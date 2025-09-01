The Top 10 Casino Sites in Ontario of 2025

Find the Best Ontario Online Casino for You

Before selecting an online casino, it’s helpful to consider what’s important to you. Are you looking for the biggest welcome bonus, the widest selection of games, or perhaps the strongest VIP program?

Casino sites specialize in certain areas, so consider what games you prefer before choosing a casino platform. Below are reviews of three of the best online casinos in Ontario.

1. Pistolo Casino: Best Promotions for Returning Players

Pistolo Casino launched in 2024 under the ownership of Stellar Ltd and holds a license from the Anjouan Gaming Board.

Welcome Offer 100% up to $1,000 + 200 Free Spins Promo Code N/A Minimum Deposit $20 Rollover 35x Deposit + Bonus for Matched Deposit; 40x for Free Spins

Pistolo Casino excels at looking after its existing customers, so we’ve placed it in our list of the best Ontario casinos online. Players can claim up to 200 free spins on their first deposit each week, rewarding depositors time and again. Daily bonuses are featured alongside cashbacks, Bonus Crab treasures, and prizes via the loyalty program. New players also receive a 100% deposit match up to $1,000 and 200 free spins.

The wagering requirements for the welcome offer are a bit steep: 35x the sum of the deposit and the bonus. The requirements for the free spins are 40x. We’d like to see this lowered just a touch.

2. Allyspin: Best for Live Casino Games

Allyspin is a brand-new Ontario online casino that launched in 2025, also under the operating wing of Stellar Ltd. This casino is licensed in Anjouan.

Welcome Offer 250% up to $1,500 + 200 Free Spins + Bonus Crab Promo Code N/A Minimum Deposit $30 Rollover 35x Deposit + Bonus for Matched Deposit; 40x for Free Spins

Allyspin is an excellent all-round online casino, but it sets itself apart with its live dealer games. The live casino boasts almost 200 live tables at this site, spread across games of blackjack (75 games), roulette (51 games), and baccarat and dice (41 tables). AllySpin also features table poker (nine tables), along with game shows and a few other casual games. N all, players will find 18 gameshow-style titles.

The welcome bonus is larger than Pistolo’s, offering a generous 250% up to $1,500, 200 free spins and a Bonus Crab token. These tokens can be redeemed for casino-related perks. Again, we’d like to see the wagering requirements — worth 35x the deposit and bonus and 40x for the free spins — lowered a little.

3. Spinit: Best for Completing Casino Challenges

Like the other two Ontario online casinos under the microscope, Spinit is licensed in Anjouan and owned by Stellar Ltd. It was launched in 2024.

Welcome Offer 100% up to $750 + 200 Free Spins + Bonus Crab Promo Code N/A Minimum Deposit $15 Rollover 35x Deposit + Bonus for Matched Deposit; 40x for Free Spins

We’ve picked Spinight out of our top ten list of the best online casinos in Ontario because of its entertaining Challenges board. There were more than 80 challenges to complete at our review: some are simple, like making one spin of any slot; others are harder, such as making 1,000 spins on Majestic Bison. Spinight will reward players who complete challenges with coins, which can be redeemed for bonuses and other perks. Challenges target both the casino and the sportsbook, so plenty can keep you occupied here.

The welcome bonus is a 100% deposit match up to $750 plus 200 free spins and one Bonus Crab. Again, the wagering requirements are a little steep for our liking, but the offer can be accessed from just a $15 first deposit.

How We Ranked the Best Online Casinos in Ontario

Ontarians can access a wide variety of online casinos. Compiling a list of the best options takes time, dedication, and a player’s understanding of what makes a casino site great. Our reviewers ensure that each Ontario online casino meets high standards by testing its performance against several essential criteria. Here are some of the areas they look at:

Welcome Offers

All of our Ontario online casinos give players the option of claiming a welcome bonus. The question is whether or not this bonus represents good value to a potential new customer. We’re not only interested in the size of the welcome offer, but also the terms and conditions that underpin it. That’s where a bonus’s value truly lies.

Recurring Promotions

Beyond the welcome offer, the best way for casinos to treat customers is to offer consistent promotions. These can be done in various ways — reload bonuses, free spins, cashbacks, tournaments, and VIP programs, to name a few — but the most important thing is that these offers are frequently available and offer good value to players.

Games Library

The best online casinos for Ontario players will pack their libraries with thousands of games in partnership with the industry’s leading developers. Part of the appeal of playing at an online casino is seamlessly switching from the slots to the live casino and elsewhere. This offers every type of player their preferred style of play and gives players sample titles from a range of outstanding game providers.

Payment Methods

Casinos offer an array of payment methods for two reasons: to give customers the convenience of funding their account in a way that suits them and to offer the potential for fast withdrawals. For these reasons, we like to see as many payment methods accepted as possible. Bank cards are standard, but the cashier page can be developed by e-wallets, bank transfers, prepaid cards, cryptocurrencies, and more.

