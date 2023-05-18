News

 > News > Nintendo

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom sells 10 million copies in three days

The game has set a staggering record for Nintendo, as one of the fastest selling games in history.
18 May 2023
Edmond Tran
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingom

Nintendo

Link rockets to new highs. Image: Nintendo

Share Icon

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom had sold 10 million copies just three days after its launch on 12 May 2023, Nintendo has announced. According to the company, it is the fastest-selling Legend of Zelda game in history.

The previous game in the series, Breath of the Wild also broke sales records, but at a more modest level. In the US, it sold 1 million copies in the month of its 2017 launch, and had sold 30 million copies worldwide by 2023.

Games that have previously reached the same kind of achievement as Tears of the Kingdom, in the same time, are few and far between, with one of the only others being Grand Theft Auto V from Rockstar Games (16.5 million in 3 days).

We have been blown away by the support of fans for this record-breaking launch of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom,’ said Takuro Horie, Managing Director of Nintendo Australia, in a provided statement.

Tears of the Kingdom was released to near-unanimous praise upon release, with critics and audiences alike smitten with the game’s ambitious scope, systems-driven world, and its freeform tools and abilities, allowing for unprecedented creative possibilities – which players have since used to create and share a great number of complex machines and amusing monstrosities on social media.

The GamesHub review of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom was wildly positive about the adventure:

Breath of the Wild reinvented The Legend of Zelda. Tears of the Kingdom reimagines it once more, as a somehow more ambitious, freeform and creative game, with even greater highs – literally and figuratively. It’s a staggeringly eye-opening game that expertly cultivates the joy of exploration, discovery and believing in your own abilities.’

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - Nintendo Switch
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - Nintendo Switch
$69.00
Buy Now
GamesHub has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content. GamesHub may earn a small percentage of commission for products purchased via affiliate links.
05/18/2023 06:29 am GMT
Edmond Tran

Edmond is the managing editor of GamesHub. He was previously at GameSpot for 13 years, where he was the Australian Editor and an award-winning video producer. You can follow him @EdmondTran

Related News

Business Culture Hardware News Nintendo PC PlayStation Xbox
More
Grand Theft Auto 6 GTA 6
?>
News

GTA 6 release date set for 2024-25, Take-Two financials suggest

The publisher is predicting a massive increase in sales for FY25, the period beginning April 2024.

Leah J. Williams
five nights at freddy's film trailer
?>
News

Five Nights At Freddy's movie gets first trailer

The first trailer for the Five Nights at Freddy's film has revealed plenty of familiar faces.

Leah J. Williams
asus rog ally handheld gaming pc
?>
News

Asus ROG Ally - Australian Price and Release Date

The ROG Ally has been priced in Australia and New Zealand, where the Steam Deck is not officially available.

Edmond Tran
Lord of the Rings Amazon Games
?>
News

New Lord of the Rings MMORPG announced by Amazon Games

A new Lord of the Rings MMORPG is in the works, helmed by Amazon Games, developer of the highly successful…

Emily Spindler
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom review roundup
?>
News

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom review roundup

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has become one of the best reviewed games of all time on…

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login