: Online Casino in Manitoba with a $750 Welcome Bonus and Ongoing Promos

Next up is Vegas Hero, another modern and bold online gambling site that has been serving Manitoba residents since its launch in 2017. This Manitoba online casino definitely lives up to its name by offering an immersive, Vegas-style experience on hundreds of online slots, live games, and classic table games. What also makes Vegas Hero worth checking out is its remarkable bonuses department that has something for everyone.

Vegas Hero Bonuses Overview

Welcome bonus 100% matched deposit bonus up to $750 + 200 free spins + 1 bonus crab Weekly reload bonus 50 free spins with 40x rollover Weekly reload bonus 50% reload bonus up to $1,050 + 50 Free Spins Weekly cashback bonus 15% cashback bonus up to $4,800 Weekly live cashback bonus 25% live cashback bonus up to $300 Vegas Hero VIP program Personal VIP manager, personalized bonuses, on-site promotions, higher cashback, and higher withdrawal limits

If there is one area in which Vegas Hero truly shines, it is its bonuses and promotions department. Apart from offering a generous welcome bonus for all Manitoba players, Vegas Hero promises to keep the action going with its bonuses tailored specifically for returning players. Back to its welcome bonus, the package includes a 100% match deposit bonus with a maximum cashout limit of $750 and 200 free spins to use on eligible slots. The bonus also grants one Bonus Crab, which is your ticket to extra rewards, like extra funds or free spins.

The casino is upfront about the bonus terms and conditions, which we always appreciate. The match deposit bonus has 35x wagering requirements, which is standard for the industry, while free spins are associated with slightly higher 40x rollover requirements. The minimum qualifying deposit for the bonus is set at $15, and only deposits via Neteller and Skrill do not qualify.

The casino’s generosity does not end after the hefty welcome bonus. Returning players are kept entertained with two weekly reload bonuses. One of these offers up to 50 free spins with 40x rollover requirements, while the other combines a 50% reload bonus up to $1,050 and 50 free spins. A particularly attractive bonus at this Manitoba online casino is its weekly cashback bonus of 15% with a maximum cashout limit of $4,800. Returning players can also benefit from a 25% live cashback bonus up to $300 and a myriad of VIP rewards.

👍 Expert’s Opinion

Vegas Hero’s welcome offer is by far the headline. It is already a nice start to get 200 free spins on top of a matched deposit of 100% up to $750, but adding a bonus crab with extra prizes to be won just sweetened our experience.

We also like the fact that there are two weekly reload bonuses: the Monday to Thursday reload of 50 free spins and the Friday to Sunday of 50% up to $1,050 and 50 free spins. Just be aware that there are minimum deposits on both offers, and there is a higher minimum threshold ($75) on the latter in order to unlock the free spins on top of the matched deposit bonus.

3. Pistolo: Top-Tier Manitoba Online Casino with a Selection of Over 600 Live Dealer Games

Last but not least on our list of the best online casinos in Manitoba is Pistolo Casino, a well-rounded online gambling hub that emerged on the scene in 2025. The company in charge is Stellar Ltd., and the casino has a remote gaming licence issued by Anjouan Gaming. Pistolo Casino impresses even the most demanding Manitoba players with its remarkable selection of over 11,000 online casino games.

Pistolo Live Casino Overview

Number of live Casino Games 600+ Live casino providers Pragmatic Play, Evolution Gaming, Playtech, Ezugi, OnAir Entertainment, Bombay Live Live game shows Super Wheel, Balloon Race, Fireball Roulette, Funky Time, Monopoly Big Baller, Cash Wheel Carnival, Dream Catcher, Extra Crown, Deal or No Deal, etc. Live casino bonus Weekly live cashback of 25% up to $300 Popular live casino games Speed Roulette, Crazy Time, Gold Saloon VIP, Lightning Roulette, Sweet Bonanza Candyland, Super Stake Roulette 5000x, Ruby Blackjack, Gravity Blackjack, Mega Roulette

Our third recommendation is Pistolo and its staggering variety of 600+ live dealer games. The games are streamed directly to your device from top-tier studios, like Playtech, Pragmatic Play, Evolution Gaming, OnAir Entertainment, Bombay Live, and Ezugi. The games are hosted by professional dealers who have gone through official training. The variety is quite impressive, with over 100 roulette variants, 300+ live blackjack games, over 50 international tables, and loads of poker and game shows to keep you entertained for hours on end.