Safety and Security

Although you like to gamble online, your first thought should always be how to keep yourself safe and secure. We therefore favor sites that effectively support these principles through helpful responsible gambling guides and a commitment to the latest encryption technology.

Licensing

As mentioned above, the best way to stay safe at an online casino is to play only at a licensed site. All of the Ontario casinos on this page are fully licensed, ensuring commitments to player safety, data protection, and regulated games.

Most Popular Online Casino Games in Ontario

It’s common to find over 5,000 games at one Ontario online casino. It’s easy to overlook great gaming options. To help the search, here’s what you’re likely to come across at any given site.

Slots

Most of the casino’s games will come in the form of slots, where developers concentrate much of their creative efforts. What was once a cumbersome three-reel mechanical machine is now a blank online canvas for studios to express themselves. No theme is too wacky or out of place, with games set against the backdrops of outer space, ancient Greece, mystical China, and anywhere a story can be told. Modern slots are also packed full of bonus rounds, giving players the chance to land jackpot prizes.

Our top pick for slots is Spinbara, which hosts over 10,000 slots.

Blackjack

Despite the popularity of slots, casino sites still dedicate sufficient space to the classics. Even at new Ontario online casinos, players will find a range of blackjack tables that cater to different budgets and variants. These games can be played in two formats: either through a random number generator (RNG) or in the live casino, where real dealers manage the games.

Our top choice for blackjack is Allyspin, which hosts 75 live blackjack tables, as well as RNG blackjack games.

Roulette

Roulette rivals blackjack for the crown of most popular table game at any casino site. Players can spin the wheel of RNG roulette games or play in the live casino, where you’ll find a range of options. If you’re playing roulette for the first time, we recommend sticking to even-money bets such as red or black, odd or even and high or low — just so you can get a feel for the pace of the game.

Our top pick for roulette is Allyspin, which hosts 58 live roulette tables, as well as RNG roulette games.

Poker

Such is the popularity of poker that this game requires dedicated sites of its own. Nevertheless, the top Ontario online casinos will still offer plenty of poker options available in both RNG and live dealer contexts.

At casino sites, the options include table poker games like Caribbean Stud, Let It Ride, and Pai Gow Poker. It includes video poker versions like Jacks or Better, Joker Poker, and Deuces Wild. Of course, there are live casino games with poker rules.

Our recommendation for table poker is Allyspin, which hosts nine live poker tables.

Specialty/Instant Win

Other online casino games don’t fit so neatly into a category. Therefore, they are called specialty games and include bingo, keno, crash games, scratch cards, and games based on lotto draws. These games are often used to round out the library with lower-stakes events.

Our top pick for specialty games is Spinit, which hosts over 100 instant win games.

Ontario Online Casinos vs Land-Based Casinos in ON

Whether or not you prefer to play at an online or a physical casino will depend on your playing preferences and the experience you’re looking for. Here are some of the pros and cons of each.

Ontario Online Casinos Land-Based Ontario Casinos ✅Play anytime and anywhere within the province of Ontario ✅Experience the thrill of visiting a real casino ✅Access a huge number of games and a wide variety of promotions, including a welcome bonus ✅Enjoy a variety of entertainment options, including shows, golf courses, spas and more ✅Make use of handy responsible gambling tools such as deposit limits, spending limits and time limits ❌Players must physically visit the casino ❌Lacks the atmosphere of visiting a real casino location ❌Smaller number of games and fewer bonuses

Best Land-Based Casinos in Ontario

Ontario is home to almost 30 land-based casinos, comfortably making it the most popular destination for Canadian gamblers. These casinos are spread across the province, but most are located around Toronto and Niagara Falls.

All of these casinos are regulated and controlled by the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO), which is under the direction of the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG). Ontario’s first licensed land-based casino, Casino Windsor, opened in 1994, paving the way for the rich ecosystem of brick-and-mortar locations available today.

Below are some of our favorite land-based casinos in Ontario.

Land-Based Casino City Number of Games Casino Niagara Niagara Falls 1,500+ Caesars Windsor Hotel & Casino Windsor 2,500+ Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto Toronto 5,000+ Fallsview Casino Resort Niagara Falls 3,500+ Casino Rama Resort Rama 2,000+ Great Blue Heron Casino Port Perry 500+ Elements Casino Brantford Brantford 500+ Shorelines Casino Belleville Belleville 500+ Casino Ajax Ajax 3.500+ Gateway Casino Thunder Bay Thunder Bay 500+

Online Casino Bonuses in Ontario

Players can claim a welcome bonus when they sign up to new online casinos in Ontario. After this, you’ll receive regular offers for deposits and volume play, bringing extra value to your casino account. Some sites offer free spins without requiring a deposit, but most promotions require a minimum deposit.

