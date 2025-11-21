Gamers were pleasantly surprised when Capcom’s Resident Evil Requiem was announced for Nintendo Switch 2. The version is set to come out alongside the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X console editions.

It will be fascinating to see how many compromises are being made and whether the Switch 2 game can compete with PS5 and Xbox’s graphical horsepower. Here’s everything we know about Resident Evil Requiem and what to expect from the Nintendo Switch 2 version.

Can the Resident Evil Requiem Switch 2 Version Compete with PS5 & Xbox?

What to Expect from the Ninth Main Game?

Resident Evil Requiem will be the ninth main game in the Resident Evil franchise. FBI analyst Grace Ashcroft sets off to investigate several mysterious deaths at the creepy Wrenwood Hotel. The Raccoon City hotel is where Grace’s mother died years before, adding fuel to the fire.

Expect the usual Resident Evil gameplay, with tense action and horror moments. Players will be constantly stalked by a relentless monster, just like in Resident Evil 2, 3, and 7. Various enemies will come up as Grace seeks the truth.

Heading back to Raccoon City will be a real treat for Resident Evil fans. We are hoping to see some familiar faces along the way, with Leon S. Kennedy and Jill Valentine strongly rumoured to make an appearance.

The ninth main entry in the series is intended to be the final chapter of the original story, allowing the franchise to move into a new and exciting direction, with additional storylines to be explored. Resident Evil Requiem will not be the last game in the series, although it is the end of an era.

Will Resident Evil Requiem Hold Up on Switch 2 Hardware?

A game like Resident Evil 9 (RE9) heading to Switch 2 is a real coup for Nintendo. With some big franchises skipping the new hardware, Requiem’s announcement is a breath of fresh air. However, how many compromises will be made?

Nintendo Switch 2 is well behind PS5 and Xbox Series X when it comes to raw graphical power. Therefore, expect RE9’s graphics to take a hit on the hybrid. Lower resolution textures and lighting details are to be expected, and the overall fidelity will be scaled down. Still, Resident Evil Requiem will look beautiful on Switch 2.

Many gamers opt for performance over graphics these days, and the Switch 2 is likely to offer lower frame rates compared to its bigger rivals. Expect a solid 30 fps on Nintendo’s console, while PS5 and Xbox Series will surely be aiming for 60 fps. Sony’s flagship PS5 Pro could go even higher while offering enhanced VRR support.

The ray tracing and lighting effects in the trailers so far have been astonishing. The game looks stunning, with various reflections and lighting showing off the title’s graphical prowess, even on Switch 2.

Incredibly, ray tracing will be supported on Nintendo’s console, which is a monumental achievement for a portable device. It may not be quite as advanced as what will be on high-end hardware, but having any kind of ray tracing on a hybrid console is fantastic.

We have seen other demanding titles flourish on Switch 2 hardware, including Star Wars Outlaws, Cyberpunk 2077, and No Man’s Sky. Resident Evil Requiem also has the potential to be a huge success on Switch 2, and maybe even on a potential Switch 2 Lite down the line.

Portability and Options

Apart from PC handhelds, the Switch 2 is the only way to play Resident Evil Requiem natively on a handheld. This is a major win for Nintendo, especially as they face little competition in this area.

Playing the latest Resident Evil title from anywhere in the world will be a dream come true for many handheld gamers. Of course, you can stream the game via remote play on other devices, but native play is the key here.

Some prefer the intimate experience of playing games in handheld mode, especially horror titles. Put on some headphones, turn off the lights, and take your gaming to a whole new level.

With the Switch 2 being a hybrid console, you can dock your device and switch to TV mode in a matter of seconds. This is another massive positive for Nintendo, who are offering gamers the best of both worlds. You are likely to see a bump in resolution and possibly higher frame rates in TV mode, which will enhance your experience.

There are also many options when it comes to controllers. Players can use the standard controls in handheld mode, use the Joy-Con detached, or pair the Switch 2 with a controller to play on the big screen or in tabletop mode.

Of course, there are some negatives to playing in handheld, like battery life, a smaller screen, and hand fatigue. Nonetheless, having both options will give Nintendo’s version the edge. If RE9 is a success on Switch 2, we could see even more ambitious titles make their way to the hybrid home console in the future.