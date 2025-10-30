The next big exclusive for Meta Quest 3 and Meta Quest 3S is Marvel’s Deadpool VR, releasing this November. With virtual reality in somewhat of a transitional period, Deadpool VR could be huge for the industry.

We have seen a few blockbuster exclusive titles hit the headset since its 2023 release, including the critically acclaimed Batman: Arkham Shadow. Playing as Wade Wilson’s beloved but deranged alter ego could be a thrill, but can Marvel’s Deadpool VR live up to the hype?

Can Marvel’s Deadpool VR Give Meta’s Headset Another Major Boost?

Quest 3 Needs Another Killer Exclusive Title

Despite its higher price tag than Quest 2, Meta’s third-generation Quest has been selling well, according to Mark Zuckerberg. However, some VR enthusiasts have lamented the number of quality exclusive titles on Quest 3 and 3S, especially when compared to the predecessor.

Even though virtual reality’s popularity has skyrocketed over the past decade or so, it remains niche in the gaming market. Still, big titles like Marvel’s Deadpool VR are aiming to bridge the gap and are huge for virtual reality’s longevity and development.

Another Huge Marvel Hit?

Marvel is one of the biggest names in media entertainment, with the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) being the highest-grossing film franchise of all time. Marvel is gradually gaining momentum in the gaming industry with the release of titles such as Spider-Man, Avengers, and Guardians of the Galaxy.

The upcoming Wolverine game is shaping up to be another cracker, and Marvel’s Deadpool VR is hoping to make the same impact for the VR audience. On paper, the Meta exclusive has all the makings of being another big hit for the franchise and could even exceed expectations.

Tailor-Made for Virtual Reality

The plot follows the usual superhero Marvel theme, as Deadpool embarks on a money-making mission to capture villains from the Marvel Universe. Of course, “The Merc with the Mouth” will come across his fair share of challenges along the way.

Although the hack-and-slash genre is nothing new to VR, there is a gap in the market for this kind of game. The Meta Quest exclusive will feature top-tier action, with vast gun battles and thrilling katana fights.

Players can expect slick gameplay, top-notch frame rates, and exceptional graphics. Above all else, Deadpool VR will show off the Quest 3’s capabilities while also providing a solid experience on the lower-powered 3S.

Playing as Wade Wilson’s Alter Ego

The Deadpool movies are packed with action, drama, humour, and a little bit of heartache, and the virtual reality game would put you right in the shoes of the Canadian “Regenerating Degenerate”.

We have previously played as Batman, Superman, and Iron Man in VR, but players will have a unique experience while donning Deadpool’s red suit. Throughout the game, your character will break the fourth wall in typical Deadpool fashion.

Perfect for New Users

Meta is constantly trying to pull in new users, and blockbuster titles like Marvel’s Deadpool VR will help the cause. Oculus Studios wants its games to be as accessible as possible, and you can enjoy this title sitting or standing.

Although Meta has rated the comfort level as intense, Marvel’s Deadpool VR will have many motion and comfort options, making it ideal for newcomers and VR veterans alike. The game will also offer clear progression to guide you along the way and intuitive controls that will be easy to grasp.

Massive Library of Unlockable Weapons

Knowing the Deadpool franchise, there will be a vast library of weapons to unlock and use throughout the game. From his custom pistols to trusty katanas, Deadpool will have various options when shooting and slicing through his enemies.

Machine guns, sniper rifles, shotguns, grenades, and various other melee weapons will be at your disposal. One of the most intriguing weapons is a parody version of Thor’s famous hammer, nicknamed “Mojo-nir” – using that to take down your enemies could be particularly satisfying.

You will begin with Deadpool’s pistols and katanas, but unlocking and upgrading will be a major mechanic in the game. By the end, players will have Deadpool’s huge arsenal of weapons to have fun with.

Can it Carry the Torch?

Batman: Arkham Shadow is regarded as one of the best VR games of all time. It’s certainly the best Batman game in virtual reality, with outstanding gameplay, stunning graphics, and a smooth frame rate.

There have not been many exclusive titles for Quest 3 and Quest 3S, but Quest 2’s Resident Evil 4 and Asgard’s Wrath 2 are playable and hold up extremely well on Meta’s latest devices.

The quality of Meta’s first-party exclusives has been exceptional, and we fully expect Marvel’s Deadpool VR to follow suit. The graphics and gameplay could even go beyond what we have seen so far, and Meta may well have another big hit on its hands.