Especially impressive is the casino’s live blackjack section, which houses Gold Saloon Blackjack in different formats, VIP Blackjack, Free Bet Blackjack, Ruby Blackjack, Mega Fire Blaze Blackjack, Gravity Blackjack, One Blackjack, and more. Live roulette fans are also spoiled for choice with Atom Roulette, Dance DJ Roulette, Mega Roulette, Red Door Roulette, Speed Roulette, and other variants. If you are more interested in hitting poker tables, make sure you check out Pistolo Casino Hold’em, Texas Hold’em Bonus, Three Card Poker, Caribbean Stud Poker, Casino Hold’em, Teen Patti, and First Person Video Poker. Pistolo also caters to fans of live game shows, baccarat, and dice games.

Bonuses at Pistolo, fortunately, extend to its live casino lobby. One of these is a weekly live cashback bonus of 25% with a maximum cashout limit of $300 with favourable 1x wagering requirements. What is also important to note is that many of Pistolo’s live games cater to high rollers with their high maximum betting limits, such as Gold Saloon VIP Extra, American Roulette VIP, Blackjack VIP, Speed Blackjack VIP, and VIP Baccarat.

👍 Expert’s Opinion

The number of live casino rooms is staggering at 600, and we would be lying if we said we were able to try them all. That being said, we managed to try out blackjack, roulette, poker, sic bo, and game shows, including a few speed variants. The gameplay was seamless across the board, and we enjoyed chatting with the friendly live dealers as we played.

The one complaint we would have, if any, is that you unable to filter tables by minimum stake and have to enter a room to find out the full details. That is not an issue when you have found your favourite, but it can be annoying when you first look through the selection of tables. Still, the fact there is weekly cashback up to 25% of net losses on live games somewhat cushions the blow.

How to Choose the Best Manitoba Online Casinos?

While there is only one regulated casino site in Manitoba, residents have access to a dozen offshore casinos offering different perks and benefits. Finding the right online casino can feel like searching for a needle in a haystack if you are not sure where to look. The good news is that we introduce you to all the essential factors you want to consider when looking for your next Manitoba online gambling companion.

Accessibility in Manitoba

First of all, consider whether the casino you are interested in is actually available in the Keystone Province. Even the best online casinos mean nothing to you if you cannot register and play from your residence. In addition to considering whether the casino is accessible in your area, also consider the site’s interface and how easy it is to navigate on your preferred gaming device.

Licensing

While PlayNow is the only online casino in Manitoba regulated by the Liquor, Gaming, and Cannabis Authority of Manitoba, offshore casinos typically hold licences from Malta, Anjouan, Panama, and Curacao. Before you register for an account at any site, make sure the displayed licensing information is accurate. Only ever sign up with a licensed operator in order to ensure your personal details and online transactions are safe and secure.

Safety and Security

Reputable casinos in Manitoba not only offer exciting games but also ensure the ultimate protection of your funds and private information by employing different safety measures. This being said, the next time you look for Manitoba casinos to register and play at, focus only on platforms that employ SSL data encryption. Your focus should also be on sites that go through independent RNG auditing and offer transparent privacy policies.

Games Library

The quality and variety of available games can make all the difference in your online gambling adventure. In fact, the variety of games is one of the significant factors determining the overall appeal of an online casino. Top-tier Manitoba gambling sites feature hundreds and even thousands of slots, live games, and other gaming categories to keep you entertained. The variety is even greater at offshore casinos in comparison to the selection at PlayNow.

