Xbox recently popped into the Tokyo Game Show (TGS 2024), with a major showcase revealing new looks at upcoming titles for Xbox, PC, Game Pass, and beyond. There was surprise port announcements on show, localisation confirmation, new trailers, new DLC, and more.

As in past years, there wasn’t a whole lot of surprises in Xbox’s latest showing, but there were at least big titles present, with Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater‘s appearance being particularly well-appreciated. StarCraft fans even got a nice nod with the news that StarCraft: Remastered and StarCraft II: Campaign Collection are coming to Xbox Game Pass.

Here’s everything Xbox announced at TGS 2024.

Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater got a new trailer

Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater got a new trailer to kick off Xbox’s TGS 2024 appearance. This gave a deep look at all the remastered action, with some light spoilers making their way in. For now, the game remains undated, although a 2025 window is a likely bet.

Age of Mythology: Retold is getting new Chinese mythology DLC

World’s Edge popped in to announce the excellent Age of Mythology: Retold is getting new DLC, Immortal Pillars. This will introduce the mythology of China, and include a new god pantheon (Nüwa, Chiyou, and more), myth units, god powers (summoning the rain dragon Yinglong), and a new campaign inspired by traditional Chinese stories.

Read: Age of Mythology: Retold review – Enter Baldr’s gate

Overwatch 2 is getting My Hero Academia skins

Overwatch 2 is set to get a range of new skins inspired by My Hero Academia, with each designed after an iconic character from the franchise. From 17-30 October 2024, players will be able purchase the following skins: Tracer as Deku, Juno as Uravity, Reinhardt as All Might, Kiriko as Himiko Toga, and Reaper as Tomura Shigaraki.

Read: Overwatch 2 is getting fantastic My Hero Academia skins

StarCraft: Remastered and StarCraft 2 are coming to Xbox Game Pass

As announced, StarCraft: Remastered and StarCraft 2 are coming to Xbox Game Pass, with players able to download and play them both from 5 November 2024. The multiplayer modes of each game will remain free-to-play for everyone.

BLEACH Rebirth of Souls launches in early 2025

Upcoming arena fighter BLEACH Rebirth of Souls got an early 2025 release window during Xbox’s TGS 2024 showcase. As previously announced, this game features a roster of fighters from the Bleach anime taking part in over-the-top, hyper-powered sword fights. It seems a bit less story-oriented than its genre peers (Naruto Ninja Storm, for example) but it looks suitably fun and stylish in its latest trailer.

Metaphor: ReFantazio has a new demo available now

Upcoming Atlus adventure Metaphor: ReFantazio launches on 11 October, but if you can’t wait, there is now a demo available to play on Xbox and other platforms. This allows players to jump into the entire prologue, with progress carrying over to the main game on launch.

Slitterhead got a new deep dive video

Upcoming horror-action game Slitterhead, in development at Bokeh Game Studio, got a brand new deep dive revealing more about its “possession” system, which allows players to jump between host bodies. As previously announced, the game launches on 8 November 2024.

Synduality: Echo of Ada launches in January 2025

During Xbox’s TGS 2024 showcase, Bandai Namco confirmed Synduality: Echo of Ada, a new sci-fi PvE extraction shooter, will launch on 24 January 2025. In this game, “you and your A.I. partner must gather the resources to rise in this world.”

Headline roundup: Indiana Jones, Fallout 76, and more

In addition to major announcements, Xbox also made a range of shorter, snappier updates, revealing the following tidbits:

Fallout 76 players will be able to adopt cats and dogs in December 2024.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will be fully localised in Japanese when it launches.

Battle royale game Asurajang is coming to Xbox in 2025. It features anime-style heroes brawling within an ever-shrinking arena.

Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land is set to be the first game in the series to launch on Xbox. A new look at the game aired during TGS 2024.

Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake was announced to have a new Monster Wrangler vocation. Players will also be able to scout and recruit friendly monsters for battles in a Monster Arena.

Final Fantasy I-VI are now available on Xbox and PC in their pixel remaster form. They’re available individually, or in a bundle.

FragPunk, an upcoming 5v5 hero shooter, is getting a new beta on 10 October, and players on Xbox and PC are invited to take part.

Starbites is a new turn-based strategy adventure game starring a “debris collector” who wanders a deserted planet collecting wreckage to pay off his debts. It’s coming to PC and Xbox in future.

Suikoden 1&2 HD Remaster got a new trailer during the show, confirming it will have new environmental sound effects, changed combat speed, and automated battles to streamline the experience for new players. It launches on 6 March 2025.

Tanuki: Pon’s Summer is a new cosy BMX bike delivery game starring a cute tanuki. It looks adorable, and should be perfect for cosy game fans.

Threads of Time is a party-based time-travelling adventure that’s coming to Xbox in future. It got a new trailer during TGS 2024, revealing more of its turn-based action.

New Xbox Game Pass arrivals announced at TGS 2024

In addition to newsy tidbits, Xbox also revealed a range of new games now available on Game Pass, including:

All You Need is Help – A shape-based co-op puzzle game.

Legend of Mana – A remaster of classic RPG, Legend of Mana.

Trials of Mana – Another remaster of a beloved RPG classic.

We Love Katamari Reroll + Royal Reverie – A remaster of the classic rolling-adventure game.

You can now watch the entire Xbox Tokyo Game Show 2024 showcase via YouTube.