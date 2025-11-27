The Evercade console has come quite a long way since its original release in 2020. As well as several new console variations, a ton of classic games have been released on cartridge, with many more to come.

The retro gaming console, which uses ROM cartridges, is readying more releases, including Metal Slug 3 and Jetpac. Although not a mainstream device, the Evercade has a dedicated following, offering gamers the chance to experience classic titles in physical form on a modern device.

What is the Evercade?

The Evercade is a retro-style modern console that can play a list of classic games on officially licensed cartridges. Made by British company Blaze Entertainment, the Evercade has found a gap in the niche market, giving retro gamers the ability to replay old titles using physical media on a modern device.

The console was initially only available in handheld form, with the original Evercade coming in 2020. The Evercade had a two-year run before being replaced by the Evercade EXP in May 2022.

Like the Nintendo Switch, the Evercade had the ability to be docked to a TV, though the newer Evercade EXP-R lacks TV support. Blaze made a dedicated TV console, the Evercade VS, which released in 2021. A cheaper design hit the market in 2024, with the VS-R being excellent value for money.

The Super Pocket, with built-in games, was released in 2023. The compact handheld console was cheaper, with games from Capcom and Taito pre-installed. The Super Pocket, produced under Blaze’s HyperMegaTech brand, sits alongside the Evercade family of consoles.

For those who love collecting physical media, Evercade is a revelation. With physical cartridges and discs expected to be a thing of the past soon, now is the time to build a retro gaming collection. Blaze has certainly found a gap in the market with its cartridge-slot design.

The Evercade community is growing, and the consoles have received high praise from gamers and critics alike. The hardware is affordable and top quality, and the games on offer are superb for nostalgia chasers.

The Evercade’s Growing Gaming Library

Although the Evercade doesn’t have a massive selection yet, the game library is certainly growing. Some have criticised the lack of games, but in some way, that is Evercade’s charm. Many classic games can be played on the Evercade, with more on the way.

Incredibly, there are over 600 games currently available on the Evercade, ranging from shooters to sports games and every genre in between. Even at launch, the console had ten game cartridges and 122 games to enjoy.

That list has grown drastically in the following five years, with almost 80 cartridges now available across the board. Several big names have joined the party, including Tomb Raider, Duke Nukem, and Street Fighter.

Evercade has struck up several eye-catching partnerships with gaming companies, such as Atari, Codemasters, and Taito. The high-profile agreement with Crystal Dynamics has allowed the beloved Tomb Raider series to turn up on the Evercade. Despite the recent Crystal Dynamics layoffs, more Tomb Raider games could follow.

As Blaze Entertainment’s console continues to gain traction in the retro gaming world, we are expecting even more gaming companies to jump on board.

NEOGEO Joins the Evercade Party

NEOGEO is one of the latest big names to sign up to the Evercade. In August, the well-received NEOGEO Arcade 1 cartridge was released, containing classic titles like Metal Slug, The King of Fighters, and Ironclad.

NEOGEO Arcade 2 and NEOGEO Arcade 3 are also on the way. Arcade 2 will bring Art of Fighting 2 and Metal Slug 2, while Arcade 3 will have the third Metal Slug game and Twinkle Star Sprites. Each cartridge contains six titles, adding another 12 NEOGEO games to the increasing Evercade library.

Activision is also bringing classic games to the Evercade, starting with the Activision Collection 1. In total, three Activision cartridges are coming to the console, containing hits like Grand Prix, Space Shuttle: A Journey to Space, and many more Atari 2600 titles.

It’s an exciting time to be a retro gaming fan, with the recently released Analogue 3D getting rave reviews. Consoles like the Analogue 3D and Evercade could pave the way for even more retro systems down the line.

With big plans on new hardware and more gaming partnerships, Evercade aims to be around for the long haul. It will be intriguing to see what other games will pop up on Blaze’s nifty device in 2026 and beyond.