Welcome Offers

Starting your online gambling adventure with a welcome bonus can make a big difference in your overall experience. A good welcome bonus is also essential for boosting your starting bankroll. Before you claim any sign-up offer available to you, make sure you understand the associated terms and conditions.

Recurring Promotions

Another factor to consider is the availability of recurring bonuses and promotions specifically tailored for returning players. While a welcome bonus gives your bankroll an initial boost, ongoing bonuses keep the action alive. This being said, focus on Manitoba casinos that offer cashbacks, reloads, and free spins bonuses, alongside generous VIP/loyalty rewards.

Game Tournaments

If you want to spice up your online casino adventure, tournaments are an excellent way to add a competitive edge and boost your bankroll. Almost every reputable casino offers slot tournaments with generous prize pools and leaderboards. The highest scorers typically walk away with cash rewards, free spins, or extra bonuses. If you cannot say no to the thrill of healthy competition, it only makes sense to choose casinos featuring weekly tournaments.

Payment Methods

For a hassle-free online casino adventure, you need to join an online casino with a reliable banking department that supports a wide range of options to deposit funds and withdraw gambling winnings. Aim for sites that let you use cryptocurrencies, bank transfers, credit and debit cards, and e-wallets. In the process, make sure you check deposit and withdrawal limits, commission fees, and withdrawal pending times.

Mobile App or Compatibility

Given the immense popularity of mobile gaming, casinos have ensured that their sites are fully mobile-responsive. Some even offer native casino apps. They work seamlessly on mobile devices, and their platforms mirror their desktop sites in terms of game variety, available bonuses, and overall experience. Even if you do not plan to play on the move, having the option is definitely the way to go.

Customer Support

Top online casinos in Manitoba make you feel like a true VIP with their responsive and dedicated customer support departments. This being said, focus on casinos that offer around-the-clock assistance via multiple contact options, such as email and live chat. The real standout gambling sites provide speedy response times and multilingual support in English and French.

How to Register at the Best Online Casinos in Manitoba and Claim Your Welcome Bonus

Registering for a casino account is a relatively hassle-free process. Follow the steps below on how to get started.

Select a reliable casino: Choose a reputable online casino from our list of recommended casino sites. Each casino has been vetted for safety, so you cannot go wrong no matter which one you choose. Create your account: Once you have chosen your casino, proceed to register for an account. This means providing all the necessary personal information and protecting your account with a strong password. Verify your account: At most casinos in Manitoba, you need to verify your account before you can start playing. This could mean uploading documents to meet the casino’s KYC requirements and verifying your account via email or SMS. Fund your casino account: After verifying your casino account, head to the cashier to make a deposit. Select a preferred deposit option, set your deposit amount, and confirm your deposit request. Grab your welcome bonus: Enter a promo code if required, then activate your welcome offer. Ensure the deposit you make qualifies for the welcome offer.

Most Popular Games Available at Manitoba Online Casinos

The selection is enormous, featuring classic and modern video slots, traditional table games, crash-style titles, and more, catering to every player’s preferences. Some games are driven by pure luck, while others are a mix of luck and skill. Below, we discuss the most popular gaming options and why they stand out.

