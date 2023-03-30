Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Switch OLED console announced

Nintendo has announced a new line of themed
Each piece of hardware is adorned with stylish designs that are reminiscent of the ancient runes and carvings that make up some of the primary motifs in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.
On the Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Nintendo Switch OLED console, these designs extend to the dock, the Joy-Cons, as well as the Joy-Con straps, which feature gold and white stylings.
On the Tears of the Kingdom Pro controller, the design adorns the front faceplate of the accessory, with the back remaining plain.
In the Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom gameplay showcase
Though these were far from everything new in the game, it offered a very tantalising glimpse into its creative possibilities – including countless weapon fusion combos, and the ability to construct your own makeshift vehicles.
Release Dates
The Nintendo Switch OLED Model – The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Edition will be available on 28 April 2023.
Nintendo Switch Pro Controller – The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Edition will be available on 12 May 2023.
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will be released on Nintendo Switch on 15 May 2023