Here are the types of offers you can expect:

Welcome Bonuses

Most welcome bonuses come in the form of matched deposits, free spins, or both. It’s always a good idea to use the welcome bonus, because it’s likely that you won’t come across an offer as generous as this. Even if you don’t win any money, welcome bonuses are helpful because they help new players get acquainted with the site.

Best Online Casino: Allyspin, which offers a huge 250% first deposit match up to $1,500, plus 200 free spins and a Bonus Crab.

Reload Bonuses

A reload bonus is given to existing players in exchange for another deposit into their account. Casinos usually offer matched deposits or a bundle of free spins in return.

Best Online Casino: Bassbet, which offers three continuous reload bonuses.

Loyalty Programs

Loyalty or VIP programs are designed to reward the biggest spenders at the casino. As a result, it’s usually only the highest rollers that benefit from tiered loyalty programs, which offer up exclusive bonuses, luxury prizes, and account management features such as instant withdrawals.

Best Online Casino: All of our recommended Ontario casinos have their own loyalty programs, bringing enhanced value to the most dedicated players.

Cashback

The top online casinos in Ontario also provide cashback opportunities to players. The promotion will specify how long the cashback period runs — typically one week — and returns a percentage of qualifying lost bets within that time frame. These may be wagers lost on a particular game or gaming category, such as the live casino.

Best Online Casino: Gransino, which offers three continuous cashback bonuses.

Tournaments and Leaderboards

Ontario casino sites give players additional opportunities to earn rewards by hosting tournaments. A game, such as the latest slot release, will be highlighted, and players will be invited to enrol in the tournament and post their scores on a leaderboard. At the end of the tournament, the highest-ranked players will receive bonuses such as cash and free spins.

Best Online Casino: Spinit, which invites players to collect achievements and participate in tournaments.

Ontario Mobile Casino Gaming

One of the biggest considerations for online casino players in Ontario is the option to access sites while on the move. Offshore casinos like the ones recommended in this guide don’t offer native apps, but mobile gameplay is still possible thanks to high-quality site optimization. Thanks to HTML5, almost every casino game can be played on a mobile device. Simply search for your casino in your mobile browser, log into your account, and play your favorite games wherever you have an internet connection.

Most Popular Payment Methods in Ontario

How you deposit and withdraw to and from your casino account is entirely up to you. At the top Ontario casino sites, you’ll find dozens of options covering bank cards, bank transfers, e-wallets, prepaid cards and more. Every payment method has unique advantages and disadvantages; bank cards, for example, offer great access to bonuses, but withdrawal times are slow.

Here are some of the most common payment methods at Ontario online casinos.

Banking Method Payment Type Payout Time Visa Credit/Debit Card 3-5 Business Days MasterCard Credit/Debit Card 3-5 Business Days Interac Online Banking / E-Transfer 1-3 Business Days PaysafeCard Prepaid Card No Withdrawals PayPal E-Wallet Up to 24 Hours MuchBetter E-Wallet Up to 24 Hours iDebit Bank Transfer 1-3 Days Trustly Bank Transfer 1-3 Days Bitcoin Cryptocurrency Instant Apple Pay Mobile Wallet No Withdrawals

Are Ontario Online Casinos Legal?

Yes — online casinos have been legal in Ontario since 2010. The Ontario government announced plans to expand the iGaming industry in 2020 by creating a subsidiary of the AGCO called iGaming Ontario (iGO). The iGO registering process started in 2021, and the market subsequently launched to private operators in April 2022, offering Ontarians a variety of casino platforms. Today, the iGO operates as a separate entity from the AGCO.

The Canadian iGaming market is regulated similarly to that of the United States. Each province is free to set its own rules on all forms of gambling, with Ontario being the most accepting province. Canadian online casinos must have a license from the province’s gaming board to operate within Canada. However, Canadians are also legally able to access offshore casinos licensed overseas by other gambling jurisdictions.

Who regulates online casino gambling in Ontario?

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation regulates all online casino gambling in Ontario.

Can you gamble at 18 in Ontario?

No — Ontarians must be 19 to gamble legally. They can take part in bingo and lotteries from the age of 18.

Ontario Online Gambling Timeline

Here’s a timeline of the most significant events in the creation of current online gambling laws in Ontario:

2024 — iGO separates from AGCO to become a standalone entity.

— iGO separates from AGCO to become a standalone entity. 2022 — Ontario’s private online casino market is launched.

— Ontario’s private online casino market is launched. 2021 — iGO is established under the AGCO to help regulate the online market expansion.

— iGO is established under the AGCO to help regulate the online market expansion. 2019 — Ontario plans to open up its online market to private operators.