Slots Slots are the primary gaming category at every online casino, and casinos in Manitoba are no exception. They cover a wide range of exciting themes and are available in various formats. Some prefer classic three-reel slots while others enjoy cinematic visuals of modern video slots. There are also jackpot slots featuring life-changing cash rewards, as well as Megaways and Cluster Pays slots with more innovative gaming grids. Table Games Manitobans also enjoy traditional table and card games in their spare time. Blackjack, roulette, baccarat, and other traditional table games are famed for bringing the atmosphere of a brick-and-mortar casino to your doorstep. While PlayNow has a decent selection, offshore gambling sites are a clear winner in this category. Blackjack Blackjack is one of the most iconic casino games, which combines luck and strategy. At the best online casinos in Manitoba, you have a rich selection of blackjack variants to explore, such as Multi-Hand Blackjack, VIP Blackjack, Atlantic City Blackjack, Blackjack Switch, and more. The main appeal of blackjack lies in its relatively low casino edge, which typically falls between 0.5% and 2% when you employ the optimal strategy. Roulette You also have a rich selection of roulette games to explore from the coziness of your home. Roulette, just like blackjack, is an iconic casino game, and it is usually available in two main formats, European and American Roulette. Live dealer roulette is another popular variant that can add to the overall excitement. The main appeal of roulette lies in its elegant nature and the sheer variety of betting options. Poker Alongside other classic table and card games, poker is the heartbeat of most Manitoba gambling sites, at least those that offer enough game variety. At top-tier venues, like Spinbara, Vegas Hero, and Pistolo, poker options are limitless with Casino Hold’em, Caribbean Stud Poker, Red Dog Poker, Pai Gow Poker, and other popular variants. In addition to classic poker, these sites also cater to fans of video poker, which combines the best of slots and poker. Baccarat If you are looking for an elegant and simple traditional casino game, baccarat is another excellent option readily available at almost every casino. Baccarat is known for its simple rules. You have only three options: bet on the Banker, Player, or a Tie. The game holds a very special place in the hearts of high rollers due to its high betting limits. Even in a digital format, baccarat is known for its sophisticated vibes. Craps Another popular choice is craps, a fast-paced casino game with loads of different betting options to keep the action going. Since there are many betting options in the picture, the game may seem intimidating at first, but the rules are easy to learn once you actually start playing. Besides standard RNG craps games, many casinos also offer the game in its live format, like Spinbara and our other top picks. Casino War This game involves comparing your card to the dealer’s card, with the highest-valued card winning. The main charm of the game lies in its simplicity and fast-paced nature. Since no skill is involved, it is favoured among players seeking a more lighthearted gambling experience. Video Poker If you cannot decide between the strategic nature of poker and the fast-paced gameplay associated with online casinos, video poker is your best bet. Different video poker variants, like Deuces Wild, Bonus Poker, and Jacks or Better, are readily available at almost every online casino in Manitoba. The rules are simple, and the RTP rates are favourable, usually ranging between 97% and 99.50% with the optimal strategy. Live Casino Manitoba players who appreciate the traditional casino experience usually turn to live dealer casino games. The province’s only regulated casino has a decent selection of live games. Still, for more unique variants, you want to turn to Pistolo, which houses over 600 live games by the most acclaimed developers. The options are limitless, whether you are interested in poker, game shows, or table games. Game Shows Game shows hosted by professional dealers are a newer trend that has quickly gained traction in Manitoba. Crazy Time, Deal or No Deal, Monopoly, Dream Catcher, and other popular live game shows can turn even an ordinary gameplay into a genuinely entertaining experience. The biggest variety of live game shows is available at one of our top picks, Pistolo Casino. Specialty Games If you want to take a break from the usual casino options, specialty casino games offer what you are looking for. These are games for casual players who prefer speedy and low-pressure gambling entertainment. The most popular options include scratch cards, plinko , and crash-style games, briefly discussed in the sections below. Scratchcards Scratchcards are popular instant-win games that mirror the experience of playing paper scratch cards. These games are favoured for their simplicity and because even the smallest bet can turn into a significant cash prize. You will find them heavily covered at our featured sites. Plinko If you are looking for a casual online casino experience, Plinko may be your best bet. This is a fun game with straightforward rules and a significant element of luck. It involves a pegged board and a ball. At the start of your game, you drop the ball and watch it dance across the pegged board before it ultimately stops in one of the slots featuring a cash prize. Crash Games Many online casinos in Manitoba also offer their casual players crash-style games, like popular Aviator . The heart and soul of these games is an increasing winning multiplier and unique crash mechanics. At the start of each crash game, you place your wager and watch a multiplier climb until it crashes. The goal is to cash out before the game crashes.

