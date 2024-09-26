A new, cheaper Meta Quest 3 headset has been revealed

Meta has announced a brand new, cheaper Meta Quest headset designed to make VR more affordable and approachable for the average consumer. As announced, the Meta Quest 3S will “feature the same mixed reality experience as Quest 3, with 4.5 times the resolution and colour compared to Quest 2.”

It features the same processor as the Meta Quest 3, which should lend equal performance, although it’s worth noting this a lesser headset in other regards. The biggest downgrade is to the display resolution, which is 1832 x 1920 pixels per eye, compared to the 2064 x 2208 pixels per eye offered by the Quest 3. There are also other caveats, in a smaller battery and a narrower field of vision – but given how much these changes snip off the price, they’re not overly concerning.

Those who haven’t experienced VR before are also unlikely to notice the downgrade, making it an ideal headset for beginners.

Per Meta, the Meta Quest 3S will launch at AUD $499.99 | USD $299 on 15 October 2024. (Preorders start from today.) Given the Meta Quest 3 starts from around AUD $1,049.99 | USD $649.99 on the Meta website, that’s a significant price difference.

One of the largest barriers to adoption of VR technology – whether for lifestyle purposes or gaming – has always been the exorbitant price tag. Introducing a cheaper, still very capable headset at a price lower than the latest generation consoles is a very clever move that will likely entice more people to adopt VR. At the very least, it will certainly generate more interest in the tech.

Read: Meta Quest 3 Review – This Is The One

Last year, GamesHub reviewed the Meta Quest 3 and called it an impressive leap up from other VR devices. In our five-star review, we said: “Meta Quest 3 is an impressive device for VR gaming, and a clear product of nearly a decade of iteration. Its tweaks, while relatively minor in the grand scheme, are very impactful, and contribute to impressive, and significantly elevated virtual reality experiences. For anyone looking to finally invest in the world of VR headsets, this is the one.”

A revamped, cheaper iteration of this headset, with only small sacrifices to overall quality of features, addresses one of our major concerns: that the price tag made it a tough sell for those not already invested in the world of VR. In that regard, the Meta Quest 3S holds great promise.

It’s also worth mentioning that as part of its latest presentation, Meta has confirmed that all Meta Quest 3S purchases will come packaged with Batman: Arkham Shadow included free – which is a nice perk for those looking to get into VR gaming. The announcement also confirmed this highly-anticipated adventure will launch on 22 October 2024.

Stay tuned for more on the Meta Quest 3S, and Batman: Arkham Shadow.