— Ontario plans to open up its online market to private operators. 2010 — PlayOLG.ca, Ontario’s first government-run online casino, launches

— PlayOLG.ca, Ontario’s first government-run online casino, launches 2000s — Racetracks can host slot machines under the “racino” model.

— Racetracks can host slot machines under the “racino” model. 1998 — Ontario established the AGCO to regulate the Ontario gambling industry better.

— Ontario established the AGCO to regulate the Ontario gambling industry better. 1994 — Caesars Windsor (formerly Casino Windsor) becomes the first land-based casino to be opened under the Gaming Control Act.

— Caesars Windsor (formerly Casino Windsor) becomes the first land-based casino to be opened under the Gaming Control Act. 1992 — Ontario passed the Gaming Control Act to regulate land-based casinos.

— Ontario passed the Gaming Control Act to regulate land-based casinos. 1985 — Gambling regulation passes into the hands of Canadian provinces. This led to a proliferation of Canadian casino laws.

Signing Up: How to Get Your Ontario Online Casino Account

We’ve made it as easy as possible for you to sign up and play at top Ontario online casinos. Here’s how to do it:

1. Read Our Ontario Online Casino Guide

You’ll find the best online casinos in Ontario right here on this guide. Compare welcome bonuses and other features to pick your favorite.

2. Sign Up at an ON Casino Site

Use our links to click through to the casino’s registration page, then follow the prompts to create your new account.

3. Deposit Money at the Site

Visit the cashier page, select your preferred payment method, and enter the amount you want to deposit. Remember to do this according to the welcome bonus’s terms and conditions.

4. Play Real Money Online Casino Games

That’s it — with funds in your new casino account, you’ll be ready to play your favorite casino games.

Expert Tips for the Best Ontario Online Casino Experience

The GamesHub team is full of seasoned online casino players, and we’re always keen to share our knowledge with our readers. Here are a few expert tips on improving your playing experience at an Ontario casino site.

Tip 1: Make Use of Bonuses

For most players, it’s all about the bonuses at online casinos. Offers such as matched deposits, free spins, and cashbacks enhance the value of your casino account, giving players the chance to win real money with credit issued by the casino. Make use of these bonuses whenever you can — make sure your marketing preferences are updated to allow for notifications whenever a new bonus or promotion is available.

Tip 2: Learn the Rules of Games Before You Play

Games like roulette and blackjack have many different variants and house rules. Before you play, ensure you understand the variant you’re playing and the laws involved. Slots are a little more straightforward, but you’ll still want to know how to trigger bonus rounds and other features of games.

Tip 3: Understand RTP and Volatility

Every online slot is given a return to player (RTP) percentage and a volatility grade. These two features indicate the frequency and size of average payouts within the game, suggesting which players (and budgets) might be better suited to particular games. Remember that RTP percentages are calculated over millions, or even billions, of spins, which means the actual payout you’ll receive is likely to be different to what’s advertised.

Tip 4: Only Play at Licensed Casinos

Operating licenses are vital for the safety and security of online casino players. As such, you should never place a bet at an unlicensed casino. Luckily for you, every site you’ll find in this guide has been vetted by our team and holds a valid license.

Tip 5: Always Gamble Responsibly

Equally as important as playing at a licensed site is to gamble responsibly at all times. Take a look at your casino’s dedicated responsible gambling page for some advice on how best to do this. Then, make use of responsible gambling tools such as deposit and spending limits, which will help players stick to budgets they can afford.

Ontario Online Casinos to Avoid

Not every online casino in Ontario can be trusted. Although the opening up of Ontario’s online market has been a positive thing for players on balance, it has also presented the opportunity for subpar sites to enter the market. Here are some blacklisted sites to avoid:

Grand Reef Casino — Reports of bogus promotions

Lady Dream Casino — Reports of unfair games

Lucky 18 — Reports of restrictive payouts

Responsible Gambling

The issue of problem gambling is at the forefront of casino sites in Ontario. These sites cannot operate without proving their commitment to promoting responsible gambling practices, which includes providing various tools to help responsibly support gambling. Deposit limits, spending limits, and time limits are tools that players can implement at all licensed casinos — we urge all players to do this, even for those without a gambling issue.

If you are worried about your gambling, there are a number of organizations in place to offer confidential, professional, and friendly support, including:

You can also find problem gambling support via the Ontario iGaming website.

Have You Found Your New Favourite Ontario Online Casino?

We’ve recommended our top Ontario online casinos, offered reviews and comparisons, and explained how our rigorous screening process works. We’ve also explained which games and bonuses you’ll come across, contrasted the experience between playing online and at a land-based casino, and given you some tips on giving yourself the best chance of winning at an online casino.

The rest is up to you. Read our guide to find the casino that suits you best, then click through, sign up, and claim your welcome bonus. All of our recommended Ontario casino sites are legal, licensed and safe to play at; all you need to do is concentrate on the playing. Good luck!