Best Manitoba Online Casinos Bonuses and Promotions

One of the biggest advantages of playing at a Manitoba online casino is being eligible for generous bonuses and promotions. Some of these are available only to newcomers, while others have been designed to keep already registered players engaged and entertained. Either way, they add extra value to your online gambling experience and ultimately give you more reasons to stick to playing at your chosen casino. Below, we discuss the most commonly available bonuses and promotions at reputable Manitoba gambling sites.

Free Spins

Free spins bonuses are the backbone of almost every casino’s bonuses department. Free spin bonuses are often offered as part of welcome bonus packages or standalone promos. They are associated with specific slots and come with wagering requirements, usually up to 40x. If you join Spinbara, you can start your gambling adventure with 200 free spins right off the bat.

Deposit Match

Match deposit bonuses by matching your initial deposit with bonus funds. Most commonly, casinos offer a 100% match deposit bonus up to a certain amount as part of their welcome offer. For instance, newcomers at Vegas Hero are eligible for a 100% match deposit bonus up to $750, and the generous bonus also comes attached to 200 free spins.

VIP/Loyalty Programs

Unlike match deposit bonuses, which are only available to new players, VIP/loyalty bonuses offer more long-term value. They are available to loyal returning players, and their value depends on your VIP level. The more VIP points you have, the more generous loyalty rewards you get. These typically include personalized bonus offers, exclusive on-site promotions, and higher withdrawal limits. For the most generous VIP bonuses, check out Allyspin.

Reload/Re-Up Bonus

Reload or re-up bonuses have also been carefully designed to keep the engagement high among returning customers, long after they have claimed welcome bonuses. These casino bonuses offer a percentage match on deposits made within particular days. To encourage players to top up their accounts, a casino can, for instance, offer a 50% reload every week. Bassbet offers a 50% weekly reload bonus up to $750 to Manitobans.

Rebates

Rebates, or cashback bonuses, return a percentage of your accumulated net losses while playing, usually on a weekly or monthly basis. Cashback bonuses at Manitoba casinos typically range from 5% to 25%, with some sites offering higher rebates up to 50%. Cashbacks are credited as bonus money and normally attached to lighter rollover requirements.

Responsible Gambling in Manitoba

Promoting responsible gambling among their customers is the fundamental principle of every reputable casino. Both land-based and online casinos offer different responsible gambling tools and resources to ensure the well-being of their players by helping them maintain control over their gambling habits. The responsible gambling tools available to players include deposit and betting limits, alongside self-exclusion options and reality checks.

For instance, at almost every online casino in Manitoba, you can easily set daily, weekly, and monthly deposit limits, while reality checks remind you of how long you have been playing. Self-exclusion and cool-off options are invaluable when you want to take a break from gambling altogether.

Besides on-site tools, top Manitoba online casinos have quick links to organizations that offer professional assistance to struggling players, like the Addictions Foundation of Manitoba, with a 24/7 helpline available at 1-855-662-6605. Manitobans also have access to skilled and confidential assistance at the Responsible Gambling Council. Gamblers Anonymous, Gam-Anon, and GamTalk also help struggling individuals.

Have You Found Your Manitoba Online Casino?

This wraps up our Manitoba online casino guide. As you have learned, the province’s online casino industry is implemented through the Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries Corporation and the Liquor, Gaming and Cannabis Authority of Manitoba, while the legislation is rooted in the Canadian Criminal Code. Manitoba is home to many brick-and-mortar casinos, as well as PlayNow, the only online casino regulated in the province.

At the same time, residents have access to a dozen offshore sites which are not regulated locally, but have valid remote gaming licences issued by other acclaimed regulatory bodies. To make the most out of your online gambling adventure, we recommend checking out Spinbara, offering an unmatched selection of 7,000+ slots, Vegas Hero, which stands out for the biggest selection of ongoing bonuses, and Pistolo, which leaves no live casino fan disappointed with its impressive selection of 600 live games. Other featured casinos also deserve to appear on your radar.

As always, we encourage you to make use of the available responsible gambling tools and never bet more than you can actually afford to lose. Whatever your game, play smart and have fun.